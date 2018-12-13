Lucifer teaser: Mohanlal’s political thriller is about sins, punishment. Watch video

The teaser of Lucifer starring Mohanlal was released on Thursday and the 45-second clip begins with a priest listening to a confession in a church. There is nothing but darkness as one hears the priest’s voice. Mohanlal is then seen walking away from the camera and is seen in the hallway of a jail. In the background, we hear, “I can only confess the sins that I have committed in the past, not the ones I am going to commit in the future.”

The intensity of the sequence reminds one of the scenes where Rajinikanth walks out of jail. The context, however, is quite different. Stephen Nedumpally, played by Mohanlal, is not a good man. Stephen’s car with the numbers 666 and the title only adds more grey shades to his character. The title of the film also hints at Mohanlal being a good man in the beginning, as after all Lucifer, according to Bible, is a fallen angel.

And the future sin that he is speaking of can mean that he is out for revenge. Without giving away too much from the plot of the film, the teaser of Lucifer is engrossing. Throughout the video, we get to see Mohanlal’s face only once, and that is also framed artistically to reveal only his eyes as he looks around anxiously.

Lucifer marks the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj who recently said he has learnt more from Mohanlal in the last six months than he did since the beginning of his career. Mohanlal has finished shooting his portion of the film and Prithviraj wrote a note to mark the occasion.

Lucifer is produced by Anthony Perumbavor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas; the music has been composed by Deepak Dev. The film’s cinematography will be handled by Sujith Vaassudev. Lucifer also stars Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier and Indrajith Sukumaran in pivotal roles.

