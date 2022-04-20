1 ton AC under 30,000: Very effective at cooling small to medium-sized rooms

Across the length and breadth of India, barring perhaps the Himalayan regions, April to June are the worst months. The sweltering heat can sap out all the energy out of a person. The struggles don't end there. Sweat and perspiration will be our constant companions. Prickly heat and heat rashes will make life miserable. With many of us still working from home as companies follow a hybrid model, many of us don't have the luxury of working in centrally air conditioned environment. All of these factors can lead to reduced productivity. In such scenarios, it is best to bring home an AC, more so, if the weather in your part of the world is hot and humid.

Going in for 1 ton split air conditioner would be an ideal thing to do. Why, some may ask. For one, they come at under ₹30,000 price tag. With many families, running more than one AC at home at the same time, too expensive a deal can severely affect a family's budget. Not to mention the electricity costs. In any case, 1 ton ACs are perfect for small- to medium-sized rooms. If you are seriously looking for options, then online platforms can be a good place to look for them. We have put together a list which you will find handy. Do check it out.

Prices of 1 Ton AC under ₹ 30,000 at a glance:

Product Price AmazonBasics 1 Ton Non-Inverter Split AC ₹ 26,999.00 Voltas Split AC 1.0 Ton 3 Star ₹ 29,490.00 Croma 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC ₹ 26,990.00 Candy 1 Ton 3 Star Dual DC Inverter Split AC ₹ 27,990.00

AmazonBasics 1 Ton Non-Inverter Split AC

This is a non-inverter AC. It is ideally suited for small-sized room (<110 sq. ft). It also works as an air purifier and dehumidifier (a big relief in coastal parts of India). It removes dust and has an anti-bacterial coating. Its higher airflow volume allows cool air to reach all corners making it more effective in high temperatures.

Other features:

1) Rating: 3 Star BEE rating with power saving mode and an ISEER rating of 3.56 for higher energy savings

2) 100% copper condenser with extended lifespan to ensure that the air conditioner is protected in all weather conditions

3) High ambient cooling at 48 degrees celsius

4) Supports high voltage range

5) Cleans upto 80% impurities

Voltas Split AC 1.0 Ton 3 Star

This too is a non-inverter AC and for those of us, who are price-sensitive, this is an affordable option as compared to inverter ACs. This AC comes with a dust- and an anti-bacterial filter. It also works as a dehumidifier.

Other features:

1) Rating: 3 Star

2) High EER rotary compressor

3) Copper condenser

4) 3450 Watts cooling capacity

5) Annual energy consumption: 775.65 units

6) ISEER value: 3.51

Croma 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC

This 1 ton AC from Croma is fit for a 120 square feet sized room. It uses R-32 green refrigerant. It comes with a special feature called Auto Restart.

Other features:

1) Energy rating: 3 Star

2) ISEER value - 3.56

3) Annual energy consumption - 750.88 Units

4) Cooling capacity - 3450, Voltage - 230V AC

5) 100% copper condenser and evaporator coil with blue evaporator fins

6) Energy saving modes (ECO)

7) Other modes - Turbo, Dry, Auto, Sleep and Cool Mode

Candy 1 Ton Dual DC Inverter Split AC

This AC comes with an inverter compressor which means its variable speed compressor adjusts power depending on heat load. That makes it energy efficient with low-noise operation facility. It is suitable for a medium-sized room (120-150 sq ft). It comes with a self clean option. It also has air and dust filter.

Other features:

1) Energy rating: 3 Star

2) Annual energy consumption: 732.83 units per year

3) ISEER value: 3.8

4) Copper condenser coil: Uses high grade 100% copper

5) Key features: Dual inverter compressor, eco energy saving, stabilizer-free operation

