Presently, every Indian household requires air conditioners. Even in a small room, having an AC gives you cooling and therefore comfort as well. Plus, with the summer season coming up, it is good to go out and buy an AC right now. When looking to buy an AC for a small room, an AC with a capacity of 1 ton or lower should suffice. You should also understand if any filters help with giving clean air and the quality of the component of an AC. Below we discuss the features, prices and brands of the 10 Best ACs for Small Rooms in 2023.
1. Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split Air Conditioner
This 1-ton AC from the reputed brand Panasonic is suitable for rooms less than 120 sq. ft. With two control modes, this AC aims to provide fast cooling and act as a dehumidifier as well. It has a 3-star energy star rating ensuring less energy consumption.
Specifications
Modes: Powerful and Dry Mode
Noise Level: 37 dB
Annual Energy Consumption: 676.37 Kilowatt-hours
Special feature: PM 2.5 filter, Works with Google Assistant and Alexa, Anti Corrosion Technology
Voltage: 230 Volts
Item Weight: 31 kg
Warranty: 1 Year on the product, 5 years on printed circuit board (PCB), & 10 years on Compressor
|Pros
|Cons
|Smart AC
|Cooling issues after continuous use
|Energy efficient
2. LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC
Suitable for 110 sq. ft rooms, this AC from LG has a 6-in-1 cooling mode providing users more flexibility with cooling preferences. It has a 5-star energy rating and a four-way air swing that ensures uniform cooling.
Specifications
Modes: 6-in-1 cooling
Noise Level: 21 dB
Annual Energy Consumption: 521.20 Kilowatt-hours
Special features: HD filter with Anti-Virus Protection, Auto-clean, low gas detection
Voltage: 230 Volts
Item Weight: 35 kg
Warranty: 1 year for the product, 5 years on PCB, & 10 years on the compressor
|Pros
|Cons
|Low noise level
|Installation issues
|Decent cooling
3. Blue Star 0.8 Tons 3 Star Inverter Split AC
The brand Blue Star offers a 0.8 Ton AC, which is highly suitable for small rooms. It has a 3-star energy rating ensuring less energy consumption. This AC also features ambient operation at 50 degrees Celsius making it ideal for the Indian summer heat.
Specifications
Modes: Variable compressor, Turbo cooling
Noise Level: 32.5 dB
Annual Energy Consumption: 521.6 Kilowatt-hours
Special features: Dust Filter, Dehumidifier, Self-cleaning
Voltage: 240 Volts
Item Weight: 35 kg
Warranty: 1 year on the product, 1 year on the condenser, & 10 years on the compressor
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful cooling in Turbo mode
|Noise issues
4. Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
Lloyd’s 1.0-ton AC is great as an AC for a small room featuring a 7m air throw allowing for uniform cooling. Additionally, the turbo cooling mode ensures quick cooling and thus preferred temperature control.
Specifications
Modes: Variable compressor, Turbo cooling
Noise Level: 32 dB
Annual Energy Consumption: 698.49 Kilowatt-hours
Special features: Anti-Viral, PM 2.5 Air Filter, 7m Air Throw
Voltage: 230 Volts
Item Weight: 31 kg
Warranty: 1 year on product & 10 years on compressor
|Pros
|Cons
|Effective and superfast cooling
|Water leaking issues
|Poor customer service
5. Amazon Basics 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
Amazon’s budget-friendly brand, Amazon Basic’s 1-ton AC is a decent option as an AC for small rooms. This AC has a filtration system that traps microbes and other pollutants, thus giving filtered air. The AC also has an auto operates adjusting temperatures and fan speed to control energy consumption.
Specifications
Modes: Auto mode, fan mode, dry mode and sleep mode
Noise Level: 38 dB
Annual Energy Consumption: 685.26 Kilowatt-hours
Special features: Four-Stage Filtration System
Voltage: 230 Volts
Item Weight: 9 kg
Warranty: 1 year on product & 5 years on compressor
|Pros
|Cons
|Sufficient for a small room
|Cooling issues
|Poor customer service
6. Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC
This 0.8-ton AC offers a lot of features. Though this AC works with a fixed-speed compressor, the power chill mode provides quick cooling. This cooling is also maintained when in operation at 50 degrees Celsius. The PM 2.5 filter helps trap dust and micros ensuring clean air inside. Furthermore, the AC can detect errors and display them helping users to diagnose and report the issues.
Specifications
Modes: Power chill
Noise Level: 32 dB
Annual Energy Consumption: 548.84 Kilowatt-hours
Special features: PM 2.5 Filter, Dust Filter, Self-Diagnosis
Voltage: 230 Volts
Item Weight: 36 kg
Warranty: 1 year on the product, 1 year on the condenser, & 5 years on the compressor
|Pros
|Cons
|AC is ideal for its capacity
|Poor installation services
|Less noise
|Issues with the remote control
7. Voltas Invertor Split AC, 1 Ton, 3 star
Voltas 1.0-ton AC has a 3-star energy rating that ensures power saving. The dust filter maintains healthy air for the room environment. Several modes for cooling lets users choose their preferred ones.
Specifications
Modes: 4-in-1 cooling mode
Noise Level: 46 dB
Special features: Dust filter
Voltage: 230 Volts
Item Weight: 27 kg
Warranty: 1 year on product & 10 years on compressor
|Pros
|Cons
|Low Noise
|Installation issues and high charges
|Quick cooling and stable temperature throughout the night-time
8. Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
Proudly made in India, this Godrej AC is an ideal option as an AC for small rooms. The special Nano coated anti-viral filter provides 99.9% sterilization providing clean air indoors. It also features smart diagnosis by recognizing internal errors and displaying them. The AC can even operate cooling during higher outside temperatures.
Specifications
Modes: Variable speed compressor
Noise Level: 39 dB
Annual Energy Consumption: 752.51Kilowatt-hours
Special features: Special Nano Coated Anti-viral filter, Anti-freeze thermostat, Smart diagnosis
Voltage: 230 Volts
Item Weight: 10 kg
Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, & 10 years on compressor
|Pros
|Cons
|Good cooling
|Poor customer service
|Low noise
9. Voltas 0.75 Ton 3 Star Split AC
Voltas has another option in AC ideal for small rooms. This AC is meant to be used during all weather conditions by providing ambient cooling. The dehumidifier helps control the moisture levels during the monsoon and the 4-stage filter removes allergens and dust ensuring clean air.
Specifications
Modes: Turbo cooling, sleep mode
Noise Level: 46 dB
Annual Energy Consumption: 572.84 Kilowatt-hours
Special features: Dust Filter, 4-stage filtration, Self-Diagnosis, Dehumidifier
Voltage: 230 Volts
Item Weight: 9 kg
Warranty: 1 year on the product, 1 year on the condenser, & 5 years on the compressor
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent cooling
|Noise issues
10. Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
Carrier’s 1-ton AC is suitable for small-sized rooms. The 4-in-1 cooling allows flexibility for preferred cooling amid varied weather conditions. With two sets of filters, PM 2.5 and HD, the AC helps removes numerous pollutants ensuring clean air in your home.
Specifications
Modes: 4-in-1 cooling
Noise Level: 42 dB
Annual Energy Consumption: 594.17 Kilowatt-hours
Special features: PM 2.5 filter, HD filter, Dehumidifier
Voltage: 230 Volts
Item Weight: 34 kg
Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, & 10 years on compressor
|Pros
|Cons
|Instant cooling
|Gas leakage
Comparison of best three features
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star
|The smart feature of working with Google Assistant and Alexa
|3-star energy star rating
|32 dB
|LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC
|6-in-1 cooling modes
|HD filter with Anti-Virus Protection
|21 dB
|Blue Star 0.8 Tons 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|Turbo cooling
|3-star energy star rating
|Ambient operation at 50 degrees Celsius
|Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|7m air throw
|Anti-Viral, PM 2.5 Air Filter
|32 dB
|Amazon Basics 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|Auto operates adjusting temperatures
|Four-Stage Filtration System
|38 dB
|Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC
|Power Chill
|PM 2.5 Filter, Dust Filter
|32 dB
|Voltas Invertor Split AC, 1 Ton, 3 star
|4-in-1 cooling
|Dust filter
|3-star energy star rating
|Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|Ambient operation at 50 degrees Celsius
|Special Nano Coated Anti-viral filter
|39 dB
|Voltas 0.75 Ton 3 Star Split AC
|Turbo cooling
|4-stage filtration
|Dehumidifier
|Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|4-in-1 cooling
|PM 2.5 filter
|Dehumidifier
Best value for money
Panasonic 1-ton 3 Star AC is a complete value for money as you are getting a smart AC from this reputed brand at Rs. 48,100. With smart features of connecting with Alexa and Google play and a 3-star energy rating, this AC has all the features you may require.
Best overall product
The best overall product is LG’s 1 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC. It has a 6-in-1 convertible cooling feature that lets you choose your preferred temperatures. The low decibel level ensures smooth operation with little to no noise. Additionally, the HD filter with anti-virus protection ensures clean air in the room. Though priced on the higher side, this AC is ideal AC for a small room ensuring the desired cooling.
How to find the best ACs for small rooms?
At present, there are a lot of options for ACs that are ideal for small rooms. Firstly, you need to decide on a budget. After deciding on the budget, you can first consider the cooling capacity of the AC, which means how much heat the AC can eliminate from the room. For small rooms, a capacity of 0.75 to 1 ton is enough. Next, you can think about an inverter AC in which the compressor remains on for regulating the temperature, leading to less energy consumption. You can also look for ACs that come with dust or anti-bacterial filters ensuring clean air circulation in the rooms. Other factors to ponder upon are dehumidifiers, auto-cleaning features, and self-diagnosis.
|Product
|Price
|Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split Air Conditioner (Copper, Auto Convertible, Shield Blu Anti-Corrosion Technology, 2022 Model, CS/CU-SU12XKYWA, White)
|LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, Super Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-virus Protection, 2023 Model, RS-Q14YNZE, white)
|₹ 43,490
|Blue Star 0.8 Tons 3 Star Inverter Split AC(Copper, 2023 Model, IC309RBTU, White)
|Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter (GLS12I3FWAVG, 100% Copper, Clean Filter Indication, Installation Check & Chrome Deco Strip), White with Chrome Deco Strip
|Amazon Basics 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (White, Anti Bacterial, Copper)
|Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White)
|₹ 30,320
|Voltas Invertor Split AC, 1 Ton, 3 star - SAC 123V CAZX
|₹ 33,599
|Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2022 model, Nano-Coated anti-viral filter, AC 1T GIC 12TTC3-GVA, White)
|Voltas 0.75 Ton 3 Star Dust Filter Split AC (Copper, 103DZX, White)
|₹ 29,490
|Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2019 Model, ESKO NEO HYBRIDJET INV R32CAI12EK5R39F0 White)
|₹ 38,990
24-25 degrees Celsius is comfortable for the human body.
3-star and 5-star energy ratings inform about the energy consumption of an AC. 5-star ACs performance exceeds 3-star and even provides better cooling.
An inverter AC provides improved and consistent cooling. These ACs tend to be less noisy and energy efficient as well.
The dry mode in ACs is best during the rainy season as it keeps the room cool and dry by reducing the moisture in the air.
Keeping the temperature at 25 degrees Celsius is ideal during sleep time. Keeping at this temperature also keeps electricity bills at an affordable level.