Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar's mushy PDA and beach picture add all the missing romance to our social media feed

Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar’s mushy PDA and beach picture add all the missing romance to our social media feed

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar leave fans craving for a similar romantic date as they soak in the sunset at the beach in this mushy picture

sex-and-relationships Updated: Sep 26, 2020 17:29 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar share a glimpse of their dreamy romance by beachside
Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar share a glimpse of their dreamy romance by beachside(Instagram/ankita_earthy)
         

Always the one to make us go weak in the knees with their couple goals, lovebirds Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman once again made netizens amp up their romance game courtesy the duo’s latest mushy picture on social media. Leaving fans craving for a similar romantic date, Ankita shared a picture of the two soaking in the sunset at the beach.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita shared the picture from Alibaug, featuring her and Milind lost in each other’s eyes. The couple held hands to enhance the mood in the backdrop of a golden sun blinded by the clouds above the sea.

While Ankita donned a blue and black coloured beachwear, Milind was dressed in his signature black pair of pants and grey tee with Pinkathon printed on it in pink. Keeping their back to the camera, the wife and husband struck a dramatic pose as they walked towards the end of the beach.

Ankita captioned the picture, “I love you—I am at rest with you—I have come home. #dorothysayers .. #youaremysunshine #love #togetherforever #youandi (sic).” Quick to react, Milind commented, “Miss you” and punctuated it with smiley and red heart emojis.

 

Love is always in the air for these two or so the Tinsel town’s hot couple, Ankita and Milind have had us believing for quite a few months now courtesy their unapologetic PDA. Whether it is Ankita going all gaga over her hubby this quarantine or Milind’s equally mushy replies, the lovebirds had us wondering if it was the monsoon vibe or just Cupid being selectively kind with his arrows of romance.

