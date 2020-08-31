e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Nayanthara, boyfriend Vignesh Shivn are on a holiday in Kerala to celebrate Onam. See pics

Nayanthara, boyfriend Vignesh Shivn are on a holiday in Kerala to celebrate Onam. See pics

Nayanthara and her boyfriend Vignesh Shivn were spotted stepping out of a chartered flight on Monday. They are in Kerala for a vacation.

regional-movies Updated: Aug 31, 2020 20:33 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Nayanthara is in Kerala with her boyfriend Vignesh Shivn.
Nayanthara is in Kerala with her boyfriend Vignesh Shivn.
         

Actor Nayanthara, who was last seen in Rajinikanth’s Darbar, has travelled to Kerala on a holiday with her boyfriend Vignesh Shivn to spend Onam festival with her family. A picture from their trip has gone viral on social media.

In a picture, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn are seen stepping out of a chartered flight. The couple, who have been in a relationship for over three years, are expected to tie the knot soon.

 Nayanthara and Vignesh will soon team up for latter’s upcoming Tamil romantic-comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which will also stars Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi. Nayanthara will also be seen in upcoming Tamil socio-religious satire Mookuthi Amman. Having essayed several different characters over the years, Nayanthara will be seen playing a goddess for the first time in her career.

Talking about Mookuthi Amman and its theme, RJ Balaji had told Times of India: “This will be a 100% saami (devotional) padam. It’s not a satire on the genre. It will have all the elements that were there in the devotional films that we grew up watching. It will be a nostalgic trip, but there will also be a takeaway that is relevant, especially in these present times.”

Also read: Maniyarayile Ashokan review: A quirky take on what defines Indian marriages

Tipped to be a devotional comedy with a twist, the film marks director NJ Saravanan’s debut. The film also features Urvashi, Smruti Venkat and Aja Ghosh.

Produced by Ishari K Ganesh, the film has music by composer Girishh, cinematography by B Dinesh Krishnan while RK Selva is handling the editing. Nayanthara also has an untitled Telugu project in the pipeline.

