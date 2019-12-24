e-paper
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019
Karthi to play dual roles in his next film with PS Mithran

Actor Karthi will be seen playing dual roles in his next yet-untitled Tamil film with director PS Mithran, reports have emerged.

Dec 24, 2019
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Actor Karthi could play a dual role in his next film.
         

Actor Karthi will be seen playing dual roles in his next yet-untitled Tamil film with director PS Mithran, reports have suggested. Karthi, who is currently basking in the positive response for his latest release Thambi, was last seen playing dual roles was in Tamil action fantasy Kashmora.

The rest of the cast and crew details are still unknown. The makers are yet to make an official announcement about the project, which is expected to go on the floors next year. Karthi is currently shooting for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan in Thailand. He plays one of the lead roles in this magnum opus based on Kalki’s epic Tamil novel of the same name.

The actor was last seen in Tamil blockbuster Kaithi, which grossed over Rs 100 crore at the box-office. Soon after the release of the film, Karthi took to Twitter to share an emotional post.

 

“I don’t know if I can thank you all enough for the amount of love and appreciation you have given for Kaithi. We set out to present an exciting story and our team put their heart into it. But we never expected such an overwhelming response. I take a big bow with gratitude,” he tweeted.

In Kaithi, Karthi plays a prisoner on parole to meet his daughter he has never seen. When he crosses paths with a cop, he’s forced to join forces with him and fight the drug lords who are after a cocaine consignment in police custody. The entire story unfolds in a single night within a span of four hours.

Following the tremendous response for Kaithi, director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter last week to thank audience for the response. He also confirmed a sequel is in the making. Karthi has confirmed that Lokesh has already pitched the idea for the sequel. However, he said they don’t wish to collaborate right away and reunite after a few years.

Regional Movies