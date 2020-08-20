Samantha Akkineni nominates Rakul Preet and Lakshmi Manchu for Grow With Me challenge
In a latest video, Samantha Akkineni shared on her experience of growing her own produce on her terrace, she is encouraging more people to harvest on their own.regional-movies Updated: Aug 20, 2020 14:28 IST
Actor Samantha Akkineni, who is keeping herself busy with terrace gardening in this lockdown, has flagged off the Grow With Me challenge and nominated Rakul Preet Singh and Lakshmi Manchu to grow their own produce in their homes.
In a latest video, she shared on her experience of growing her own produce on her terrace, she is encouraging more people to harvest on their own.
“So, for the next few weeks, let’s grow together, make mistakes together and learn. So go find a pot, some soil, seeds, Hydroponic home kit and even a milk packet. To start things off, I’m challenging Lakshmi Manchu and Rakul. Let’s get our hands dirty.”
The video gives us a quick glimpse of Samantha’s terrace garden in which she’s grown a variety of greens and vegetables.
View this post on Instagram
Hey guys, thank you so much for the awesome support on all my #GrowWithMe posts. It feels amazing that you think growing your own food is cool too! As much as I have enjoyed making you a part of my journey, I would love to be a part of your #GrowWithMe journeys too. Now it’s time for you to join me on this #GrowWithMe journey. For the next few weeks, let’s grow together! So go find a pot, some soil, seeds, an empty milk packet or even a Hydroponic Homekit and get growing. Trust me, this will change so many things for you. So don't forget to tag me and use the hashtag. I can't wait to hear from you all. To start things off, I’m challenging @lakshmimanchu & @rakulpreet along with all of you to #GrowWithMe. Let’s get our hands dirty 🍀..... outfit @saakshakinni 💓
Last seen on screen in Telugu film Jaanu, the remake of Tamil film 96; Samantha has two projects currently in her kitty. Having recently completed shooting for the second season of The Family Man, Samantha signed a Tamil horror flick with Ashwin Saravanan and upcoming Tamil romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.
Also read: Swara Bhasker on CBI taking over Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ‘Not fair to suggest Mumbai Police were not doing a good job’
Samantha is thrilled about her upcoming horror film with director Ashwin Saravanan. Acknowledging the project, she recently tweeted: “It’s going to be much more than just a horror film.” To be produced by Sony Entertainment, the film will mark the maiden collaboration of Ashwin Saravanan, best known for helming Maya and Game Over, and Samantha.
The film will also star Prasanna and Prashanth in crucial roles. The project is expected to go on the floors from May and will be wrapped up in two months. Recently, reports emerged that Samantha has turned down an offer to star in the Hindi remake of her own film U-Turn, which had released in Tamil and Telugu last year.
Follow @htshowbiz for more