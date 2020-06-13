Kichcha Sudeep’s Phantom to be the first Kannada film to resume shooting amid coronavirus pandemic

regional-movies

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 20:47 IST

Actor Kichcha Sudeep’s upcoming action film Phantom will be the first mainstream Kannada film to resume shooting from July 1 amid the coronavirus pandemic. As per a report on Cinema Express, huge sets will be erected for the shoot from June 15 in Annapurna Studios in Telangana.

“The decision was taken by the production house in consultation with the actor and director after the government granted us permission to start film shoots. A limited crew, including me, Sudeep, director Anup Bhandari, and a few others, will be in institutional quarantine for seven days, from June 21, before we start the shoot,” producer Manjunath Gowda was quoted in the report.

He said that the entire team will follow rules laid down by the government while shooting. “We will have a doctor and two nurses on the sets. We are also working out how we can have only the required staff on the floor on a particular day. People who manage the lighting, makeup and other small works and even assistants will be sent back after they are done with their job. For safety purposes, we are taking staffers who are willing to stay and need not travel often,” he said.

The film will see Sudeep sport six-pack abs in the film. Recently, Sudeep took to instagram to share his current avatar. He shared a few pictures of himself on Instagram.

Talking more about Sudeep’s obsession with fitness, Anup had said: “During our first schedule, Sudeep made sure that I join him at the gym after pack-up. This has been a blessing in disguise to me. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have made any effort to get fit.”

Sudeep is one of the fittest actors in the country. His commitment towards fitness has always been lauded by his colleagues and fans alike.

When he was roped in to play the antagonist in Dabangg 3, Sudeep lost weight to sport a leaner frame and even acquired a chiseled look to go shirtless in the climax sequence.

Sudeep also has Kannada film Kotigobba 3 in the pipeline. Recently, there were rumours that Sudeep was signed as the villain in upcoming Tamil film, Manaadu. However, the actor took to Twitter to clarify he’s not part of the project.

