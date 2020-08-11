e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding gets the Amul topical treatment. See cute pic

Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding gets the Amul topical treatment. See cute pic

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding was celebrated by Amul on Tuesday with their latest artwork.

regional-movies Updated: Aug 11, 2020 17:18 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got married on Saturday.
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got married on Saturday.
         

Dairy giant Amul has released their latest topical and it is in celebration of actor Rana Daggubati’s wedding with interior designer Miheeka Bajaj. The picture shows Rana and Miheeka’s cartoon versions celebrating their wedding with some butter.

Dressed in their wedding attire, the couple is seen feeding each other butter toasts, served by the famous Amul Girl. “The Dagubutterly wedding,” it is called. “#Amul Topical: The Rana- Miheeka ‘shaadi’ is an Internet sensation!,” read the tweet by Amul.

 

Rana thanked the company for their gesture. “Thank you,” he wrote with a heart emoji. Even actor Kubbra Sait commented, “Hahahhah awesome.”

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony here over the weekend.The duo, who had three-day nuptials starting from haldi and mehendi ceremony, tied the knot on Saturday in the presence of family and close friends. Miheeka wore a cream and golden lehenga, designed by Anamika Khanna, for the ceremony.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande welcomes twins Abeer and Abeera to family: ‘A new life has begun’, see pic

The wedding evening also saw Daggubati’s industry friends in attendance, including Telugu stars Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. Actor Samantha Akkineni, who is married to Daggubati’s cousin, actor Naga Chaitanya, took to Instagram and shared a family picture from the festivities. “#RanaWedsMiheeka the most adorable @miheeka Welcome to the family,” Samantha wrote.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to congratulate his Baby co-star and shared the picture from his haldi ceremony to wish him on the special occasion. “Perfect way to get permanently locked-down :) Congratulations @RanaDaggubati, wishing you both a lifetime of happiness,” he tweeted.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Sachin Pilot on big Priyanka Gandhi role in Rajasthan truce deal
Sachin Pilot on big Priyanka Gandhi role in Rajasthan truce deal
Pranab Mukherjee’s health has ‘worsened’, on ventilator, says hospital
Pranab Mukherjee’s health has ‘worsened’, on ventilator, says hospital
Mobile Headline
Mobile Headline
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Poet Rahat Indori, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passes away
Poet Rahat Indori, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passes away
Sushant’s sister at ED office, first family member to be quizzed by agency
Sushant’s sister at ED office, first family member to be quizzed by agency
‘BSNL’s 85,000 employees traitors, will be fired’: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde
‘BSNL’s 85,000 employees traitors, will be fired’: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In