Bakhtawar Bhutto gets engaged to Mahmood Choudhry in intimate ceremony in Karachi. Keeps mother Benazir Bhutto close with framed portrait. SEE PICS

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 19:31 IST

Bakhtawar Bhutto, daughter of the late (former) prime minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari got engaged to Dubai-based businessman Mahmood Choudhry in a small ceremony at Bilawal House in Karachi, Pakistan. And to honour the memory of her mother, 30-year-old Bakhtawar, Benazir’s eldest, had a large drawn portrait of her mother placed as a centre piece at her engagement, and even posed with it along with her fiance. Bakhtawar looked radiant in a blush pink ensemble, she wore a matching net dupatta and wore a very quirky, Mughal art inspired colourful shawl over her engagement outfit. She had minimal make-up on her face and accessorized with heavy diamond jewellery. Mahmood wore an off-white kurta-pathani combo, matching shawl and formal shoes. The couple stood against a lush and high hedge of leaves and Benazir’s portrait in its wooden frame was placed in the middle, a beautiful tea filled with pale pink flowers made for a gorgeous backdrop for the image. Bakhtawar posted photos from her big day on her social media accounts, one caption read, “(Nov 27th 2020) Will the real Mahmood Choudhry please stand up #engaged.”

According to TheNews.com, in order to ensure that all health and safety measures on account of the coronavirus pandemic were in place, guests were asked to bring negative Covid reports before entering the venue in order to be able to attend the intimate affair. The couple exchanged rings in front of about 150 guests, including the couple’s friends and family, were present at the event. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), gave the engagement a skip on account of having been detected with coronavirus but was present via video stream. Asif Zardari was present at the event for a short while as he too hasn’t been keeping well and had been hospitalised. Guests were also asked to not take pictures of the event, and Bilawal House provided photographs themselves.

