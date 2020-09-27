e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sex and Relationship / Shilpa Shetty Kundra calls 7-month old Samisha a ‘miracle’, pens heartwarming note on Daughters’ Day 2020

Shilpa Shetty Kundra calls 7-month old Samisha a ‘miracle’, pens heartwarming note on Daughters’ Day 2020

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s awwdorable picture message for 7-month old Samisha on Daughters’ Day 2020 is so wholesome, it will instantly turn you emotional

sex-and-relationships Updated: Sep 27, 2020 13:13 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Shilpa Shetty Kundra pens heartwarming note for 7-month old Samisha on Daughters’ Day 2020
Shilpa Shetty Kundra pens heartwarming note for 7-month old Samisha on Daughters’ Day 2020(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
         

Much as the bond between a mother and a daughter is special, it can be hard to express in words but Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra nailed the feelings for all the mothers out there as she celebrated her 7-month-old toddler, Samisha’s existence with a heartwarming note on Sunday which marks Daughters’ Day. Anually, the fourth Sunday of September in India is celebrated as Daughters’ Day and this year the event falls on September 27.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared an awwdorable picture message for her darling daughter which is so wholesome, it will instantly turn you emotional. Freezing the candid camaraderie of the mother-daughter duo, the picture features Shilpa holding up her little munchkin who was dressed in a yellow top, blue skirt and a yellow hairband while having her back to the camera.

Smiling wholeheartedly as she enjoyed the intimate moment, Shilpa set hearts melting with the delightful picture. She shared in the caption, “Who says Miracles don’t happen... Holding one in my hands now Life is such a miracle, isn’t it? That’s the happiness I’m celebrating today on #DaughtersDay as I hold Samisha our daughter I definitely don’t need a day to celebrate her.. Cant thank God and the Universe enough for answering & manifesting our prayers, especially Viaan’s, so beautifully; will be eternally grateful. Don’t forget to give your daughters a tight hug today ..... #SamishaShettyKundra #SSKJr #daughter #family #love #gratitude #blessed (sic).”

 

Gearing up to for the celebrations to exclusively honour the girl child in the family, Shilpa and son Viaan were earlier seen baking gluten-free chocolate brownies to binge all week long. The actor had even shared her healthy recipe of the drool-worthy dessert for all fitness freaks.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Your arrangements will take care of all’: Adar Poonawalla praises Modi
‘Your arrangements will take care of all’: Adar Poonawalla praises Modi
Ladakh local poll boycott call withdrawn after govt assurance
Ladakh local poll boycott call withdrawn after govt assurance
Jaswant Singh, founding member of the BJP and former Union minister, passes away
Jaswant Singh, founding member of the BJP and former Union minister, passes away
Govt to celebrate fourth Surgical Strike Day on Monday
Govt to celebrate fourth Surgical Strike Day on Monday
On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi focuses on storytelling; hails passage of farm bills
On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi focuses on storytelling; hails passage of farm bills
Aware of studies that claim Covid-19 can affect heart, says Harsh Vardhan
Aware of studies that claim Covid-19 can affect heart, says Harsh Vardhan
China gives ‘unproven’ vaccine to thousands under ‘secrecy’ pact
China gives ‘unproven’ vaccine to thousands under ‘secrecy’ pact
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sex and Relationships

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In