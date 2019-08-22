It is such a giving team: Adinath Kothare

regional-movies

Actor Adinath Kothare is currently shooting in London, UK for Kabir Khan’s 83. The actor has been away since May 26 and is missing home. However, the actor, whose directorial debut Paani recently won the Best Film on Environment Conservation at the 66th National Awards, is enjoying the beautiful locations and camaraderie shared among all the actors on the set of the film. “All the people here are superstars and popular in their respective fields, yet they are all so down to earth and friendly. I am so humbled by this experience. They mingle with everyone and the equation will definitely reflect on screen, too. The chemistry off screen during practise has been amazing with all these stalwarts. We have definitely become good friends,” he says.

Adinath Kothare has been enjoying his shoot for the film ‘83 in London

He shares that the vibe on the sets is very positive, vibrant and overwhelming. “Though all of us are missing home, the energy on the sets brings out a force to work and enjoy the journey. It’s such a giving team,” adds Adinath.

He feels blessed that as an actor he not only gets to travel across the globe but also live different lives. He adds that it is an enriching experience. “I consider it God’s blessing that I am in the creative field where I can explore environments, meet new people, etc,” he says.

Whenever, he has free time, the actor has been exploring the place and relishing the local cuisine. “I live to eat and I make it a point to always explore local cuisine when I travel. I like to savour the simple subtle flavours of the culture and region,” he says. Adinath has also shopped for his wife-actor Urmila and daughter Jizah, too in UK. “I love shopping at local stores and antique markets,” he signs off.

