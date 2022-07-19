10 best 5-star air conditioners this summer

Summary:
Air conditioners have become an integral part of an urban household. With the temperature reaching 40-degree and more, an efficient air conditioner needs to make the in-house atmosphere comfortable and cosy. It would be best to choose a 5-star air conditioner to enjoy the most durable and advanced cooling effects. The market today is flooded with 5-star air conditioners. You must choose the most efficient one for your home. While choosing an air conditioner, you must look at all the features. Continue reading to choose from the top 10 most efficient 5-star air conditioners.
Top 10 5-Star Air Conditioner
1. Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split Air Conditioner
The Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split Air Conditioner includes a twin cool inverter and serves healthy airflow. This AC can also work on Wif-Fi convenience, has an option of voice control and also smoothly operates through Amazon Echo or Alexa.
Product specification:
Brand: Panasonic
Capacity: 1 Ton
Weight: 23 kg
Type: Split AC
Color: White
Model: CS/CU-NU12XKYWA
Star rating: 5
SEER: 4.6
|Pros
|Cons
|Strong built
|Uses excess energy
|Dust filters
|Little on the high-end side
|Wi-Fi convenience
2. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC
The Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is designed to reduce energy consumption and gives you better cooling at low maintenance at Rs. 36,490. It has PuraFresh technology which involves self-cleaning whenever necessary to ensure that there are no more heavy dust particles. The new Whirlpool AC with automatic dust filters to keep the environment healthy and clean.
Product specifications-
Brand: Whirlpool
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Weight: 36 kg
Star rating: 5
Type: Split AC
Color: White
SEER: 4.73
|Pros
|Cons
|Energy efficient
|Little noisy
|Good compressor
|Requires a stabiliser
|Pura Fresh technology
3. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC
The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC has been ranked among the top 10 best inverter split ACs to come out in India in 2022. The AC comprises safety sensors and adjusts itself according to the outside temperature. The LG 5 star dual inverter AC enables faster cooling and saves up on energy.
Product specifications-
Type: Split AC
Brand: LG
Weight: 11 kg
Colour: White
Star rating: 5
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
SEER: 4.73
|Pros
|Cons
|Highly durable
|Installation is a bit difficult
|Safety sensors
|A bit on the high-end side
|Auto clean
4. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner
Panasonic is considered one of the most effective split AC brands in the market. It ensures stable cooling and a healthy environment. The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter AC operates well on Wi-Fi and Amazon Echo or Amazon Alexa.
Get the twin-cool Panasonic inverter AC to serve you at a comfortable temperature.
Product specifications-
Type: Split AC
Brand: Panasonic
Weight: 12 kg
Colour: White
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Star rating: 5
SEER: 4.7
|Pros
|Cons
|Wi-Fi enabled
|Little noisy
|Dust filters
|Compressor is not that good
|High speed cooling
5. Voltas 1.5 Ton Inverter 5 Star Split AC
The Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC has been assured by the reviewers to have been performing well, without any defaults.The Voltas 5-Star Air Conditioner effectively cools the room quickly and maintains the same environment for quite some time.
The Voltas AC comes with an in-built variable speed compressor; Get it today!
Product specifications-
Type: Split AC
Brand: Voltas
Colour: White
Weight: 48.5 kg
Star rating: 5
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
|Pros
|Cons
|Quick cooling
|Extra noisy
|Durable
|Bulky design
|Good speed
6. Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC comes with an inverter compressor and has a variable speed compressor. Energy-efficient copper tubing offers the greatest cooling in its class and is simple to maintain. In the event of a power outage, the settings will automatically restart.
Get this Godrej 5 star Inverter AC for its nano-coated anti-viral feature which disinfects 99.9% viral particles.
Product specifications-
Brand: Godrej
Capacity: 1.5 ton
Weight: 16.5Kg
Star rating: 5
Type: Split AC
Colour: White
SEER: 5.2
|Pros
|Cons
|Copper tubing
|Aluminium Condenser
|Sleep Mode
|No Horizontal Swing
|Anti-Bacterial and Dust Filter
|No light on Remote
7. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC with Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter
This 5-star air conditioner operates at low noise and energy efficiency and comes with a stylish look. The technology of the Air-Cooled Electric Control Box successfully lowers the temperature of the electric components.
Buy this Split AC with dual Compressor and R-32 Refrigerant.
Product specifications-
Brand: Lloyd
Capacity: 1.5 ton
Weight: 43 Kg
Star rating: 5
Type: Split AC
Colour: White
|Pros
|Cons
|Golden Eva Coils
|Low Capacity
|Duo Compressor
|Noisy
|R-32 Refrigerant
|High Insulation Charges
8. AmazonBasics 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
The 5-Star air conditioner is suitable for medium-sized rooms (around 180 square feet), this 1.5 tonne split air conditioner uses an inverter compressor with changeable tonnage automation. Copper condensers increase lifespan and guarantee that the AC is secured from the elements.
Get this AC which is best for your rooms as it has really low noise and has high air volume.
Product specifications-
Brand: Amazon Basics
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Weight: 11 kg
Star rating: 5
Type: Split AC
Colour: White
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|High Airflow Volume
|High Airflow Volume
|Consumes more electricity
|Consumes more electricity
|Energy Saving Mode
|Expensive Installation charges
|Hidden Display
9. Blue Star 1 ton 5 star Window AC
Even in the summer heat, this air conditioner quickly and efficiently cools the area when you turn it on, thanks to its pre-set Turbo Cool Mode. This air conditioner uses less energy and still provides superb cooling thanks to its Eco Mode.
Buy this amazing Window AC which will cool your room within some time of power on.
Product specifications-
Brand: Blue Star
Capacity: 1 ton
Weight: 48 Kg
Star rating: 5
Type: Window AC
Colour: White
SEER: 3.35
|Pros
|Cons
|Extreme Fast Cooling
|High Noise Level
|Smooth Operation of the AC
|Reduced Compressor Warranty
10. Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
This 5-star air conditioner offers a variable speed compressor that changes power based on heat load. Hitachi's sophisticated microprocessor and intelligent Penta sensor technology provide ideal cooling even in the hottest summer. Get this advanced AC with Gold Plating and extra features such as Penta Sensor.
Product specifications-
Product: Hitachi
Capacity: 1.5 ton
Weight: 45.4 Kg
Star rating: 5
Type: Split AC
Colour: White and Gold
SEER: 4.55
|Pros
|Cons
|No Noise
|No Panel Display
|Penta Sensor
|High Pricing
|Stabiliser free operation
|R410 Refrigerant
Best 3 features
Refer to the table to gather information on the best three features for all the listed products:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split Air Conditioner
|Dust Filters
|Strong Built
|Wi-Fi , OK Google and Amazon Echo or Amazon Alexa enabled
|Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|Energy- efficient
|Reliable Compressor
|PuraFresh technology
|LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC
|Durable
|Safety sensors
|Auto clean
|Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner
|Wi-Fi and Amazon Echo or Amazon Alexa enabled
|Dust filters
|High-speed cooling
|Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC
|High Fan Speed Mode
|Quick cooling
|Durable
|Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|Automatic restart
|Copper Tubing
|Sleep Mode
|Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|52 °C for cooling
|Four-way swing
|Signal for a clean filter
|AmazonBasics 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|Anti-Fungal Function
|Condenser made entirely of copper
|Blue Fin coating
|Blue Star 1 ton 5 star Window AC
|Energy - efficient
|Quick Cooling
|Rotary Compressor
|Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|Sophisticated microprocessor and intelligent Penta sensor
|A special indication prompts you to clean the filter
|Expandable AC
Best value for money
Whirlpool 1.5-ton 5-star air conditioner is the Best Value for money AC. It is available at Rs. 36,490 featuring an intellisense inverter at the most affordable price. It quickly adapts to the environment and helps you save money on energy bills.
Best overall
The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5-star air conditioner is one of the top-rated air conditioners currently available. It offers auto clean and turbo clean features. It keeps the in-house air quality intact.
How to find the most efficient 5-star air conditioner?
It would help if you looked at the following factors before purchasing a 5-star air conditioner:
Air quality
Always choose an air conditioner that works best for your dehumidification unit for better in-house air quality.
Cooling
Choose the 5-star air conditioner with fans and an adjustable thermostat for effective cooling.
Warranty
Ensure the air conditioner has a warranty; this will help you save money on repairing charges on manufacturing failure.
|Product Name
|Price
|Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split Air Conditioner
|Rs. 36,490
|Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC
|Rs. 36,490
|LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC
|Rs. 44,490
|Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner
|Rs. 42, 990
|Voltas 1.5 Ton Inverter 5 Star Split AC
|Rs. 41,190
|Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|Rs. 34,490
|Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC with Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter
|Rs. 37,490
|Amazon Basics 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|Rs. 31,990
|Blue Star 1 ton 5 star Window AC
|Rs. 28,490
|Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|Rs. 44, 745
FAQs
1. Which one is the best 5-star split air conditioner?
The best 5-star split air conditioner is L.G. 1.5 ton 5-star Inverter Split A.C. because of its durability. In addition, the air conditioner features auto-cleaning and comes with safety sensors.
2. Is Hitachi a good air conditioner brand?
Yes, Hitachi is one of the popular brands and offers the most durable and in-budget option in 5-star air conditioners. In addition, the air conditioner is fairly affordable and comes with extraordinary features.
3. Which is the best air conditioner brand in India?
Voltas is one of the leading brands of air conditioners in India and abroad. It has made its name in both Windows Acs and Split A.C.s. The brand is famous for its quality and world-class features. In addition, the brand offers the best customer support and amazing after-sale services.
4. Which is the most durable 5-star air conditioner to buy this summer?
LG 1.5 tonne is one of the most promising 5-star air conditioners you can buy this summer. It has a dual inverter compressor and offers an impressive rotational frequency. It is energy efficient too.
5. How much does a 5-star split A.C. cost in India?
The 5-star air conditioner range5-star 20,000 to 40,000. You can choose from the top brands as per your budget.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.