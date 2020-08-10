Rajinikanth completes 45 years in film industry, thanks fans for their love

regional-movies

Superstar Rajinikanth has thanked his fans and well-wishers, who have been in a celebratory mood on social media, as he successfully completed 45 years in Indian cinema. He made his acting debut with the 1975 Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal, which was directed by late K Balachander. On August 15, he will complete 45 years in the industry.

In a heartfelt post in Tamil shared on Twitter, Rajinikanth wrote: “This day marks the forty fifth anniversary of my theatrical journey. I thank all the good hearts who greeted me and my fan base who keep me alive. I won’t be here if not for you.”

On Sunday, several south celebrities, including Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Karthik Subbaraj, among others, released a fan-made poster, also known as Common Display Picture, on their Twitter pages.

5 Decades! 45 Years! An Identity, An Icon of Indian Cinema



Extremely Happy to release our beloved Superstar #Rajinikanth’s #45YearsOfRajinismCDP @Rajinikanth Sir’s contribution towards Indian Cinema Is Magical & Monumental..Congrats Sir! pic.twitter.com/Fis5NU7kHO — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 9, 2020

5 Decades! 45 Years! An Identity, An Icon of Tamil and Indian Cinema 🙏

Extremely Happy to release our beloved Superstar #Rajinikanth Sir’s #45YearsOfRajinismCDP pic.twitter.com/yh2pzyuQ0O — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) August 9, 2020

One man.... 45 years of Entertainment, Inspiration & Super Stardom....



One and Only Thalaivar 🙏



Here's the Super interesting tribute video made by @WCStudiosOffl 👏👍https://t.co/VcigqL7rdd#45YearsOfRAJINISM #45YearsOfRajinismCDP — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) August 9, 2020

Rajinikanth, who has starred in over 150 films, was last seen on screen in the Tamil film Darbar, which was directed by A R Murugadoss. In the film, he played an angry cop out to avenge his daughter’s death.

Darbar was a box office disaster. Following its failure, Rajinikanth is said to have agreed to reduce his remuneration by half for his upcoming Tamil release, Annaatthe. In the film, he will be seen playing a caring brother. It marks his maiden collaboration with director Siva, best known for helming Veeram and Viswasam.

Annaatthe, a rural drama, also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbhu in key roles. Keerthy Suresh, as per reports, will be seen playing Rajinikanth’s sister.

