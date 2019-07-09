Hemant has a quirky sense of humour’: Priyadarshan

Actor-director duo Priyadarsh Jadhav and Hemant Dhome have known each other since 2013 when they were working in a Marathi play, Sagle Ubha Ahet. Their onstage equation got them featured in a comedy reality show, thus making them one of the most popular comic couples.

This year, the duo, for the first time, have worked together for a film. Priyadarshan will be seen in Ye Re Ye Re Paisa 2 directed by Hemant. The film is a sequel to Ye Re Ye Re Paisa (2018), which went on to become a huge hit last year.

Priyadarshan is glad that he had a chance to work with Hemant, as he believes that because they write, direct and act, their sensibilities and work ethics match. “Hemant has this really quirky sense of humour. It’s our matching wavelengths that clicks for us. He knows my strengths and weaknesses. Also, I can be honest and blunt with him. We share a bond where I can tell him if I have not liked anything, and he does consider my suggestion. Our madness on and off screen brings out the expected result, not just for performance but also for creativity,” he says.

The Halala (2017) actor shares that he is Hemant’s friend, well-wisher and more importantly his critic, too. “For an equation to work, it is important to be transparent with each other. Hemant may not always agree with what I am saying and we could think differently, but it is important to have a healthy discussion. None of us are here to compete. We are here to engage creatively, so it is important to discuss before taking a plunge,” says Priyadarshan.

This is the first time Priyadarshan and Hemant Dhome will be working in a film together

He adds that it has been a pleasure to work with and be directed by Hemant as he gives actors a free hand and liberty on sets. “He explains the scene to us and then it is our responsibility to take it to a higher note,” he explains.

Interestingly, this film marks Priyadarshan’s second sequel. He was earlier seen in Timepass 2 (2015). So, do we see him becoming a master of sequels? “I would love to be the master of sequels (laughs). The only thing is that sequels have high expectations, and it raises responsibilities for an artiste. Not only the film fraternity, but also the audience awaits sequels with bated breath. Having said that, it is fun and challenging, too,” he says.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 20:07 IST