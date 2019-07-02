Promotion of a film is important: Anish Jog, Ranjeet Gugale

Films Double Seat, Muramba and the latest Girlfriend, have one unique thing in common. Other than their interesting story line, the film has been produced by Anish Jog and Ranjeet Gugale.

Anish made his production debut with the Marathi film Time Please and then went on to produce YZ and Muramba. Ranjeet on the other hand comes from a non-filmy background and worked as an executive producer on Time Please and later went on to work with Anish on Double Seat and Muramba.

Anish shared, “When we are approached with a story, we look at the quality of the script. It does not matter, who has written it, whether it is an established director or a new one. We focus on the director’s vision.”

Ranjeet shares that they especially work on the promotions too. “Packaging and promoting a film is out utmost importance. It is more important to reach out to the audience in the right way.”

Their upcoming film is Girlfriend written and directed by Upendra Sidhaye. “It is a romcom and that’s all we can say right now. We have tried our best to give in the everything for this project that releases on July 26.”

