e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sex and Relationship / Coronavirus: Mitra, the Rs 10 lakh robot, helps India’s Covid-19 patients speak to loved ones

Coronavirus: Mitra, the Rs 10 lakh robot, helps India’s Covid-19 patients speak to loved ones

Mitra, meaning “friend” in Hindi, is best known for interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in 2017. Its piercing eyes are equipped with facial recognition technology to help it recall people it has previously interacted with.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Sep 16, 2020 16:44 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
New Delhi
A robot named 'Mitra', which is used by the patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to communicate with their relatives, is seen inside an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, September 15, 2020.
A robot named 'Mitra', which is used by the patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to communicate with their relatives, is seen inside an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, September 15, 2020.(REUTERS)
         

A hospital in India has deployed a customer-service robot to patrol its wards, connecting coronavirus patients to friends and relatives. Mitra, meaning “friend” in Hindi, is best known for interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in 2017. Its piercing eyes are equipped with facial recognition technology to help it recall people it has previously interacted with. A tablet attached to Mitra’s chest allows patients to see loved ones, as well as medical staff unable to access the wards. “It takes a lot of time to recover, and during this time, when patients need their families the most, they are unable to visit,” said Dr Arun Lakhanpal, a doctor at the Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Noida Extension, a satellite city of the capital New Delhi. Mitra is mainly used by patients who are not able to communicate using their phones.

'Mitra' is seen inside a lift of the Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, September 15, 2020.
'Mitra' is seen inside a lift of the Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, September 15, 2020. ( REUTERS )

Also See | Photos : Mitra the robot helps Covid-19 patients in India speak to loved ones, medical staff unable to visit the wards

“We mainly discuss my health,” said Makhanlal Qazi, a retired government bureaucrat and coronavirus patient who has used the robot to communicate with relatives. “I came here on Friday and now I have started feeling better. I am feeling very happy now.” The robot, developed by Bengaluru-based start-up Invento Robotics, cost the hospital Rs 10 lakh ($13,600), according Yatharth Tyagi, director of the company that runs the hospital. Mitra is also being used for remote consultations with specialists to reduce their risk of becoming infected, he added. “Normally it is very difficult for a psychologist or a dietician to see a COVID patient,” Tyagi said, adding the robot is “very useful”. India’s novel coronavirus cases surged past 5 million on Wednesday, only the second country in the world to cross the grim milestone after the United States.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Delhi Police file 20,000-page charge sheet in Delhi riots case, name 15 people
Delhi Police file 20,000-page charge sheet in Delhi riots case, name 15 people
China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh. It is a ‘62 trick
China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh. It is a ‘62 trick
Monsoon session: Govt to hold crucial meeting with Oppn today
Monsoon session: Govt to hold crucial meeting with Oppn today
Russia partners with Dr Reddy’s for trials, distribution of Sputnik vaccine
Russia partners with Dr Reddy’s for trials, distribution of Sputnik vaccine
China blames India, claims it’s honouring border pacts
China blames India, claims it’s honouring border pacts
Babri case verdict on Advani, Joshi, Bharti on September 30
Babri case verdict on Advani, Joshi, Bharti on September 30
‘No breach on hospital, cops’ end’: MSHRC on Rhea’s visit to morgue to see Sushant
‘No breach on hospital, cops’ end’: MSHRC on Rhea’s visit to morgue to see Sushant
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sex and Relationships

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In