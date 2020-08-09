e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Prasanth Varma’s next Telugu film titled Zombie Reddy, motion poster unveiled

Prasanth Varma’s next Telugu film titled Zombie Reddy, motion poster unveiled

Prasanth Varma has shared the poster for his next Telugu movie, Zombie Reddy. The makers are yet to announce the cast and crew.

regional-movies Updated: Aug 09, 2020 14:03 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prasanth Varma has unveiled the motion poster for Zombie Reddy.
Prasanth Varma has unveiled the motion poster for Zombie Reddy.
         

Telugu filmmaker Prasanth Varma, best known for helming National Award winning film Awe, is all set to make Telugu cinema’s first zombie flick titled Zombie Reddy. The project’s title along with a motion poster was announced on Saturday.

Tipped to be a zombie comedy, Prasanth took to Twitter to make the announcement. He wrote: “This time will entertain the hell out of you guys.”

 

Apparently, Prasanth did extensive research on the subject and even began work on the pre-production. He had plans to begin shooting from April; however, given the global pandemic, he had to put his plans on the back-burner.

The makers are yet to announce the cast and crew. However, sources have confirmed that the project will mostly star newcomers.

Meanwhile, Prasanth Varma recently confirmed in a media interaction that he is working on Awe sequel. He said, “Yes, it is officially in the works. I’m ready with the script. We intend to take the Awe franchise forward with the sequel.”

Elaborating more about the project, he said, “Awe 2 is going to be completely different. The screenplay and story line will be heavy and intriguing. Unlike part one, which had multiple stories running parallel, this film will have just one story. But rest assured, this film will be a crazy experiment; something that has never been explored in Tollywood before.”

Actor Nani had produced Awe, a multi-genre film featuring an ensemble cast of Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, Regina Cassandra, and Avasarla Srinivas.

Prasanth Varma had recently directed Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer That Is Mahalakshmi, the Telugu remake of Vikas Bahl’s Queen.He had to join the project midway after filmmaker Neelakanta, who was originally signed to direct, opted out following some differences with the makers.

