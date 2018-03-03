Rajinikanth’s Kaala teaser: 1.2 crore views for in 24 hours

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala teaser, despite being leaked hours before its official launch time, has stirred up a storm online. Released in three languages on March 2, the teaser has clocked over 1.2 crore views across Facebook and Youtube. The power-packed teaser has been lapped up by Rajinikanth’s fans and despite the Kabali hangover; it has created the right expectations amid audiences who are eagerly looking forward to the release on April 27.

The beginning of the teaser ‘Poraduvom, Poraduvom (We will protest)’ is not just a grand beginning, but is the premise of Pa Ranjith’s film. While in his previous films the political commentary was more of an added layer, in Kaala the director has gone all out and this fits the superstar like a glove.

Take, for example, this dialogue, “Kaala na Karuppu, Kaala... Kari Kaalan. Sandai pottu kaakuravan.” It means ‘Kaala means black. Kari Kaalan is a deity who fights to protect,” and that’s Rajinikanth’s character in a nutshell. The scene has people smeared with charcoal on their face and body performing in the backdrop, cutting to politician Nana Patekar -- strikingly dressed in all-white -- wanting to ‘clean’ India. The teaser subverts clichés and provides great political commentary with simple visuals.

Kaala, which will have a simultaneous release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, also stars Eswari Rao, Huma Qureshi, Pankaj Tripathi and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. Directed by Pa Ranjith, it has been bankrolled by Dhanush’s production house, Wunderbar Studios.

