Vikram shares son Dhruv’s bearded look from Arjun Reddy Tamil remake

Actor Vikram on Sunday took to Instagram to share a picture of his son Dhruv, who is seen sporting thick beard which may be his look for his upcoming Tamil debut Varma, a remake of last year’s critically-acclaimed Telugu drama Arjun Reddy.

In the original, Vijay Deverakonda was seen sporting thick beard for some portion of the film where he was seen playing an alcoholic surgeon. The remake went on the floors last Friday, months after the project was officially announced. According to some reliable sources, the film’s shooting commenced in Kathmandu where the team will shoot some important scenes.

Stargazing. #dhruvfinallyanatchathiram😋 A post shared by Vikram (@the_real_chiyaan) on Mar 3, 2018 at 11:55pm PST

The makers are yet to zero in on the leading lady. “A few actresses including Shalini Pandey, who was part of the original and Shriya Sharma, have been considered so far but Bala sir wasn’t really happy with the choices. He wants to cast someone new and he’s been on the lookout for a while. The pre-production work has been going on for the last two months,” a source told Hindustan Times, confirming that National award-winning director Raju Murugan has been brought on board to pen the dialogues.

The project is being bankrolled by E4 Entertainment, producers of films such as Ezra and Godha. When the Arjun Reddy remake was announced last year, producer Mukesh Mehta thanked Vikram for placing his faith in them to launch his son via a Facebook post.

In a recent media interaction in Hyderabad, Vikram said he was planning to launch his son in a couple of years. “But when I saw Arjun Reddy, I was completely blown away and I felt it’d be the perfect project to launch Dhruv, and I couldn’t think of anyone else but Bala sir to direct. When I requested him, he gladly accepted,” Vikram said. Arjun Reddy, a contemporary take on Devdas portrayed love and suffering in its most raw and honest form, winning over audiences across all classes. The film is all set to be remade in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more