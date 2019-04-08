You will fall in love with Vishwas: Swapnil Joshi

During the initial discussion of Mumbai Pune Mumbai 3, director Satish Rajwade shared with Swapnil Joshi a story on relationships and love. Swapnil recalls how he was extremely excited when Satish narrated the plot, but his first reaction was, ‘how can anyone do justice to the same in a two-hour film’? He did foresee a challenge in it.

Cut to 2019, Satish joined a popular channel as a programming head and called Swapnil. “He told me that the team is planning a finite series on the same story. I was on-board the moment I heard it two years ago. So, there were no two ways that I would not be a part of it,” says Swapnil.

The Me Pan Sachin actor is glad that he is returning to the fiction genre of small screen after eight hours. His last television fiction show was Eka Lagnachi Dusri Goshta (2012). “I am a product of television and I am extremely proud of it. I am what I am because of TV. It is an amazing feeling to be back,” says Swapnil, who believes that television is “no longer the small screen”.

He will be seen as a writer named Vishwas, who is a typical husband material. “The subject and content of the show is new and it is being put across really well. It is an extremely rooted show that talks about today’s relationships. It is a Marathi serial at heart, however, the issues we are dealing with are very contemporary and fresh. The character is someone who everyone will fall in love with,” he says.

Swapnil adds that today’s couples technically have nothing wrong in their relationships. Even then there are issues, and no personal time; there is discord too. “I would like to believe that it will attract a beautiful mix of the regular television-viewing crowd and the web series viewers. It could bridge that gap, which television is experiencing,” he says.

The Ranangan (2018) actor will team up with Amruta Khanvilkar after almost three years. He says, “Amruta is an amazing being. She brings a lot of energy and fizz on set. She is lively and vibrant. She has had a fantastic 2018 and she is stepping into TV to amp up her game.”

