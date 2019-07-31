Filming for Ajith Kumar’s Thala 60 to begin in August, confirms Boney Kapoor

regional-movies

Producer Boney Kapoor has announced that his second Tamil production venture with actor Ajith Kumar – after Nerkonda Paarvai - will go on floors at the end of August. Dubbed as AK60, the film will be directed by H Vinoth, who had also directed Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink.

Thrilled about successfully working on Nerkonda Paarvai, Boney took to Twitter and wrote: “A big thank you to the entire unit of Nerkonda Paarvai for working towards August 8th release. Happy to announce our next AK60 with Ajith Kumar, H Vinoth and Zee Studios will start with pooja end August 2019.”

A big thank you to the entire unit of #NerkondaPaarvai for working towards August 8th release. Happy to announce our next AK60 with #AjithKumar #HVinoth and @ZeeStudios will start with Pooja end August 2019.@SureshChandraa @DoneChannel1 — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) July 29, 2019

Meanwhile, Kapoor is looking forward to the release of Nerkonda Paarvai. The film, which marks the Tamil debut of Vidya Balan in a crucial role, also stars Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam. It has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The project was materialized to honor’s Ajith’s promise to Sridevi. It was late Sridevi’s wish that her husband produces a film with Ajith, who had shared screen space with the veteran in English Vinglish in a cameo.

In a recent interview, director Vinoth opened up on the project and why he was hesitant to take up a remake so early in his career.

“I know about Ajith sir fans. I have had a tough journey to build a career, and a mistake could spell disaster. I realised that there could be two issues — how his fans would consume this film and how a cult film that has admirers across the country could be remade by retaining the essence. We should first at least understand half of Pink. The challenge was also to find the right cast and crew. I told Ajith sir these issues and that I was afraid to do this film. He told me that he would not pressurize me and told me to concentrate on another script.”

