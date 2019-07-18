Kannada actor Shobha of Magalu Janaki fame dies in a road accident

Kannada actor Shobha, well known for her role in the hit TV serial Magalu Janaki, died in a road accident on Wednesday in the outskirts of Chitradurga town in Karnataka. According to a report in IB Times, she was travelling in a car which rammed into a truck.

The report adds that Shobha, along with other people, was on her way to their way to Banashankari temple in Badami taluk in Bagalkot district when the accident happened. Reportedly, the accident occurred when the car’s tyre burst.

Expressing his grief over her death, director of the said TV serial Magalu Janaki, TN Seetharam was quoted in IB Times as saying: “Ever smiling and highly talented actress Shobha, who was doing the role of Mangala, is no more. I am shocked over the tragedy and expressing my condolence to her family.” He wrote the note in Kannada on Facebook and also posted a picture of the late actor. She played the mother of Anand Belagur in the serial, the report adds.

