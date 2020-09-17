e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao tests positive for Covid-19: ‘It’s mild, I’m alright’

Filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao tests positive for Covid-19: ‘It’s mild, I’m alright’

Singeetham Srinivasa shared a video on Facebook in which he revealed that he couldn’t attend calls because he’s been under home quarantine since September 9 after testing positive for Covid-19.

regional-movies Updated: Sep 17, 2020 16:01 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Singeetham Srinivasa Rao shared a video message on Facebook.
Singeetham Srinivasa Rao shared a video message on Facebook.
         

Veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao on Thursday took to Facebook to reveal that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Currently under home quarantine as per doctor’s advice, he said that he has undergone CT scan and he’s completely alright.

In a video he posted on his Facebook page, Rao said that several people from the press have been calling him ahead of his birthday on September 21. He said he couldn’t attend their calls because he’s been under home quarantine since September 9 after testing positive for Covid-19. 

 

The Pushpak filmmaker revealed that he has isolated himself in one room. His family leaves food for him at his doorstep and he’s spending most of his time doing script work and some other mundane activities. He also said he is doing perfectly alright.

Towards the end of the video, Rao warns about the seriousness of the coronavirus. He said that everyone should wear masks and take care. He also emphasized on the need of regularly sanitizing hands and maintaining social distancing when in public.

Popular for helming several experimental films such as Aditya 369 and Michael Madana Kamarajan, Singeetham will return to direction with a biopic on the life of Bangalore Nagarathnamma, a popular Carnatic singer, social activist and scholar soon. His last directorial venture was a film called Welcome Obama.

Also read: Tamil director Babu Shivan dies at 54 due to liver-related ailments

According to a recent Times of India report, veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is planning a film on the life of Bangalore Nagarathnamma, and he’s already approached Samantha to play the titular role. Even though an official announcement regarding the project is yet to be made, the report added that Samantha has already given her nod. The project will go on the floors next year.

