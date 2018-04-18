Sakshyam teaser: Bellamkonda Srinivas’ next is a an action film. Watch video

Bellamkonda Srinivas’ Sakshyam is packed with action, a touch of horror and a dash of romance. Srinivas is paired opposite Pooja Hegde in the film and the two seem to be in love and happy from the rushes in the trailer. It looks like their family too is happy with their union as the setting of a traditional engagement is also featured in the trailer. So who plays the antagonist? Well that’s where the touch of horror/fantasy comes from. It looks like Srinivas could be a blessed child who seeks revenge for his parents.

He also gets advice from what looks like an aghori baba complete with the holy ash smeared over his head. Pooja Hegde might also be kidnapped and/or chased. We see a dramatic frame of her looking scared. Sakshyam’s tagline is “Nature is witness”, so is this related to environment as well? We will know soon enough.

A part of the film was also shot in Varanasi, where the first schedule of the shooting was done. Arthur A Wilson is the cinematographer of this project and the release date of the film is yet to be announced. Srinivas was last seen in Jayam Janaki Naayaka opposite Rakul Preet.

Sakshyam is directed by Sriwass and the film is produced by Abhishek Nama under the banner Abhishek Pictures. Meena, Jagapati Babu and Vennela Kishore play pivotal roles in the film. The music for the film is composed by Shakthikanth Karthick.

Follow @htshowbiz for more