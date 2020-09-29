e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Tamil actor Thennarasu of Marina fame dies by suicide

Tamil actor Thennarasu of Marina fame dies by suicide

Tamil actor Thennarasu, popular for his role in Sivakarthikeyan starrer Marina, died by suicide, says a report. The actor was mostly known for playing a friend to the hero in Tamil films.

regional-movies Updated: Sep 29, 2020 15:33 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Thennarasu mostly appeared in character roles.
Thennarasu mostly appeared in character roles.(Facebook)
         

Tamil actor Thennarasu, popular for his work in Sivakarthikeyan starrer Marina, reportedly died by suicide on Tuesday over a family dispute. He died by hanging at his home.

A Times of India report said Thennarasu married his girlfriend three years ago and the couple has a two-year-old child. He was addicted to alcohol and got into regular squabble with his wife. “Thennarasu was found hanging from a ceiling fan after a heated argument with his wife. Police have then registered a case and are conducting an investigation based on the information provided by those who were nearby Thennarasu’s house,” the report added.

In Marina, directed by Pandiraj, he played Sivakarthikeyan’s friend. He was mostly seen playing a friend of the hero in films. Thennarasu also acted in a few other Tamil films. However, he didn’t land any big or noticeable roles.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
‘Source of black money blocked’: PM shreds Opposition on farm law protests
‘Source of black money blocked’: PM shreds Opposition on farm law protests
India provides Dornier to Maldives, will help monitor movement of Chinese vessels
India provides Dornier to Maldives, will help monitor movement of Chinese vessels
Victims of terror attacks yet to get justice due to Pak’s ‘non-cooperative attitude’: India
Victims of terror attacks yet to get justice due to Pak’s ‘non-cooperative attitude’: India
EC announces dates for 56 assembly and one parliamentary by-poll
EC announces dates for 56 assembly and one parliamentary by-poll
Post Ladakh, PLA no longer a bogey for Indian Army
Post Ladakh, PLA no longer a bogey for Indian Army
Shastri hails RCB bowler, credits him for ‘best IPL performance of 2020’
Shastri hails RCB bowler, credits him for ‘best IPL performance of 2020’
Covid-19: Serum Institute to produce additional 100 million vaccine doses
Covid-19: Serum Institute to produce additional 100 million vaccine doses
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 deathsSushant Singh Rajput caseCovid 19 India TallyWorld Heart DayNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In