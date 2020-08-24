Sonu Sood inspires 2 Andhra villages to build their own road, actor says ‘you will inspire the whole nation’

regional-movies

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 16:36 IST

With pragmatism, common sense and a kind heart, actor Sonu Sood has redefined philanthropy. His ability to take matters in hand and deliver has inspired two villages in Andhra Pradesh to turn self reliant. On being informed about it, the actor, on his part, has promised to visit the place.

A Twitter user, wrote, “Inspired by @SonuSood (not kidding!), 2 villages in #Vizianagaram dt of #AndhraPradesh decided to stand on their own feet. After begging the local govt since 1947 to build a road to access the village on a hill top, each family pooled in ₹2,000 to build a road themselves! (1/4).” He also added video showing road building as proof.

I will soon come and visit you guys❤️ you will inspire the nation. 🇮🇳 https://t.co/BTARu7G07e — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 24, 2020

“Till today, the only mode of transport for around 250 families in Chintamala & Kodama villages of Salur mandal was the doli. Pregnant women had to depend only on this for emergencies. This pic is from 2 yrs ago where the lady was carried in a harness for 12 km to the hosp (2/4),” he had continued. “Overall ₹20 lakh was collected (Two loans + ₹2,000 from each family). The villagers hired JCBs from neighbouring #Odisha to build the 4-km ghat road. The villagers were inspired by @SonuSood‘s deeds and felt that there’s no point waiting for others to fulfill their needs. (3/4).” He also added a testimonial by a local who has been coordinating with the villagers to build the road.

Retweeting the video, Sonu promised he would pay them a visit. “I will soon come and visit you guys. You will inspire the nation.”

🇮🇳Chalo Ghar Chalein.The feeling of coming back to ur own home, your country, your loved ones is beyond words.We are ready to fly u back to that love.

SG 9286, Manila to Delhi Departure - 10:25pm.

Looking forward to have the third set of our people come back to home.@flyspicejet — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 24, 2020

In the meanwhile, Sonu has also arranged for students, stuck in the Philippines capital, Manila to return home. Tweeting about it, he wrote: “Chalo Ghar Chalein.The feeling of coming back to ur own home, your country, your loved ones is beyond words.We are ready to fly u back to that love. SG 9286, Manila to Delhi Departure - 10:25pm. Looking forward to have the third set of our people come back to home. @flyspicejet.”

Also read: Instructor who trained first batch of IAF female pilots slams Gunjan Saxena biopic: ‘No one had to run to their room to change’

Not just that, the actor has now provided accommodation to 20,000 migrated workers who have also been provided jobs in garment units in Noida. Tweeting about it, he wrote: “I am delighted to now offer accommodation for 20,000 migrated workers who have also been provided jobs in garment units in #Noida through @PravasiRojgar. With the support of #NAEC President Shri Lalit Thukral, we will work round the clock for this noble cause Smiling face with halo @lalit_thukral.”

I am delighted to now offer accommodation for 20,000 migrated workers who have also been provided jobs in garment units in #Noida through @PravasiRojgar. With the support of #NAEC President Shri Lalit Thukral, we will work round the clock for this noble cause 😇 @lalit_thukral pic.twitter.com/XejomrrPaL — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 24, 2020

Since the start of the pandemic-related lockdowns, Sonu has sent home hundreds of stranded migrant workers and students overseas to their home, arranging buses, train tickets and, in some cases, flights.

Follow @htshowbiz for more