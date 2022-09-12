10 best 24-inch smart TVs : A complete buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: 24-inch smart TVs ensures high quality and clear images appropriate for small spaces like bedrooms or kitchens.

24-inch smart TVs are perfect to elevate one's viewing experience.

With technological advancements and changing demand patterns, smart television has become the need of the hour. Every person who loves to binge-watch shows deserves to own a smart TV. These are packed with several unique features that stand out from all. Besides this, 24 inch smart TVs are priced decently to fit in everyone’s budget It means you can enjoy your sundays and weekends at home watching your favourite shows on a smart TV. If you want to invest in a television that stands out, explore our list of top 10 24 inch smart TVs. Dyanora HD ready smart LED tv Dyanora HD ready is a smart LED tv that comes with a 24 inches display for enhanced viewing experience. It has features such as excellent sound quality, built-in wi-fi, 2 HDMI ports and 4 GB ROM for hassle-free functioning. It also supports netflix, amazon instant video, you tube and browser. Specifications Brand -dyanora Manufacturer - nath electronics Model - DY-LD 24 H 4 S Model year - 2022 Product dimensions -‎55.3x 9x 33.5cm;2.42 kilograms Item model number - DY-LD 24 H 4 S

Pros Cons excellent display meant for only small spaces built-in wi-fi supports netflix, amazon instant video, you tube, browser

2. VW HD ready smart LED tv Next on the list is the VW HD ready smart LED tv. It is a 24 inches smart tv in classic black colour. The excellent screen resolution and screen mirroring keeps you hooked all day long. Also, it comes with cinema mode for better experience. Specifications Brand -‎V W Model name - V W 24 S Model year - 2021 Product dimensions - 55 x 10 x 45 cm; 3.5 kilograms Memory storage capacity - 4 GB RAM memory installed - 512 MB

Pros Cons excellent RAM size meant for only small spaces supports netflix, amazon instant video, youtube, browser available in only one colour adequate screen quality

3. Hyundai HD ready smart LED tv Hyundai HD ready smart LED tv is a 24 inch tv setup that comes with full HD resolution and ultra bright screen to enhance your viewing experience. It is supported by apps like prime video, netflix, disney + hotstar, youtube, apple tv and so on. Specifications Brand -HYUNDAI Model - SMTHY 24 ECY 1V Model year - 2022 Product dimensions - 55.7 x 16 x 36.6 cm; 2.8 kilograms Memory storage capacity - 4 GB Ram memory installed - 512 MB Operating system - android

Pros Cons comes with LED display technology comes in an only single colour excellent response time inadequate RAM great colour scheme

4. VW HD ready LED tv With stunning colour quality and full HD display,VW HD ready LED tv is a 24 inch tv with wide angles. It supports LED display technology. If you’re looking for the best 24 inch smart tv, go for this one Specifications Brand - VW Manufacturer - beston sky vision pvt. ltd, 18001020777 Model - VW 24 A Model year - 2020 Product dimensions - 33 x 55 x 16 cm; 4.98 kilograms Hardware interface - USB, HDMI Response time - 8 milliseconds

Pros Cons excellent response time available in only one colour adequate RAM LED display technology

5. Candes HD ready LED smart android tv Candes HD ready LED smart android tv is one of a few televisions which comes with a full HD 1366 x 768 resolution and in-built surround sound for an improved experience. Also, features such as dual-band wi-fi, USB connection, and so on are some of many that makes it stand out. Specifications Brand - candes Manufacturer - vedanta electricals private limited Model - 24" frameless Model year - 2021 Product dimensions - ‎69 x 9 x 48 cm; 3.1 kilograms Operating system - android Hardware interface - HDMI

Pros Cons excellent response time available in only one colour adequate RAM LED display technology

6. Kodak HD ready LED tv Kodak HD ready LED tv is next on our list of best 24 inch smart tvs. It comes with 60-hertz refresh rate and 1366 x 768 HD screen resolution. It is packed with features such as A+ grade IPS panel, premium finish design, music system, 2 USB ports, and so on. Specifications Brand -kodak Model - 24 HD X 100 S Model name - 24 HD X 100 S Model year - 2018 Product dimensions - 59 x 11 x 39.5 cm; 3.5 kilograms Batteries - 2 AA batteries required. (included) Item model number - 24 HD X 100 S

Pros Cons sleek and stylish look available in only one colour 1366 x 768 HD resolution inadequate RAM excellent refresh rate

7. Power guard HD ready smart LED tv Another 24 inch smart tv is the power guard HD ready smart LED tv which comes in black colour. It support internet services such as hotstar, netflix, prime video, eros now, jio cinema, sony liv, alt alaji, hungama, zee5, oxygen play, jio games, voot, youtube and hotstar. Specifications Brand -power guard

Model - PG 24 S 1

Mode name - PG 24 S 1

Model name - 2022

Product dimensions - 55 x 6 x 36 cm; 4.31 kilograms

Memory storage capacity - 8 GB

RAM memory installed size - 1 GB

Pros Cons next-generation high-performance tv available in only one colour excellent memory storage capacity doesn't fit in everyone’s budget comes with kids mode

8. Dot one HD ready smart LED tv If you want to experience billions of colours all at once,go for dot one HD ready smart LED tv. It comes with great quality HDR technology which ensures that you never miss a beat. Also, the 20 watts output adds more to the goodness. Specifications Brand -dot one

Manufacturer - mepl

Model - 24S.1-FRC9

Model year - 2022

Product dimensions - 56 x 8 x 33.5 cm; 2.4 kilograms

Item model number - 24 S.1-FRC 9

Memory storage capacity - 8 G

Pros Cons simple and sleek design small screen display screen resolution is 720 p available in only one colour comes with USB and HDMI hardware interface

9. Karbonn millennium series HD ready LED tv Comes with features like HD ready crystal clear display, karbonn millennium series HD Ready LED tv comes with 24 inches display size. It is packed with features such as google assistant, A+ panel, wide viewing angle, vivid colour engine and so on. Also, it supports apps such as prime video, netflix and youtube. Specifications Brand -karbonn

Model - KJW24NSHD

Model year - 2021

Product dimensions - 55.6 x 8 x 33.2 cm; 3.5 kilograms

Batteries - ‎2 AAA batteries required

Hardware interface - USB, HDMI

Pros Cons adequate screen size inadequate RAM size lightweight and sturdy comes in only one colour excellent hardware interface

10. Sansui HD ready LED tv JSY24NSHD Another 24 inch smart tv is the sansui HD ready LED tv JSY24NSHD. It is a stunning smart television that comes with LED display technology and high-screen resolution for better picture quality. Specifications Brand - SANSUI Manufacturer - sansui, jaina India pvt Ltd., D 170, okhla industrial area, phase-1, new delhi-110020 Model - JSY24NSHD Model year - 2021 Product dimensions - 55.6 x 16.1 x 36.5 cm; 3.5 kilograms Item model number - JSY24NSHD Hardware interface - VGA, USB, HDMI, headphone

Pros Cons sleek and stylish look available in only one colour excellent screen resolution inadequate RAM excellent refresh rate

Best three features

Best value for money If you’re looking for an affordable 24 inch smart tv that fits in your budget while enhancing your viewing experience, the best one is the dyanora HD ready smart LED tv. It is priced moderately at ₹6,999. Best overall Out of the list of best 4 inch smart tvs, one tv that successfully stood out of all is the power guard HD ready smart LED tv. It was priced at ₹16,990. However, its price fell to Rs. 9,499 on amazon. It is packed with exciting features that will keep you hooked forever. How to find a perfect 24 inch smart TV? If you’re looking for a 24 inch smart tv, there are several features to consider before investing. Some of these are - Decent sound quality

Price of the product

Excellent quality television

Great display size

Adequate colour quality

Decent RAM size Price of 24 inch smart TVs at a glance:

