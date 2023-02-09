10 best ACs for small rooms in 2023 By Affiliate Desk

Published on Feb 09, 2023





Summary: If you are looking for an air conditioner for a small room, you have come to the right place. This article describes the top ACs for small rooms that you can purchase at present in India.

An AC with a capacity of 1 ton is decent for small-sized rooms.

Presently, every Indian household requires air conditioners. Even in a small room, having an AC gives you cooling and therefore comfort as well. Plus, with the summer season coming up, it is good to go out and buy an AC right now. When looking to buy an AC for a small room, an AC with a capacity of 1 ton or lower should suffice. You should also understand if any filters help with giving clean air and the quality of the component of an AC. Below we discuss the features, prices and brands of the 10 Best ACs for Small Rooms in 2023. 1. Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split Air Conditioner This 1-ton AC from the reputed brand Panasonic is suitable for rooms less than 120 sq. ft. With two control modes, this AC aims to provide fast cooling and act as a dehumidifier as well. It has a 3-star energy star rating ensuring less energy consumption. Specifications Modes: Powerful and Dry Mode Noise Level: ‎37 dB Annual Energy Consumption: 676.37 Kilowatt-hours Special feature: PM 2.5 filter, Works with Google Assistant and Alexa, Anti Corrosion Technology Voltage: ‎230 Volts Item Weight: 31 kg Warranty: 1 Year on the product, 5 years on printed circuit board (PCB), & 10 years on Compressor

Pros Cons Smart AC Cooling issues after continuous use Energy efficient

2. LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC Suitable for 110 sq. ft rooms, this AC from LG has a 6-in-1 cooling mode providing users more flexibility with cooling preferences. It has a 5-star energy rating and a four-way air swing that ensures uniform cooling. Specifications Modes: 6-in-1 cooling Noise Level: ‎21 dB Annual Energy Consumption: ‎521.20 Kilowatt-hours Special features: HD filter with Anti-Virus Protection, Auto-clean, low gas detection Voltage: ‎‎230 Volts Item Weight: 35 kg Warranty: 1 year for the product, 5 years on PCB, & 10 years on the compressor

Pros Cons Low noise level Installation issues Decent cooling

3. Blue Star 0.8 Tons 3 Star Inverter Split AC The brand Blue Star offers a 0.8 Ton AC, which is highly suitable for small rooms. It has a 3-star energy rating ensuring less energy consumption. This AC also features ambient operation at 50 degrees Celsius making it ideal for the Indian summer heat. Specifications Modes: Variable compressor, Turbo cooling Noise Level: ‎32.5 dB Annual Energy Consumption: 521.6 Kilowatt-hours Special features: Dust Filter, Dehumidifier, Self-cleaning Voltage: ‎240 Volts Item Weight: 35 kg Warranty: 1 year on the product, 1 year on the condenser, & 10 years on the compressor

Pros Cons Powerful cooling in Turbo mode Noise issues

4. Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Lloyd’s 1.0-ton AC is great as an AC for a small room featuring a 7m air throw allowing for uniform cooling. Additionally, the turbo cooling mode ensures quick cooling and thus preferred temperature control. Specifications Modes: Variable compressor, Turbo cooling Noise Level: ‎32 dB Annual Energy Consumption: 698.49 Kilowatt-hours Special features: Anti-Viral, PM 2.5 Air Filter, 7m Air Throw Voltage: ‎230 Volts Item Weight: 31 kg Warranty: 1 year on product & 10 years on compressor

Pros Cons Effective and superfast cooling Water leaking issues Poor customer service

5. Amazon Basics 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Amazon’s budget-friendly brand, Amazon Basic’s 1-ton AC is a decent option as an AC for small rooms. This AC has a filtration system that traps microbes and other pollutants, thus giving filtered air. The AC also has an auto operates adjusting temperatures and fan speed to control energy consumption. Specifications Modes: Auto mode, fan mode, dry mode and sleep mode Noise Level: ‎38 dB Annual Energy Consumption: 685.26 Kilowatt-hours Special features: Four-Stage Filtration System Voltage: ‎230 Volts Item Weight: 9 kg Warranty: 1 year on product & 5 years on compressor

Pros Cons Sufficient for a small room Cooling issues Poor customer service

6. Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC This 0.8-ton AC offers a lot of features. Though this AC works with a fixed-speed compressor, the power chill mode provides quick cooling. This cooling is also maintained when in operation at 50 degrees Celsius. The PM 2.5 filter helps trap dust and micros ensuring clean air inside. Furthermore, the AC can detect errors and display them helping users to diagnose and report the issues. Specifications Modes: Power chill Noise Level: ‎32 dB Annual Energy Consumption: 548.84 Kilowatt-hours Special features: PM 2.5 Filter, Dust Filter, Self-Diagnosis Voltage: ‎230 Volts Item Weight: 36 kg Warranty: 1 year on the product, 1 year on the condenser, & 5 years on the compressor

Pros Cons AC is ideal for its capacity Poor installation services Less noise Issues with the remote control

7. Voltas Invertor Split AC, 1 Ton, 3 star Voltas 1.0-ton AC has a 3-star energy rating that ensures power saving. The dust filter maintains healthy air for the room environment. Several modes for cooling lets users choose their preferred ones. Specifications Modes: 4-in-1 cooling mode Noise Level: ‎46 dB Special features: Dust filter Voltage: ‎230 Volts Item Weight: 27 kg Warranty: 1 year on product & 10 years on compressor

Pros Cons Low Noise Installation issues and high charges Quick cooling and stable temperature throughout the night-time

8. Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Proudly made in India, this Godrej AC is an ideal option as an AC for small rooms. The special Nano coated anti-viral filter provides 99.9% sterilization providing clean air indoors. It also features smart diagnosis by recognizing internal errors and displaying them. The AC can even operate cooling during higher outside temperatures. Specifications Modes: Variable speed compressor Noise Level: ‎39 dB Annual Energy Consumption: 752.51Kilowatt-hours Special features: Special Nano Coated Anti-viral filter, Anti-freeze thermostat, Smart diagnosis Voltage: ‎230 Volts Item Weight: 10 kg Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, & 10 years on compressor

Pros Cons Good cooling Poor customer service Low noise

9. Voltas 0.75 Ton 3 Star Split AC Voltas has another option in AC ideal for small rooms. This AC is meant to be used during all weather conditions by providing ambient cooling. The dehumidifier helps control the moisture levels during the monsoon and the 4-stage filter removes allergens and dust ensuring clean air. Specifications Modes: Turbo cooling, sleep mode Noise Level: ‎46 dB Annual Energy Consumption: ‎572.84 Kilowatt-hours Special features: Dust Filter, 4-stage filtration, Self-Diagnosis, Dehumidifier Voltage: ‎230 Volts Item Weight: 9 kg Warranty: 1 year on the product, 1 year on the condenser, & 5 years on the compressor

Pros Cons Decent cooling Noise issues

10. Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Carrier’s 1-ton AC is suitable for small-sized rooms. The 4-in-1 cooling allows flexibility for preferred cooling amid varied weather conditions. With two sets of filters, PM 2.5 and HD, the AC helps removes numerous pollutants ensuring clean air in your home. Specifications Modes: 4-in-1 cooling Noise Level: ‎ 42 dB Annual Energy Consumption: 594.17 Kilowatt-hours Special features: PM 2.5 filter, HD filter, Dehumidifier Voltage: ‎230 Volts Item Weight: 34 kg Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, & 10 years on compressor

Pros Cons Instant cooling Gas leakage

Comparison of best three features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star The smart feature of working with Google Assistant and Alexa 3-star energy star rating 32 dB LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC 6-in-1 cooling modes HD filter with Anti-Virus Protection 21 dB Blue Star 0.8 Tons 3 Star Inverter Split AC Turbo cooling 3-star energy star rating Ambient operation at 50 degrees Celsius Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 7m air throw Anti-Viral, PM 2.5 Air Filter 32 dB Amazon Basics 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Auto operates adjusting temperatures Four-Stage Filtration System 38 dB Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC Power Chill PM 2.5 Filter, Dust Filter ‎32 dB Voltas Invertor Split AC, 1 Ton, 3 star 4-in-1 cooling Dust filter 3-star energy star rating Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Ambient operation at 50 degrees Celsius Special Nano Coated Anti-viral filter 39 dB Voltas 0.75 Ton 3 Star Split AC Turbo cooling 4-stage filtration Dehumidifier Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 4-in-1 cooling PM 2.5 filter Dehumidifier

Best value for money Panasonic 1-ton 3 Star AC is a complete value for money as you are getting a smart AC from this reputed brand at Rs. 48,100. With smart features of connecting with Alexa and Google play and a 3-star energy rating, this AC has all the features you may require. Best overall product The best overall product is LG’s 1 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC. It has a 6-in-1 convertible cooling feature that lets you choose your preferred temperatures. The low decibel level ensures smooth operation with little to no noise. Additionally, the HD filter with anti-virus protection ensures clean air in the room. Though priced on the higher side, this AC is ideal AC for a small room ensuring the desired cooling. How to find the best ACs for small rooms? At present, there are a lot of options for ACs that are ideal for small rooms. Firstly, you need to decide on a budget. After deciding on the budget, you can first consider the cooling capacity of the AC, which means how much heat the AC can eliminate from the room. For small rooms, a capacity of 0.75 to 1 ton is enough. Next, you can think about an inverter AC in which the compressor remains on for regulating the temperature, leading to less energy consumption. You can also look for ACs that come with dust or anti-bacterial filters ensuring clean air circulation in the rooms. Other factors to ponder upon are dehumidifiers, auto-cleaning features, and self-diagnosis.

