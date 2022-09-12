Sign out
10 best 24-inch smart TVs : A complete buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 12, 2022 16:33 IST

Summary:

24-inch smart TVs ensures high quality and clear images appropriate for small spaces like bedrooms or kitchens.

24-inch smart TVs are perfect to elevate one's viewing experience.

With technological advancements and changing demand patterns, smart television has become the need of the hour. Every person who loves to binge-watch shows deserves to own a smart TV. These are packed with several unique features that stand out from all. Besides this, 24 inch smart TVs are priced decently to fit in everyone’s budget It means you can enjoy your sundays and weekends at home watching your favourite shows on a smart TV. If you want to invest in a television that stands out, explore our list of top 10 24 inch smart TVs.

  1. Dyanora HD ready smart LED tv

Dyanora HD ready is a smart LED tv that comes with a 24 inches display for enhanced viewing experience. It has features such as excellent sound quality, built-in wi-fi, 2 HDMI ports and 4 GB ROM for hassle-free functioning. It also supports netflix, amazon instant video, you tube and browser.

Specifications

Brand -dyanora

Manufacturer - nath electronics

Model - DY-LD 24 H 4 S

Model year - 2022

Product dimensions -‎55.3x 9x 33.5cm;2.42 kilograms

Item model number - DY-LD 24 H 4 S

ProsCons
excellent display meant for only small spaces 
built-in wi-fi  
supports netflix, amazon instant video, you tube, browser 
Dyanora 60 cm (24 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV DY-LD24H4S (Black) (2022 Model)
2. VW HD ready smart LED tv

Next on the list is the VW HD ready smart LED tv. It is a 24 inches smart tv in classic black colour. The excellent screen resolution and screen mirroring keeps you hooked all day long. Also, it comes with cinema mode for better experience.

Specifications

Brand -‎V W

Model name - V W 24 S

Model year - 2021

Product dimensions - 55 x 10 x 45 cm; 3.5 kilograms

Memory storage capacity - 4 GB

RAM memory installed - 512 MB

ProsCons
excellent RAM size meant for only small spaces 
supports netflix, amazon instant video, youtube, browseravailable in only one colour 
adequate screen quality  
VW 60 cm (24 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV VW24S (Black) (2021 Model)
3. Hyundai HD ready smart LED tv

Hyundai HD ready smart LED tv is a 24 inch tv setup that comes with full HD resolution and ultra bright screen to enhance your viewing experience. It is supported by apps like prime video, netflix, disney + hotstar, youtube, apple tv and so on.

Specifications

Brand -HYUNDAI

Model - SMTHY 24 ECY 1V

Model year - 2022

Product dimensions - 55.7 x 16 x 36.6 cm; 2.8 kilograms

Memory storage capacity - 4 GB

Ram memory installed - 512 MB

Operating system - android

ProsCons
comes with LED display technology comes in an only single colour 
excellent response time inadequate RAM 
great colour scheme  
Hyundai 60 cm (24 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV SMTHY24ECY1V (Black)
4. VW HD ready LED tv

With stunning colour quality and full HD display,VW HD ready LED tv is a 24 inch tv with wide angles. It supports LED display technology. If you’re looking for the best 24 inch smart tv, go for this one

Specifications

Brand - VW

Manufacturer - beston sky vision pvt. ltd, 18001020777

Model - VW 24 A

Model year - 2020

Product dimensions - 33 x 55 x 16 cm; 4.98 kilograms

Hardware interface - USB, HDMI

Response time - 8 milliseconds

ProsCons
excellent response time available in only one colour 
adequate RAM  
LED display technology  
VW 60 cm (24 inches) HD Ready LED TV VW24A (Black) (2021 Model)
5. Candes HD ready LED smart android tv

Candes HD ready LED smart android tv is one of a few televisions which comes with a full HD 1366 x 768 resolution and in-built surround sound for an improved experience. Also, features such as dual-band wi-fi, USB connection, and so on are some of many that makes it stand out.

Specifications

Brand - candes

Manufacturer - vedanta electricals private limited

Model - 24" frameless

Model year - 2021

Product dimensions - ‎69 x 9 x 48 cm; 3.1 kilograms

Operating system - android

Hardware interface - HDMI

ProsCons
excellent response time available in only one colour 
adequate RAM  
LED display technology  
Candes 60 cm (24 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (PC24S001 Frameless)
6. Kodak HD ready LED tv

Kodak HD ready LED tv is next on our list of best 24 inch smart tvs. It comes with 60-hertz refresh rate and 1366 x 768 HD screen resolution. It is packed with features such as A+ grade IPS panel, premium finish design, music system, 2 USB ports, and so on.

Specifications

Brand -kodak

Model - 24 HD X 100 S

Model name - 24 HD X 100 S

Model year - 2018

Product dimensions - 59 x 11 x 39.5 cm; 3.5 kilograms

Batteries - 2 AA batteries required. (included)

Item model number - 24 HD X 100 S

ProsCons
sleek and stylish look available in only one colour 
1366 x 768 HD resolution inadequate RAM 
excellent refresh rate  
Kodak 60 cm (24 inch) HD Ready LED TV  24HDX100s (Black)
7. Power guard HD ready smart LED tv

Another 24 inch smart tv is the power guard HD ready smart LED tv which comes in black colour. It support internet services such as hotstar, netflix, prime video, eros now, jio cinema, sony liv, alt alaji, hungama, zee5, oxygen play, jio games, voot, youtube and hotstar.

Specifications

  • Brand -power guard
  • Model - PG 24 S 1
  • Mode name - PG 24 S 1
  • Model name - 2022
  • Product dimensions - 55 x 6 x 36 cm; 4.31 kilograms
  • Memory storage capacity - 8 GB
  • RAM memory installed size - 1 GB

ProsCons
next-generation high-performance tv available in only one colour 
excellent memory storage capacitydoesn't fit in everyone’s budget 
comes with kids mode  
Power Guard 60 cm (24 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV PG24S1 (Black)
8. Dot one HD ready smart LED tv

If you want to experience billions of colours all at once,go for dot one HD ready smart LED tv. It comes with great quality HDR technology which ensures that you never miss a beat. Also, the 20 watts output adds more to the goodness.

Specifications

  • Brand -dot one
  • Manufacturer - mepl
  • Model - 24S.1-FRC9
  • Model year - 2022
  • Product dimensions - 56 x 8 x 33.5 cm; 2.4 kilograms
  • Item model number - 24 S.1-FRC 9
  • Memory storage capacity - 8 G

ProsCons
simple and sleek design small screen display 
screen resolution is 720 pavailable in only one colour 
comes with USB and HDMI hardware interface  
Dot One 60 cm (24 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 24S.1-FRC9 (Black) (2022 Model)
9. Karbonn millennium series HD ready LED tv

Comes with features like HD ready crystal clear display, karbonn millennium series HD Ready LED tv comes with 24 inches display size. It is packed with features such as google assistant, A+ panel, wide viewing angle, vivid colour engine and so on. Also, it supports apps such as prime video, netflix and youtube.

Specifications

  • Brand -karbonn
  • Model - KJW24NSHD
  • Model year - 2021
  • Product dimensions - 55.6 x 8 x 33.2 cm; 3.5 kilograms
  • Batteries - ‎2 AAA batteries required
  • Hardware interface - USB, HDMI

ProsCons
adequate screen size inadequate RAM size 
lightweight and sturdy comes in only one colour 
excellent hardware interface  
Karbonn 60 cm (24 Inches) Millennium Series HD Ready LED TV KJW24NSHD (Phantom Black) with 20W Speaker
10. Sansui HD ready LED tv JSY24NSHD

Another 24 inch smart tv is the sansui HD ready LED tv JSY24NSHD. It is a stunning smart television that comes with LED display technology and high-screen resolution for better picture quality.

Specifications

Brand - SANSUI

Manufacturer - sansui, jaina India pvt Ltd., D 170, okhla industrial area, phase-1, new delhi-110020

Model - JSY24NSHD

Model year - 2021

Product dimensions - 55.6 x 16.1 x 36.5 cm; 3.5 kilograms

Item model number - JSY24NSHD

Hardware interface - VGA, USB, HDMI, headphone

ProsCons
sleek and stylish look available in only one colour 
excellent screen resolution inadequate RAM 
excellent refresh rate  
Sansui 60 cm (24 Inches) HD Ready LED TV JSY24NSHD (Black)
Best three features

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2 Feature  - 3
Dyanora HD Ready Smart LED TVexcellent viewing angle powerful sound quality regza HG engine
VW HD Ready Smart LED TVfits in budget ultra HD resolution family-friendly 
Hyundai HD Ready Smart LED TV vintage look packed with powerful features great display size 
VW HD Ready LED TV excellent viewing anglepowerful sound quality great display size 
Candes HD Ready LED Smart Android TV high screen resolution HD picture quality sleek and stylish design 
Kodak HD Ready LED TV packed with powerful features supports apps like netflix, youtube, and prime flagship performance 
Power Guard HD Ready Smart LED TV excellent displayamazing sound quality excellent colour quality
Dot One HD Ready Smart LED TVfits in budget simple and sleek design comes with USB and excellent hardware interface 
Karbonn Millennium Series HD Ready LED TVLED panel amazing sound quality easy one plus connect 
Sansui HD Ready LED TV JSY24NSHDexcellent picture quality great refresh rate  future-ready technology 

Best value for money

If you’re looking for an affordable 24 inch smart tv that fits in your budget while enhancing your viewing experience, the best one is the dyanora HD ready smart LED tv. It is priced moderately at 6,999.

Best overall

Out of the list of best 4 inch smart tvs, one tv that successfully stood out of all is the power guard HD ready smart LED tv. It was priced at 16,990. However, its price fell to Rs. 9,499 on amazon. It is packed with exciting features that will keep you hooked forever.

How to find a perfect 24 inch smart TV?

If you’re looking for a 24 inch smart tv, there are several features to consider before investing. Some of these are -

  • Decent sound quality
  • Price of the product
  • Excellent quality television
  • Great display size
  • Adequate colour quality
  • Decent RAM size

Price of 24 inch smart TVs at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
Dyanora HD Ready Smart LED TV 12,499
VW HD Ready Smart LED TV11,999
Hyundai HD Ready Smart LED TV 16,000
VW HD Ready LED TV 11,000
Candes HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 17,990
Kodak HD Ready LED TV 8,499
Power Guard HD Ready Smart LED TV 16,990
Dot One HD Ready Smart LED TV 19,990
Karbonn Millennium Series HD Ready LED TV 11,990
Sansui HD Ready LED TV JSY24NSHD 12,990

10 best 24-inch smart TVs

1. What are the top two 24 inch smart tvs?

Here is the list - 

  • Sansui HD ready LED tv JSY24NSHD
  • Power guard HD ready smart LED tv

 

2. Which brands are the best for 24 inch smart tv’s?

Here is the list - 

  • Samsung 
  • Sansui 
  • Power guard 

3. What are the features offered by a 24 inch smart tv?

Here is the list of features offered by a 24 inch smart tv- 

  • Watch videos on the youtube
  • Streaming on-demand content
  • Listen to music
  • Browse internet
  • Play games
