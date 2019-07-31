Magadheera completes a decade: Ram Charan thanks SS Rajamouli for the memorable film, says ‘learnt so much from you’

regional-movies

Actor Ram Charan took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message, celebrating ten years of his successful run of his film Magadheera which released a decade ago on this day and thanking filmmaker Rajamouli for giving him a memorable film.

“Can’t believe it’s been a decade already! Still seems so recent! A big thank you to the dream team of #Magadheera, Keeravani garu, @kajalaggarwalofficial & @geethaarts for this memorable film. @ssrajamouli garu, learnt so much from you back then and continuing to do so even now. #10YearsofMagadheera,” Ram Charan posted. Fans have been trending #10YearsOfMagadheera since Tuesday night on social media and it has already gone viral.

Magadheera was the story of estranged lovers – played by Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal - meeting in another life and realising they share a strong connection. Directed by Rajamouli, who also introduced him to the world, the film starred late Sri Hari in one of his career best performances. Magadheera remains one of the biggest grossing films in Ram Charan’s career.

Ram Charan will soon join the sets of Rajamouli’s RRR, in which he shares screen space with Jr. NTR for the first time in his career.It will be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era, based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Jr. NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan will be essay Alluri Sitharama Raju’s role. The film, which is being produced on a budget of Rs 300 crore, will also star Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 13:43 IST