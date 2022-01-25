Best laptops under 1 lakh: These are high on performance and utility

Laptops have become our constant companions. Most of us spend our days, in and out, with these device on our side. As remote working and online classes became a reality, the amount of time spent on these devices only increased. Therefore, it makes complete sense to invest in these utility items. There are many laptops available online, and the more you spend, the more features you can get.



While some of you may think that spending about a lakh on a laptop may be going overboard, wait till you have a glance at its features. They not only make your everyday tasks easy to carry out, but you may begin to find working on them more enjoyable. Their fast processors, large storage capacity and antiglare display screen are likely to attract your attention. We have rounded up some best laptops under ₹1 lakh which are suitable for students, business professional and gamers alike. Keen to have a look at them? Then scroll down and read about their interesting features.



1. Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Mobile Workstation AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U

This laptop with a 14 inch screen size is a great device to work on. It is a good pick for students and business professionals alike and comes with a fingerprint reader and antiglare screen. It is easy to carry, thanks to its lightweight and is thin in design. Available in a stunning black colour, this laptop is available in two variants with an option to choose between processors.



Other features:

1) Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U processor

2) Memory: 16GB DDR4 3200 MHz, upgradable up to 48GB, dual-channel capable

3) Storage: 512GB SSD M.2

4) Operating system: Preloaded Windows 10 Professional with lifetime validity

5) Display: 14" FHD

6) Audio: HD Audio, Realtek ALC3287 codec, Stereo speakers, 2W x2, Dolby Audio

7) Camera: 720p with privacy shutter



2. Dell G5 5500 Intel Core i7-10th gen

This laptop from Dell is available in black colour and has a screen size of 15.6 inches. It is particularly suited for gamers and weighs about 2.61 kg. It is a fun to work on this device which comes with a host of features that make everyday work seemingly easy.



Other features:

1) Processor: 10th Generation Intel Core i7

2) Operating system: ‎Windows 10

3) Hard Disk: 512 GB

4) RAM: 8GB

5) Resolution: 1920 X 1080 pixels







3. HP Victus AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

This laptop has a screen size of 16.1 inches and comes with a micro-edge display. It is available in a stunning black colour and is available in two variants with an option to choose between graphics. It is a delight for gamers and has an incredible display. It also comes with built-in Alexa.



Other features:

1) Processor: 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

2) Resolution:‎ 1920 x 1080 pixels

3) Operating system: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity

4) Display: Full HD display (1920 x 1080), 144 Hz refresh rate

5) RAM: ‎16 GB





4. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

This laptop is a good pick for both business and gaming purpose and people with multimedia needs. It has a 14 inch screen size and comes equipped with a fingerprint reader, webcam, anti glare screen, backlit keyboard and built-in microphone. It is thin and lightweight device.



Other features:

1) Operating system: Windows 10 Home

2) Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS processor

3) Graphics: Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GDDR6 4GB VRAM

4) Display: 14-inches

5) Memory: 16GB (8GB onboard + 8GB SO-DIMM)

6) Storage: 1TB SSD



