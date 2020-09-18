Vignesh Shivn rings in birthday with girlfriend Nayanthara in Goa, see pic

regional-movies

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 14:52 IST

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivn celebrated his birthday on Friday with girlfriend Nayanthara on their holiday in Goa. Vignesh took to Instagram to share a picture and said he’s thankful to everyone for their wishes on this special occasion.

After ringing in Onam together a couple of weeks ago in Kerala, Nayanthara and her filmmaker boyfriend Vignesh Shivn went on a holiday to Goa. The couple are still holidaying in a resort in Candolim beach. Sharing the picture, Vignesh wrote: “Birthday vibes. With God’s grace & all your wonderful sweet wishes (sic).”

On the career front, Nayanthara and Vignesh will soon team up for the latter’s upcoming Tamil romantic-comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which will also star Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi.

Nayanthara will also be seen in upcoming Tamil socio-religious satire Mookuthi Amman. Having essayed several different characters over the years, Nayanthara will be seen playing a goddess for the first time in her career in this film.

Talking about Mookuthi Amman and its theme, RJ Balaji had told Times of India: “This will be a 100% saami (devotional) padam. It’s not a satire on the genre. It will have all the elements that were there in the devotional films that we grew up watching. It will be a nostalgic trip, but there will also be a takeaway that is relevant, especially in these present times.”

Also read: PM Narendra Modi thanks Karan Johar for birthday wishes, tells Virat Kohli, ‘Anushka Sharma and you will be amazing parents’

Tipped to be a devotional comedy with a twist, the film marks the debut of director NJ Saravanan. The film also features Urvashi, Smruti Venkat and Aja Ghosh among others.

Produced by Ishari K Ganesh, the film has music by composer Girishh, cinematography by B Dinesh Krishnan while RK Selva is handling the edition and stunt choreographer Stunt Silva will take care of action.

Follow @htshowbiz for more