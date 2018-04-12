Video reveals Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda’s Mahanati characters

On April 12, the makers of Mahanati -- the most anticipated movie in the Telugu film industry right now -- released a motion poster, which revealed the looks of stars Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Deverakonda. The biopic of the late actor Savitri, who ruled the roost in the Telugu film industry for three decades, is directed by Nag Ashwin and also stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role, with Dulquer Salmaan portraying the role of Gemini Ganesan in the film. In the motion poster, Sam is busy writing something while Vijay points a camera at her. They’re both sitting in a vintage bike.

The video was released on Twitter, along with caption, “#VijayAntony and #Madhuravani are all set to bring you the greatest story ever told of the greatest actress that ever lived - #NadigaiyarThilagam #NadigaiyarThilagamTeaserOnApril14th @TheDeverakonda @Samanthaprabhu2.”

The teaser is set to be released on April 14 and the film, produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, is slated for release on May 9.

Speaking about casting Samantha in the film, presenter of the film Swapna Dutt Chalaseni said, “Sam is the driver behind the wheels when it comes to the film”. She continued, “Savitri garu could give a 100 expressions in 10 seconds and we had to understand her character. We spoke with her daughter Vijaya Chamundeswari, the directors she worked with, and went through books that we could access. We even collected her pictures, and now I feel we can have a library dedicated to Savitri garu.”

