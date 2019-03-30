I want to play character-oriented parts: Lalit Prabhakar

Lalit Prabhakar is receiving a lot of appreciation and accolades for his role as Gopalrao Joshi in Anandi Gopal. The Chi Va Chi Sau Ka (2017) actor admits that he has been flooded with various reactions for the film. Be it friends, acquaintances of industry bigwigs, all have been kind enough to convey their good wishes to him. However, a few gestures have particularly left him overwhelmed.

Lalit says, “My friends, who I have known since college, sent me long messages. This is the first time they have gone all out and appreciated my work. Another really touching incident was when, Lalabhai, the projector operator of a theatre in Mumbai gave me ₹201. He shared that he really liked my work and enjoyed a performance. It was overwhelming to see love in this kind.”

The Hampi (2017) actor shares that he is glad that people have now started to look at him differently. Barely three films old, Lalit feel he is lucky to have bagged a biopic so soon. “I have always been choosy and most importantly, I have waited for the right roles. I want to play character-oriented parts. I want to do roles that help me enhance my performances and let me grow. Also, the director of any project makes a lot of difference,” he says.

Lalit adds that a lot of credit for the success of Anandi Gopal and his character go to director Sameer Vidwans. “It is definitely team work, but Sameer had the vision and clear thought which helped the end product. He was bang on with the selection of the cast as well as the technical team. He had seen me in the play, Dhol Tasha, and that got him to cast me in this. It was a risky choice. His confidence helped me boost my performance,” he shares.

Lalit will be next seen in Vikram Phadnis’ Smile Please and a Hindi web series Savarakar Case.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 21:55 IST