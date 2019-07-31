Marathi films rank high in ideas and content: Deepak Dobriyal

regional-movies

For an actor who is known for his comic timing and impeccable dialogue delivery, Deepak Dobriyal was in for a challenge in his next. Making his debut in the Marathi film industry, the Tanu Weds Manu (2011) actor will be seen playing a deaf and mute character in Raj Gupta’s, Baba.

Deepak shares that he has been amazed with the way the Marathi film industry functions. “Marathi films rank high in ideas and content. I have been admiring the works of directors Nagraj Manjule (Fandry, 2013 and Sairat, 2015), Avinash Arun (Killa, 2015) and Chaitanya Tamhane (Court, 2015). I have always felt this attraction towards the industry. I am glad that I have had a chance to work here. I am grateful to Raj and the makers to have brought me in this industry,” says Deepak.

He adds that we all make films for the future while some are inspired from the past, however, Baba is a film that is made for the current times. He explains, “It is an emotional story that tells the journey of a father and son. After watching the trailer, people may compare it to Khamoshi: The Musical (1996) and Koshish (1972). But, I would like to say that it is a story about today’s people.”

Interestingly, he shares that they did not go by the textbook instruction of sign language. “We wanted to show a world of people who don’t learn sign language. They use their interpretation and version of communication. Getting the balance of what I want to say without it being too proper, was a challenge. We have tried to make maximum impact with no dialogues. The film is made with a lot of conviction and belief,” says the Hindi Medium (2017) actor, adds that it is unfortunate that we have only a selected few films based on the lives of deaf and mute.

When asked what was the most difficult aspect of shooting the film, the actor says, “Well, when I was working on my expressions and language, my wife asked me for a demo. I tried conveying a scene to her in signs. For three days, she did not get it. At last, I gave up and said, I don’t care, I have said what I said. That’s when she said, ‘This is the perfect way to get into the character. Don’t let anything affect you’.”

Deepak plays the father to young actor Aaryan Menghji, and recalling his relationship with his dad, Deepak adds, “It was unlike the relationships kids have with their fathers today. It was not expressive and I was scared of him.” Working with Aaryan was a joyride as Deepak bonded with him throughout the shoot. “I requested everyone to not control him or hold him back. We let him be the way he was, this brought out exceptional work out of him. He is a superstar and has a bright future ahead.”

