Happy Teddy Day 2020: Wishes, quotes and Messages to share with your loved ones

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 11:49 IST

Teddy Day is celebrated annually on February 10. It is the fourth day in the Valentine’s Week that starts with Rose Day on February 7. On this day, lovers across the globe express their love to their crush or beloved via a fluffy, cutesy teddy bear. Every girl loves to possess a huggable, soft toy that would selflessly listen to all her worries, be her cuddle partner and embody love. Even girls can gift teddy bears to their better halves for all the times they would miss you. So, ride on the train of love, utilize the premise of Valentine’s Week and confess your dedication towards your significant other in the form of a teddy. Pair your gift with a thoughtful and romantic message, wish or quote. Here are some of the best quotes, wishes, statuses to share with your loved ones.

• Teddy bears don’t need hearts as they are already stuffed with love.

• You may not be able to hug me but you can surely hug this teddy bear. Happy Teddy Day dear!

• Even if the sun refuses to shine, the words refuse to rhyme… You will always be my Valentine. Love you sweetheart... Happy Teddy Day!!

• Hey boyfriend, do you know the one thing common between you and my teddy bear? You both keep quiet whenever I yell. Jokes apart, sending you lovely teddy day quotes!

• Though teddy bears do not have a heart, you still will find lovely vibes oozing out of them in heaps. Happy teddy day bae!

• Surely there is nothing as good as getting a hug either from my favourite teddy bear or from my loveliest boyfriend. Happy teddy day sweetheart!

• You always live within me, laugh within me, and give me a soft and touchy feeling just like a lovely teddy. Happy teddy day!

• On the occasion of teddy day, I am gifting a sweet teddy bear along with cute teddy day quotes to my sweetest girlfriend ever. Happy teddy day girlfriend!

• Breathing is sign of life, heart beating is sign of life, a teddy is sign of love, and your love is a sign of my life. Happy teddy day!

