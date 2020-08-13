e-paper
Malayalam film with just one actor to go on the floors from September 4

Malayalam film with just one actor to go on the floors from September 4

To be helmed by debutant Midhun Jyoti, newcomer AK Vijubal will play the only character in the Malayalam film.

regional-movies Updated: Aug 13, 2020 16:14 IST
Hindustan Times, Chennai
The Malayalam film will star AK Vijubal.
A Malayalam film titled 18+, which will be made with just one actor, is in the pipeline and it will most likely go on the floors from September 4, as per a report by Cinema Express. To be helmed by debutant Midhun Jyoti, newcomer AK Vijubal will play the only character in the film.

The report added that the film is a drama thriller, which will be shot in a single location in Trivandrum. The crew comprises 15 members, including the actor. If things go as planned, the team will start filming on September 4.

The film will feature all young crew members. As per the report, all the crew members will be in their 20s.

Shanis Mohammed will be cranking the camera, and Arjun Suresh will handle the editing. Sanjay Prasannan is the music composer.

This will be the first-of-its-kind attempt in Malayalam cinema. It’s worth mentioning actor-filmmaker R Parthiepan last year made a Tamil film titled Otha Seruppu with just one character. Parthiepan played the lone character in the film.

Earlier this year, Parthiepan announced his upcoming Tamil directorial venture Iravin Nizhal will be Asia’s first single shot film.

On the occasion of New Year, Parthiban announced his next project via a poster. Amongst the first few in the world, Iravin Nizhal will be Asia’s first single shot feature film.

No other details regarding the project have been revealed yet. However, it is already known that Parthiban will also play the leading role.

