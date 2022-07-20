10 best 5-star air conditioners this summer

Beat the summer heat with 5 star ACs that have better cooling.

Air conditioners have become an integral part of an urban household. With the temperature reaching 40-degree and more, an efficient air conditioner needs to make the in-house atmosphere comfortable and cosy. It would be best to choose a 5-star air conditioner to enjoy the most durable and advanced cooling effects. The market today is flooded with 5-star air conditioners. You must choose the most efficient one for your home. While choosing an air conditioner, you must look at all the features. Continue reading to choose from the top 10 most efficient 5-star air conditioners. Top 10 5-Star Air Conditioner 1. Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split Air Conditioner The Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split Air Conditioner includes a twin cool inverter and serves healthy airflow. This AC can also work on Wif-Fi convenience, has an option of voice control and also smoothly operates through Amazon Echo or Alexa. Product specification: Brand: Panasonic Capacity: 1 Ton Weight: 23 kg Type: Split AC Color: White Model: CS/CU-NU12XKYWA Star rating: 5 SEER: 4.6

Pros Cons Strong built Uses excess energy Dust filters Little on the high-end side Wi-Fi convenience

2. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC The Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is designed to reduce energy consumption and gives you better cooling at low maintenance at Rs. 36,490. It has PuraFresh technology which involves self-cleaning whenever necessary to ensure that there are no more heavy dust particles. The new Whirlpool AC with automatic dust filters to keep the environment healthy and clean. Product specifications- Brand: Whirlpool Capacity: 1.5 Ton Weight: 36 kg Star rating: 5 Type: Split AC Color: White SEER: 4.73

Pros Cons Energy efficient Little noisy Good compressor Requires a stabiliser Pura Fresh technology

3. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC has been ranked among the top 10 best inverter split ACs to come out in India in 2022. The AC comprises safety sensors and adjusts itself according to the outside temperature. The LG 5 star dual inverter AC enables faster cooling and saves up on energy. Product specifications- Type: Split AC Brand: LG Weight: 11 kg Colour: White Star rating: 5 Capacity: 1.5 Ton SEER: 4.73

Pros Cons Highly durable Installation is a bit difficult Safety sensors A bit on the high-end side Auto clean

4. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner Panasonic is considered one of the most effective split AC brands in the market. It ensures stable cooling and a healthy environment. The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter AC operates well on Wi-Fi and Amazon Echo or Amazon Alexa. Get the twin-cool Panasonic inverter AC to serve you at a comfortable temperature. Product specifications- Type: Split AC Brand: Panasonic Weight: 12 kg Colour: White Capacity: 1.5 Ton Star rating: 5 SEER: 4.7

Pros Cons Wi-Fi enabled Little noisy Dust filters Compressor is not that good High speed cooling

5. Voltas 1.5 Ton Inverter 5 Star Split AC The Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC has been assured by the reviewers to have been performing well, without any defaults.The Voltas 5-Star Air Conditioner effectively cools the room quickly and maintains the same environment for quite some time. The Voltas AC comes with an in-built variable speed compressor; Get it today! Product specifications- Type: Split AC Brand: Voltas Colour: White Weight: 48.5 kg Star rating: 5 Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Pros Cons Quick cooling Extra noisy Durable Bulky design Good speed

6. Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC comes with an inverter compressor and has a variable speed compressor. Energy-efficient copper tubing offers the greatest cooling in its class and is simple to maintain. In the event of a power outage, the settings will automatically restart. Get this Godrej 5 star Inverter AC for its nano-coated anti-viral feature which disinfects 99.9% viral particles. Product specifications- Brand: Godrej Capacity: 1.5 ton Weight: 16.5Kg Star rating: 5 Type: Split AC Colour: White SEER: 5.2

Pros Cons Copper tubing Aluminium Condenser Sleep Mode No Horizontal Swing Anti-Bacterial and Dust Filter No light on Remote

7. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC with Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter This 5-star air conditioner operates at low noise and energy efficiency and comes with a stylish look. The technology of the Air-Cooled Electric Control Box successfully lowers the temperature of the electric components. Buy this Split AC with dual Compressor and R-32 Refrigerant. Product specifications- Brand: Lloyd Capacity: 1.5 ton Weight: 43 Kg Star rating: 5 Type: Split AC Colour: White

Pros Cons Golden Eva Coils Low Capacity Duo Compressor Noisy R-32 Refrigerant High Insulation Charges

8. AmazonBasics 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC The 5-Star air conditioner is suitable for medium-sized rooms (around 180 square feet), this 1.5 tonne split air conditioner uses an inverter compressor with changeable tonnage automation. Copper condensers increase lifespan and guarantee that the AC is secured from the elements. Get this AC which is best for your rooms as it has really low noise and has high air volume. Product specifications- Brand: Amazon Basics Capacity: 1.5 Ton Weight: 11 kg Star rating: 5 Type: Split AC Colour: White Pros and Cons

Pros Cons High Airflow Volume High Airflow Volume Consumes more electricity Consumes more electricity Energy Saving Mode Expensive Installation charges Hidden Display

9. Blue Star 1 ton 5 star Window AC Even in the summer heat, this air conditioner quickly and efficiently cools the area when you turn it on, thanks to its pre-set Turbo Cool Mode. This air conditioner uses less energy and still provides superb cooling thanks to its Eco Mode. Buy this amazing Window AC which will cool your room within some time of power on. Product specifications- Brand: Blue Star Capacity: 1 ton Weight: 48 Kg Star rating: 5 Type: Window AC Colour: White SEER: 3.35

Pros Cons Extreme Fast Cooling High Noise Level Smooth Operation of the AC Reduced Compressor Warranty

10. Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC This 5-star air conditioner offers a variable speed compressor that changes power based on heat load. Hitachi's sophisticated microprocessor and intelligent Penta sensor technology provide ideal cooling even in the hottest summer. Get this advanced AC with Gold Plating and extra features such as Penta Sensor. Product specifications- Product: Hitachi Capacity: 1.5 ton Weight: 45.4 Kg Star rating: 5 Type: Split AC Colour: White and Gold SEER: 4.55

Pros Cons No Noise No Panel Display Penta Sensor High Pricing Stabiliser free operation R410 Refrigerant

Best 3 features Refer to the table to gather information on the best three features for all the listed products:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split Air Conditioner Dust Filters Strong Built Wi-Fi , OK Google and Amazon Echo or Amazon Alexa enabled Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Energy- efficient Reliable Compressor PuraFresh technology LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC Durable Safety sensors Auto clean Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner Wi-Fi and Amazon Echo or Amazon Alexa enabled Dust filters High-speed cooling Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC High Fan Speed Mode Quick cooling Durable Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Automatic restart Copper Tubing Sleep Mode Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 52 °C for cooling Four-way swing Signal for a clean filter AmazonBasics 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Anti-Fungal Function Condenser made entirely of copper Blue Fin coating Blue Star 1 ton 5 star Window AC Energy - efficient Quick Cooling Rotary Compressor Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Sophisticated microprocessor and intelligent Penta sensor A special indication prompts you to clean the filter Expandable AC

Best value for money Whirlpool 1.5-ton 5-star air conditioner is the Best Value for money AC. It is available at Rs. 36,490 featuring an intellisense inverter at the most affordable price. It quickly adapts to the environment and helps you save money on energy bills. Best overall The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5-star air conditioner is one of the top-rated air conditioners currently available. It offers auto clean and turbo clean features. It keeps the in-house air quality intact. How to find the most efficient 5-star air conditioner? It would help if you looked at the following factors before purchasing a 5-star air conditioner: Air quality Always choose an air conditioner that works best for your dehumidification unit for better in-house air quality. Cooling Choose the 5-star air conditioner with fans and an adjustable thermostat for effective cooling. Warranty Ensure the air conditioner has a warranty; this will help you save money on repairing charges on manufacturing failure. Price of 5-star air conditioners at a glance:

Product Name Price Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split Air Conditioner Rs. 36,490 Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC Rs. 36,490 LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC Rs. 44,490 Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner Rs. 42, 990 Voltas 1.5 Ton Inverter 5 Star Split AC Rs. 41,190 Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 34,490 Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC with Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter Rs. 37,490 Amazon Basics 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 31,990 Blue Star 1 ton 5 star Window AC Rs. 28,490 Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 44, 745