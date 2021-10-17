Check out hair styling tools that will uplift both your hair and mood instantly

They say happiness is a state of mind, and one of the quick fixes to uplift one's mood is by celebrating good hair days with the help of hair styling tools. They simply allow a person to feel more confident in their skin. In a world where good hair days are synonymous with happy days, it makes all the way more sense to invest in hair styling tools that give you a customised and salon-style experience at the comfort of your home.

Check out this list of best-selling hair styling tools that many people swear by:

1. Philips HP8100/46 Hair Dryer

B00KCD8NFY

This stunning-looking 1000 W hot air hair dryer will help you get rid of frizzy hair. It's equipped with advanced concentrator technology with a quick-heat head and two heat settings. It comes with a cord and is supremely easy to handle. You can also set the motor speed as per your convenience.

2. VEGA 3 in 1 Hair Styler, Straightener, Curler & Crimper

B071J3YJ73

This is your one-stop hairstyling tool to cater to your different moods. You can straighten, crimp and curl with this tool, which comes with ceramic coated plates. It has an easy lock system and a 360° swivel cord for convenient handling.

3. Havells HD3151 1600 Watts Foldable Hair Dryer

B01N33BLDT

It comes with three temperature settings - hot, warm and cool. This powerful 1600 W air dryer allows you to direct the airflow in specific directions, giving you a customised hairstyling experience. There's a honey comb inlet designed especially to avoid tangling of hair. You need not worry about overheating, as it offers double protection against it.

4. Nova NHP 8100 Silky Shine 1200 Watts Hot and Cold Foldable Hair Dryer

B0123G8CZ8

Style your hair on the go, as this hairstyling tool comes with a travel-friendly cord of 1.2 M length. The temperature remains uniform throughout its use to maintain the natural moisture level of hair. The design of the big air inlet allows for the air flow to increase, while the size and shape of the dryer helps in improving the outflow of hair. It has 2 heat speed setting, and an inbuilt concentrator with 2 speed setting.

