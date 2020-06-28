Rakul Preet Singh slams report of refusing to shoot for Ayalaan: ‘Please tell me who is starting shoot and where?’

regional-movies

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 11:57 IST

Rakul Preet Singh refuted reports that she has refused to shoot for her upcoming Tamil film, Ayalaan, due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. She was responding to a tweet by Box Office Worldwide, which claimed that her refusal to shoot has led to her being replaced in films.

“When will we have responsible journalism. When will media start checking facts. Stooping so low just for some extra hits. plz tell me who is starting shoot and where @BOWorldwide cos I am dying to work,” she wrote on Twitter.

Ayalaan director Ravikumar R backed his leading lady and called her ‘one of the most professional artists’. Quoting Rakul’s tweet, he wrote, “@Rakulpreet is one of the most professional artists I have worked with. It’s extremely unfortunate that the media falls prey for rumors and being an accomplice. We as a team are in full spirit and can’t wait to resume work with her and finish our shoot after normalcy returns.”

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput death: Police says probing case from every angle, recorded statements of 27 people

Rakul was also shooting for Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack, starring John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez,which was stalled due to the growing pandemic. She last shot for an advertisement in March, days before the lockdown came into effect. She shared a selfie with the crew in masks and wrote on Instagram, “Please don’t step out unless absolutely necessary! Could not cancel today’s shoot but the entire team took precautions! don’t be paranoid but wise . think positive and fight coronavirus with a smile @aasthasharma @reannmoradian @toralsoni @im__sal @bbhiral @kumar_anapagaddi #safetyfirst #selfquarantine.”

Rakul, who was quarantining in Mumbai, returned to Delhi to be with her parents once domestic flight services resumed. “I couldn’t have waited any longer to see them, it feels like it’s been forever. I don’t think this time would come back, I hope it doesn’t. But now is also when we’re getting to spend so much time with our families. And this is also the time when you realise life’s so fragile. You don’t know what would happen at the next moment. So, I want to spend a lot of time with them,” she told Hindustan Times in an earlier interview.

Follow @htshowbiz for more