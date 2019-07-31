Rana Daggubati to co-produce biopic on Muthiah Muralitharan, Vijay Sethupathi to play cricketer onscreen

regional-movies

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 11:55 IST

Actor Rana Daggubati along with Suresh Productions will co-produce upcoming biopic on Sri Lankan spin legend Muthiah Muralitharan in association with DAR Motion Pictures. The yet-untitled project, which will be directed by MS Sripathy, will star Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

Thrilled about having Vijay Sethupathi on board for the project, Rana said in a statement: “Suresh Productions and I will associate with DAR Motion Pictures in telling the story of a legend through a legendary actor. Vijay Sethupathi as Muthiah Muralitharan coming soon.”

The statement further added that work on the project will begin from December. The other cast and crew details will be revealed soon.

Rana Daggubati and his family’s company Suresh Productions will co-produce the biopic.

On being signed for the project, Sethupathi said in a statement: “I am happy to be associated with the Muthiah Muralitharan biopic; he is an iconic sportsman of Tamil origin and someone who’s made his mark across the world. Portraying the role of Murali is going to be a challenge for me & I’m looking forward to it. I’m delighted that Murali himself will be closely involved with the project & guiding me on the cricketing aspects. I am thankful to both Murali & the producers for the faith bestowed on me.”

The film will be made in Tamil and released in multiple other languages.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is busy juggling between multiple projects. Last seen on screen in Tamil film Sindhubaadh, Sethupathi will most likely have two more releases this year.

Vijay is currently busy shooting for SP Jananathan’s Laabam with Shruti Haasan. He has also just wrapped up Vijay Chander’s Sanga Tamizhan which also stars Raashi Khanna.

He also has Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy with megastar Chiranjeevi in his kitty. He has recently signed his second Telugu film opposite Vaishnav Tej. There are also reports that Sethupathi might team up with Kaaka Muttai director Manikandan for his next project. Both of them had previously worked together in Aaandavan Kattalai.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 11:54 IST