Watch: Lilly Singh's relatable video on 'getting compared to cousins' is too hilarious to miss

sex-and-relationships Updated: Sep 26, 2020 15:27 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
If there is one thing common in all Indian parents, it is the art of comparing their kids to other siblings or children in the neighbourhood of the same age and as the vicious circle would have it, the next generation in line ends up committing the same parenthood error. Making fans relate hands down with the “frustrating moment”, Sketchy Times host Lilly Singh shared a throwback video on “getting compared to cousins” which hilariously enough, still stands the test of time.

Lilly enjoys a massive fanbase courtesy her YouTube channel which initially won over the Internet under her pseudo name, Superwoman. Taking to her Instagram handle, Lilly shared the video featuring her in four different characters with a comic take on Indian parenting.

She elaborated in the caption, “Getting Compared to Cousins That frustrating moment when your parents compare you to your cousin even though you lowkey know that cousin is a hot effing mess this throwback video still stands the test of time. Damn. Good times (sic).” Needless to say, the video garnered over 6 lakh views instantly while still going strong.

 

The clip is from her 3 year-old video on YouTube, 3 Ways My Childhood Screwed Me Up, which had collected over 13 million views.

 

On another note, the diva has kept fans hooked throughout the quarantine with her latest updates as she gears up for her new primetime sketch comedy show titled, Sketchy Times With Lilly Singh.

Currently being shot at her home, the show will air on NBC and will feature the Indian-Canadian host perform multiple sketches and portraying different characters while taking a jibe at them on coping up with the ‘new normal’. The episodes will include her musical parodies with a different theme and the dates are yet to be revealed.

