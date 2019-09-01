Saaho box office collection: Prabhas film earns Rs 205 cr in all languages worldwide in two days

regional-movies

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho is hitting all the right notes with the audience, despite negative reviews, which were critical of the film’s story and plot line. The film has collected Rs 205 crore in two days of the release, all over the world, in all languages.

As per the film’s production house, Saaho made an opening worldwide collection of Rs 130 crore in all languages and continued winning the box office on the second day, making a total of Rs 205 crore in two days.

Meanwhile, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures for collections of the Hindi version of Saaho in India alone. “#Saaho is outstanding on Day 2... Brand #Prabhas - who enjoys PAN India popularity - is attracting moviegoers in large numbers... Eyes ₹ 70 cr+ weekend, a fantastic 3-day total... Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr. Total: ₹ 49.60 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version.”

#Saaho is outstanding on Day 2... Brand #Prabhas - who enjoys PAN India popularity - is attracting moviegoers in large numbers... Eyes ₹ 70 cr+ weekend, a fantastic 3-day total... Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr. Total: ₹ 49.60 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 1, 2019

He also mentioned that the film has become third highest opener of the year, after Salman Khan’s Bharat and Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal. Saaho is also the second highest opener ever, after Baahubali 2 The Conclusion, for a South Indian film’s opening collection in Hindi markets.

The movie also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

Saaho is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth, released nationwide on Friday.

Saaho opened to mixed reviews with fans praising the action sequences but many criticising the plot and treatment of the subject. “The Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is mostly underwhelming, with the grandeur and a few solid action stretches its only redeeming features,” Karthik Kumar wrote in his review for Hindustan Times.

