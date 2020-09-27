Shilpa Shetty Kundra calls 7-month old Samisha a ‘miracle’, pens heartwarming note on Daughters’ Day 2020

sex-and-relationships

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 13:13 IST

Much as the bond between a mother and a daughter is special, it can be hard to express in words but Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra nailed the feelings for all the mothers out there as she celebrated her 7-month-old toddler, Samisha’s existence with a heartwarming note on Sunday which marks Daughters’ Day. Anually, the fourth Sunday of September in India is celebrated as Daughters’ Day and this year the event falls on September 27.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared an awwdorable picture message for her darling daughter which is so wholesome, it will instantly turn you emotional. Freezing the candid camaraderie of the mother-daughter duo, the picture features Shilpa holding up her little munchkin who was dressed in a yellow top, blue skirt and a yellow hairband while having her back to the camera.

Smiling wholeheartedly as she enjoyed the intimate moment, Shilpa set hearts melting with the delightful picture. She shared in the caption, “Who says Miracles don’t happen... Holding one in my hands now Life is such a miracle, isn’t it? That’s the happiness I’m celebrating today on #DaughtersDay as I hold Samisha our daughter I definitely don’t need a day to celebrate her.. Cant thank God and the Universe enough for answering & manifesting our prayers, especially Viaan’s, so beautifully; will be eternally grateful. Don’t forget to give your daughters a tight hug today ..... #SamishaShettyKundra #SSKJr #daughter #family #love #gratitude #blessed (sic).”

Gearing up to for the celebrations to exclusively honour the girl child in the family, Shilpa and son Viaan were earlier seen baking gluten-free chocolate brownies to binge all week long. The actor had even shared her healthy recipe of the drool-worthy dessert for all fitness freaks.

