Vijay Deverakonda’s fan breaks down on seeing him, his reaction has the internet in love. Watch video

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:38 IST

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has been the toast of his native audience in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana since the release of his film Pelli Choopulu. With Arjun Reddy, he was in a league of his own and with Kabir Singh, he seems to garnering a lot of national attention too. At a promotional event for his new film, Dear Comrade, he had yet another brush with stardom when a female fan met him face-to-face.

In a video clip doing the rounds of internet, a female fan can be seen hysterically crying on meeting her favourite star. The actor, surrounded by his security, patiently hugs the girl and consoles her. Social media couldn’t stop lavishing love on the actor for the way he handled the situation. “True star,” wrote one.

In a short span, this is the second time the actor has had to face a fan’s crazy antic. At another promotional event for Dear Comrade, the actor was onstage speaking when a fan appeared from nowhere, and charged towards the actor and knocked him down. Dazed for a moment, the actor jokingly said, “Are you showing love or attacking me?”

Dear Comrade, which opened to good reviews, is an intense love story with Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead. The buzz around the film has been great; so much so that Karan Johar has already brought the Hindi remake rights for it.

Taking to social media to share the news, Karan had written on Twitter: “Stunning and powerful love story! With top notch performances and exceptional music by @justin_tunes On point debut direction by @bharatkamma @TheDeverakonda is BRILLIANT as is @iamRashmika well done @MythriOfficial ! ANNOUNCING that @DharmaMovies to REMAKE this beautiful film.”

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 17:34 IST