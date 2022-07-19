Sign out
10 best 5-star air conditioners this summer

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 20, 2022 08:04 IST

5-star air conditioners are the most durable and energy-efficient air conditioners. Choose by going through all the features

Beat the summer heat with 5 star ACs that have better cooling.

Air conditioners have become an integral part of an urban household. With the temperature reaching 40-degree and more, an efficient air conditioner needs to make the in-house atmosphere comfortable and cosy. It would be best to choose a 5-star air conditioner to enjoy the most durable and advanced cooling effects. The market today is flooded with 5-star air conditioners. You must choose the most efficient one for your home. While choosing an air conditioner, you must look at all the features. Continue reading to choose from the top 10 most efficient 5-star air conditioners.

Top 10 5-Star Air Conditioner

1. Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split Air Conditioner

The Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split Air Conditioner includes a twin cool inverter and serves healthy airflow. This AC can also work on Wif-Fi convenience, has an option of voice control and also smoothly operates through Amazon Echo or Alexa.

Product specification:

Brand: Panasonic

Capacity: 1 Ton

Weight: 23 kg

Type: Split AC

Color: White

Model: CS/CU-NU12XKYWA

Star rating: 5

SEER: 4.6

ProsCons
Strong builtUses excess energy
Dust filtersLittle on the high-end side
Wi-Fi convenience 

2. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC

The Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is designed to reduce energy consumption and gives you better cooling at low maintenance at Rs. 36,490. It has PuraFresh technology which involves self-cleaning whenever necessary to ensure that there are no more heavy dust particles. The new Whirlpool AC with automatic dust filters to keep the environment healthy and clean.

Product specifications-

Brand: Whirlpool

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Weight: 36 kg

Star rating: 5

Type: Split AC

Color: White

SEER: 4.73

ProsCons
Energy efficientLittle noisy
Good compressorRequires a stabiliser
Pura Fresh technology 

3. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC has been ranked among the top 10 best inverter split ACs to come out in India in 2022. The AC comprises safety sensors and adjusts itself according to the outside temperature. The LG 5 star dual inverter AC enables faster cooling and saves up on energy.

Product specifications-

Type: Split AC

Brand: LG

Weight: 11 kg

Colour: White

Star rating: 5

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

SEER: 4.73

ProsCons
Highly durableInstallation is a bit difficult
Safety sensorsA bit on the high-end side
Auto clean 

4. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner

Panasonic is considered one of the most effective split AC brands in the market. It ensures stable cooling and a healthy environment. The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter AC operates well on Wi-Fi and Amazon Echo or Amazon Alexa.

Get the twin-cool Panasonic inverter AC to serve you at a comfortable temperature.

Product specifications-

Type: Split AC

Brand: Panasonic

Weight: 12 kg

Colour: White

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Star rating: 5

SEER: 4.7

ProsCons
Wi-Fi enabledLittle noisy
Dust filtersCompressor is not that good
High speed cooling 

5. Voltas 1.5 Ton Inverter 5 Star Split AC

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC has been assured by the reviewers to have been performing well, without any defaults.The Voltas 5-Star Air Conditioner effectively cools the room quickly and maintains the same environment for quite some time.

The Voltas AC comes with an in-built variable speed compressor; Get it today!

Product specifications-

Type: Split AC

Brand: Voltas

Colour: White

Weight: 48.5 kg

Star rating: 5

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

ProsCons
Quick coolingExtra noisy
DurableBulky design
Good speed 

6. Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC comes with an inverter compressor and has a variable speed compressor. Energy-efficient copper tubing offers the greatest cooling in its class and is simple to maintain. In the event of a power outage, the settings will automatically restart.

Get this Godrej 5 star Inverter AC for its nano-coated anti-viral feature which disinfects 99.9% viral particles.

Product specifications-

Brand: Godrej

Capacity: 1.5 ton

Weight: 16.5Kg

Star rating: 5

Type: Split AC

Colour: White

SEER: 5.2

ProsCons
Copper tubingAluminium Condenser
Sleep ModeNo Horizontal Swing
Anti-Bacterial and Dust FilterNo light on Remote

7. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC with Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter

This 5-star air conditioner operates at low noise and energy efficiency and comes with a stylish look. The technology of the Air-Cooled Electric Control Box successfully lowers the temperature of the electric components.

Buy this Split AC with dual Compressor and R-32 Refrigerant.

Product specifications-

Brand: Lloyd

Capacity: 1.5 ton

Weight: 43 Kg

Star rating: 5

Type: Split AC

Colour: White

ProsCons
Golden Eva CoilsLow Capacity
Duo CompressorNoisy
R-32 RefrigerantHigh Insulation Charges

8. AmazonBasics 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The 5-Star air conditioner is suitable for medium-sized rooms (around 180 square feet), this 1.5 tonne split air conditioner uses an inverter compressor with changeable tonnage automation. Copper condensers increase lifespan and guarantee that the AC is secured from the elements.

Get this AC which is best for your rooms as it has really low noise and has high air volume.

Product specifications-

Brand: Amazon Basics

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Weight: 11 kg

Star rating: 5

Type: Split AC

Colour: White

Pros and Cons

ProsCons
High Airflow VolumeHigh Airflow Volume
Consumes more electricityConsumes more electricity
Energy Saving ModeExpensive Installation charges
Hidden Display 

9. Blue Star 1 ton 5 star Window AC

Even in the summer heat, this air conditioner quickly and efficiently cools the area when you turn it on, thanks to its pre-set Turbo Cool Mode. This air conditioner uses less energy and still provides superb cooling thanks to its Eco Mode.

Buy this amazing Window AC which will cool your room within some time of power on.

Product specifications-

Brand: Blue Star

Capacity: 1 ton

Weight: 48 Kg

Star rating: 5

Type: Window AC

Colour: White

SEER: 3.35

ProsCons
Extreme Fast CoolingHigh Noise Level
Smooth Operation of the AC 
Reduced Compressor Warranty 

10. Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

This 5-star air conditioner offers a variable speed compressor that changes power based on heat load. Hitachi's sophisticated microprocessor and intelligent Penta sensor technology provide ideal cooling even in the hottest summer. Get this advanced AC with Gold Plating and extra features such as Penta Sensor.

Product specifications-

Product: Hitachi

Capacity: 1.5 ton

Weight: 45.4 Kg

Star rating: 5

Type: Split AC

Colour: White and Gold

SEER: 4.55

ProsCons
No NoiseNo Panel Display
Penta SensorHigh Pricing
Stabiliser free operationR410 Refrigerant

Best 3 features

Refer to the table to gather information on the best three features for all the listed products:

Product Feature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split Air ConditionerDust FiltersStrong BuiltWi-Fi , OK Google and Amazon Echo or Amazon Alexa enabled
Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACEnergy- efficientReliable CompressorPuraFresh technology
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split ACDurableSafety sensorsAuto clean
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air ConditionerWi-Fi and Amazon Echo or Amazon Alexa enabledDust filtersHigh-speed cooling
Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split ACHigh Fan Speed ModeQuick coolingDurable
Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACAutomatic restartCopper TubingSleep Mode
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC52 °C for coolingFour-way swingSignal for a clean filter
AmazonBasics 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACAnti-Fungal FunctionCondenser made entirely of copperBlue Fin coating
Blue Star 1 ton 5 star Window ACEnergy - efficientQuick CoolingRotary Compressor
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACSophisticated microprocessor and intelligent Penta sensorA special indication prompts you to clean the filterExpandable AC

Best value for money

Whirlpool 1.5-ton 5-star air conditioner is the Best Value for money AC. It is available at Rs. 36,490 featuring an intellisense inverter at the most affordable price. It quickly adapts to the environment and helps you save money on energy bills.

Best overall

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5-star air conditioner is one of the top-rated air conditioners currently available. It offers auto clean and turbo clean features. It keeps the in-house air quality intact.

How to find the most efficient 5-star air conditioner?

It would help if you looked at the following factors before purchasing a 5-star air conditioner:

Air quality

Always choose an air conditioner that works best for your dehumidification unit for better in-house air quality.

Cooling

Choose the 5-star air conditioner with fans and an adjustable thermostat for effective cooling.

Warranty

Ensure the air conditioner has a warranty; this will help you save money on repairing charges on manufacturing failure.

Price of 5-star air conditioners at a glance:

Product NamePrice
Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split Air ConditionerRs. 36,490
Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split ACRs. 36,490
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split ACRs. 44,490
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air ConditionerRs. 42, 990
Voltas 1.5 Ton Inverter 5 Star Split ACRs. 41,190
Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACRs. 34,490
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC with Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 FilterRs. 37,490
Amazon Basics 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACRs. 31,990
Blue Star 1 ton 5 star Window ACRs. 28,490
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACRs. 44, 745

FAQs

1. Which one is the best 5-star split air conditioner?

The best 5-star split air conditioner is L.G. 1.5 ton 5-star Inverter Split A.C. because of its durability. In addition, the air conditioner features auto-cleaning and comes with safety sensors.

2. Is Hitachi a good air conditioner brand?

Yes, Hitachi is one of the popular brands and offers the most durable and in-budget option in 5-star air conditioners. In addition, the air conditioner is fairly affordable and comes with extraordinary features.

3. Which is the best air conditioner brand in India?

Voltas is one of the leading brands of air conditioners in India and abroad. It has made its name in both Windows Acs and Split A.C.s. The brand is famous for its quality and world-class features. In addition, the brand offers the best customer support and amazing after-sale services.

4. Which is the most durable 5-star air conditioner to buy this summer?

LG 1.5 tonne is one of the most promising 5-star air conditioners you can buy this summer. It has a dual inverter compressor and offers an impressive rotational frequency. It is energy efficient too.

5. How much does a 5-star split A.C. cost in India?

The 5-star air conditioner range5-star 20,000 to 40,000. You can choose from the top brands as per your budget.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

