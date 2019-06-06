Neenatai’s praise left me teary-eyed: Swapnil Joshi

Actor Swapnil Joshi, who will be seen in a completely new avatar in Mogra Phulala, is glad that he is in a place where he can pick and choose the kind of work he wants to do. The Mumbai Pune Mumbai 3 (2018) actor is aware that success is subjective. He says, “I would not say that success does not matter to me. But, the definition of it has definitely changed. I am aware which film will bring box office success and which will bring only audience appreciation. So, in a way, I am glad that I am in place to pick films that appeal to me.”

And, his next is one such film, which falls in the feel good category. Mogra Phulala, directed by senior film-maker Shrabani Deodhar, will see Swapnil play Sunil Kulkarni, a simple and naive individual, who adores his mother. “We ensured three basic nuances in this character, one, he is naive, not dumb; second, his heroism lies in goodness and morality and third, he fails and he is very human-like. It is not a larger-than-life or aspirational character. Sunil is like every one of us.”

The brief was that his character should be able to blend in a crowded railway station. Hence, his clothes and appearance were designed to accordingly. “As an actor, you give a part of your soul to every character you play. In this too, I related to many things. I adore and love my mother and at heart I am still that wide-eyed boy from Girgaum,” he says.

On working with Shrabani he adds, “She has a huge body of work in her kitty and is extremely focussed. The final script was the 16th draft that we worked on. She was very clear of what she wanted and ensured that was seen in the story. This quality of hers is exceptional. The clarity that she has as a director is a rarity.”

Swapnil Joshi and Neena Kulkarni have come together on screen after 14 years ( HTPHOTO )

After almost 14 years, he has teamed up with senior actor Neena Kulkarni and the latter managed to leave him teary-eyed at a recent event. “She praised my work and it was very overwhelming for me. For an actor of her calibre to say such good things about me was heartwarming,” he adds.

The actor will be seen with Sai Deodhar, who is making her Marathi film debut in this and senior actor Chandrakant Kulkarni in the film. The film, produced by Arjun Singgh Baran & Kartik Nishandar of GSEAMS (Global Sports Entertainment And Media Solutions Private Limited) and directed by Shravani Deodhar, will release on June 14, 2019 across the state.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 19:18 IST