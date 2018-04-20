Rajinikanth’s Kaala postponed, will release on June 7

Rajinikanth starrer Kaala was expected to hit the screen on April 27, and the film was cleared by the Censor Board as well. However, the 48-day long strike in the Tamil film industry forced the Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council to come up with a new release chart, and as per this, Kaala is now slotted for a June 7 release.

Dhanush took to Twitter to announce the new release date. He wrote, “Happy to announce that Superstar’s #kaala will release on June 7th in all languages worldwide. #makewayfortheking #thalaivar.”

Kaala is about a don who lives in the slums of Dharavi in Mumbai and stands up for people of the lower economic class. The film features Eashwari Rao as Rajinikanth’s wife in the film while Nana Patekar will be seen in a negative role. The teaser of Kaala was released on social media in March, and it immediately created a buzz around the film.

Pa Ranjith, known for making a comment on political situations, is likely to make some statements one more time.

The music for the film is composed by Santhosh Narayanan and it is produced by Dhanush under his banner Wunderbar Films and Lyca Productions.The movie also stars Huma Qurreshi, Pankaj Tripathi and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles.

Rajinikanth, who announced that he would be entering politics also awaits the release of Shankar directorial 2.0, which has been delayed thrice so far.

