10 best 24-inch smart TVs : A complete buying guide

With technological advancements and changing demand patterns, smart television has become the need of the hour. Every person who loves to binge-watch shows deserves to own a smart TV. These are packed with several unique features that stand out from all. Besides this, 24 inch smart TVs are priced decently to fit in everyone’s budget It means you can enjoy your sundays and weekends at home watching your favourite shows on a smart TV. If you want to invest in a television that stands out, explore our list of top 10 24 inch smart TVs.
Dyanora HD ready is a smart LED tv that comes with a 24 inches display for enhanced viewing experience. It has features such as excellent sound quality, built-in wi-fi, 2 HDMI ports and 4 GB ROM for hassle-free functioning. It also supports netflix, amazon instant video, you tube and browser.
Specifications
Brand -dyanora
Manufacturer - nath electronics
Model - DY-LD 24 H 4 S
Model year - 2022
Product dimensions -55.3x 9x 33.5cm;2.42 kilograms
Item model number - DY-LD 24 H 4 S
|Pros
|Cons
|excellent display
|meant for only small spaces
|built-in wi-fi
|supports netflix, amazon instant video, you tube, browser
Next on the list is the VW HD ready smart LED tv. It is a 24 inches smart tv in classic black colour. The excellent screen resolution and screen mirroring keeps you hooked all day long. Also, it comes with cinema mode for better experience.
Specifications
Brand -V W
Model name - V W 24 S
Model year - 2021
Product dimensions - 55 x 10 x 45 cm; 3.5 kilograms
Memory storage capacity - 4 GB
RAM memory installed - 512 MB
|Pros
|Cons
|excellent RAM size
|meant for only small spaces
|supports netflix, amazon instant video, youtube, browser
|available in only one colour
|adequate screen quality
3. Hyundai HD ready smart LED tv
Hyundai HD ready smart LED tv is a 24 inch tv setup that comes with full HD resolution and ultra bright screen to enhance your viewing experience. It is supported by apps like prime video, netflix, disney + hotstar, youtube, apple tv and so on.
Specifications
Brand -HYUNDAI
Model - SMTHY 24 ECY 1V
Model year - 2022
Product dimensions - 55.7 x 16 x 36.6 cm; 2.8 kilograms
Memory storage capacity - 4 GB
Ram memory installed - 512 MB
Operating system - android
|Pros
|Cons
|comes with LED display technology
|comes in an only single colour
|excellent response time
|inadequate RAM
|great colour scheme
With stunning colour quality and full HD display,VW HD ready LED tv is a 24 inch tv with wide angles. It supports LED display technology. If you’re looking for the best 24 inch smart tv, go for this one
Specifications
Brand - VW
Manufacturer - beston sky vision pvt. ltd, 18001020777
Model - VW 24 A
Model year - 2020
Product dimensions - 33 x 55 x 16 cm; 4.98 kilograms
Hardware interface - USB, HDMI
Response time - 8 milliseconds
|Pros
|Cons
|excellent response time
|available in only one colour
|adequate RAM
|LED display technology
5. Candes HD ready LED smart android tv
Candes HD ready LED smart android tv is one of a few televisions which comes with a full HD 1366 x 768 resolution and in-built surround sound for an improved experience. Also, features such as dual-band wi-fi, USB connection, and so on are some of many that makes it stand out.
Specifications
Brand - candes
Manufacturer - vedanta electricals private limited
Model - 24" frameless
Model year - 2021
Product dimensions - 69 x 9 x 48 cm; 3.1 kilograms
Operating system - android
Hardware interface - HDMI
|Pros
|Cons
|excellent response time
|available in only one colour
|adequate RAM
|LED display technology
Kodak HD ready LED tv is next on our list of best 24 inch smart tvs. It comes with 60-hertz refresh rate and 1366 x 768 HD screen resolution. It is packed with features such as A+ grade IPS panel, premium finish design, music system, 2 USB ports, and so on.
Specifications
Brand -kodak
Model - 24 HD X 100 S
Model name - 24 HD X 100 S
Model year - 2018
Product dimensions - 59 x 11 x 39.5 cm; 3.5 kilograms
Batteries - 2 AA batteries required. (included)
Item model number - 24 HD X 100 S
|Pros
|Cons
|sleek and stylish look
|available in only one colour
|1366 x 768 HD resolution
|inadequate RAM
|excellent refresh rate
7. Power guard HD ready smart LED tv
Another 24 inch smart tv is the power guard HD ready smart LED tv which comes in black colour. It support internet services such as hotstar, netflix, prime video, eros now, jio cinema, sony liv, alt alaji, hungama, zee5, oxygen play, jio games, voot, youtube and hotstar.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|next-generation high-performance tv
|available in only one colour
|excellent memory storage capacity
|doesn't fit in everyone’s budget
|comes with kids mode
8. Dot one HD ready smart LED tv
If you want to experience billions of colours all at once,go for dot one HD ready smart LED tv. It comes with great quality HDR technology which ensures that you never miss a beat. Also, the 20 watts output adds more to the goodness.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|simple and sleek design
|small screen display
|screen resolution is 720 p
|available in only one colour
|comes with USB and HDMI hardware interface
9. Karbonn millennium series HD ready LED tv
Comes with features like HD ready crystal clear display, karbonn millennium series HD Ready LED tv comes with 24 inches display size. It is packed with features such as google assistant, A+ panel, wide viewing angle, vivid colour engine and so on. Also, it supports apps such as prime video, netflix and youtube.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|adequate screen size
|inadequate RAM size
|lightweight and sturdy
|comes in only one colour
|excellent hardware interface
10. Sansui HD ready LED tv JSY24NSHD
Another 24 inch smart tv is the sansui HD ready LED tv JSY24NSHD. It is a stunning smart television that comes with LED display technology and high-screen resolution for better picture quality.
Specifications
Brand - SANSUI
Manufacturer - sansui, jaina India pvt Ltd., D 170, okhla industrial area, phase-1, new delhi-110020
Model - JSY24NSHD
Model year - 2021
Product dimensions - 55.6 x 16.1 x 36.5 cm; 3.5 kilograms
Item model number - JSY24NSHD
Hardware interface - VGA, USB, HDMI, headphone
|Pros
|Cons
|sleek and stylish look
|available in only one colour
|excellent screen resolution
|inadequate RAM
|excellent refresh rate
Best three features
|Product
|Feature - 1
|Feature - 2
|Feature - 3
|Dyanora HD Ready Smart LED TV
|excellent viewing angle
|powerful sound quality
|regza HG engine
|VW HD Ready Smart LED TV
|fits in budget
|ultra HD resolution
|family-friendly
|Hyundai HD Ready Smart LED TV
|vintage look
|packed with powerful features
|great display size
|VW HD Ready LED TV
|excellent viewing angle
|powerful sound quality
|great display size
|Candes HD Ready LED Smart Android TV
|high screen resolution
|HD picture quality
|sleek and stylish design
|Kodak HD Ready LED TV
|packed with powerful features
|supports apps like netflix, youtube, and prime
|flagship performance
|Power Guard HD Ready Smart LED TV
|excellent display
|amazing sound quality
|excellent colour quality
|Dot One HD Ready Smart LED TV
|fits in budget
|simple and sleek design
|comes with USB and excellent hardware interface
|Karbonn Millennium Series HD Ready LED TV
|LED panel
|amazing sound quality
|easy one plus connect
|Sansui HD Ready LED TV JSY24NSHD
|excellent picture quality
|great refresh rate
|future-ready technology
Best value for money
If you’re looking for an affordable 24 inch smart tv that fits in your budget while enhancing your viewing experience, the best one is the dyanora HD ready smart LED tv. It is priced moderately at ₹6,999.
Best overall
Out of the list of best 4 inch smart tvs, one tv that successfully stood out of all is the power guard HD ready smart LED tv. It was priced at ₹16,990. However, its price fell to Rs. 9,499 on amazon. It is packed with exciting features that will keep you hooked forever.
How to find a perfect 24 inch smart TV?
If you’re looking for a 24 inch smart tv, there are several features to consider before investing. Some of these are -
|Product
|Price in Rs
|Dyanora HD Ready Smart LED TV
|12,499
|VW HD Ready Smart LED TV
|11,999
|Hyundai HD Ready Smart LED TV
|16,000
|VW HD Ready LED TV
|11,000
|Candes HD Ready LED Smart Android TV
|17,990
|Kodak HD Ready LED TV
|8,499
|Power Guard HD Ready Smart LED TV
|16,990
|Dot One HD Ready Smart LED TV
|19,990
|Karbonn Millennium Series HD Ready LED TV
|11,990
|Sansui HD Ready LED TV JSY24NSHD
|12,990
