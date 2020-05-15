e-paper
Tamil director Arun Prasath dies in road accident

Tamil filmmaker Arun Prasath has died in a road accident in Mettupalayam, Coimbatore.

May 15, 2020
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Arun Prasath was awaiting the release of film 4G.
         

Debutant filmmaker Arun Prasath, who was awaiting the release of his maiden Tamil film 4G, died on Friday in a road accident in Mettupalayam, Coimbatore. As per Times of India report, Arun was driving a bike and crashed into a lorry and lost his life on the spot. He was an associate of filmmaker Shankar.

On hearing the tragic news, Shankar took to Twitter and wrote: “Heartbroken by the sudden demise of the young director and my ex-assistant, Arun. You were always sweet, positive and hardworking. My prayers are forever with you and my deepest condolences to your family and friends.”

Arun’s debut film 4G, which is up for release soon, stars GV Prakash Kumar in the lead. The film also stars Gayatri and Sathish in important roles.

4G, bankrolled by CV Kumar, was announced back in 2016. The film has been struggling to find a theatrical release. GV Prakash tweeted in Tamil that he’s deeply saddened by the demise of his dear friend. He said Arun was always full of positivity.

