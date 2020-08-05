e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Rachita Ram to star in Kannada remake of Nayanthara’s Kolamavu Kokila

Rachita Ram to star in Kannada remake of Nayanthara’s Kolamavu Kokila

Rachita Ram will be seen in Kannada remake of popular Malayalam film Kolamavu Kokila. The original film starred Nayanthara in the lead.

regional-movies Updated: Aug 05, 2020 14:49 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rachita Ram will soon be seen in Ramesh Aravind’s 100.
Rachita Ram will soon be seen in Ramesh Aravind’s 100.
         

Actor Rachita Ram will star in the yet-untitled Kannada remake of popular Malayalam film Kolamavu Kokila, which had Nayanthara playing a drug mule. As per a report by Cinema Express, RJ-turned-director Mayuraa Raghavendra and actor Rachita Ram are coming together for the remake which is expected to be officially announced soon.

“The talks are just in the initial stages. We are in discussions with Lyca for the remake rights, and it is just a matter of closing the deal. We want everything to get confirmed before making an official announcement, and that’s when we will reveal the producers, cast and crew.” Mayuraa said.

The project will be Mayuraa’s second directorial after Kannad Gothilla. As per the report, Rachita and Mayuraa were supposed to work together previously for a project. However, the plan was eventually dropped.

Rachita has a few projects such as Veeram, Lilly, April and Daali in the pipeline. Her immediate release will be Ramesh Aravind’s 100.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father releases video appeal: ‘Alerted Mumbai Police in February my son’s life in danger’

In Nelson’s Kolamavu Kokila, Nayanthara played an innocent daughter who decides to smuggle drugs to earn money for her mother’s treatment. Throughout the film, she appears scared to death, but when an opportunity presents itself, she doesn’t hesitate to double-cross and get people killed for her survival.

Nayanthara was appreciated for embracing a role with negative shades. The film did exceptionally well at the box-office.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
Golden chapter, says PM Modi after laying foundation stone for Ram temple
Golden chapter, says PM Modi after laying foundation stone for Ram temple
After bhoomi poojan at Ayodhya, RSS’ Mohan Bhagwat says we have fulfilled our resolve
After bhoomi poojan at Ayodhya, RSS’ Mohan Bhagwat says we have fulfilled our resolve
On bhoomi poojan day in Ayodhya, FM Sitharaman tweets rangoli pic from home
On bhoomi poojan day in Ayodhya, FM Sitharaman tweets rangoli pic from home
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar Police say Rhea Chakraborty absconding
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar Police say Rhea Chakraborty absconding
At Ayodhya Ram temple event, PM reiterates mantra to fight coronavirus
At Ayodhya Ram temple event, PM reiterates mantra to fight coronavirus
‘Some moments are destined’: Kapil Sibal, Tharoor tweet ahead of historic Ram temple ceremony
‘Some moments are destined’: Kapil Sibal, Tharoor tweet ahead of historic Ram temple ceremony
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In