Story Saved
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

10 best ACs for small rooms in 2023

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 09, 2023 13:12 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

If you are looking for an air conditioner for a small room, you have come to the right place. This article describes the top ACs for small rooms that you can purchase at present in India.

product info
An AC with a capacity of 1 ton is decent for small-sized rooms.

Presently, every Indian household requires air conditioners. Even in a small room, having an AC gives you cooling and therefore comfort as well. Plus, with the summer season coming up, it is good to go out and buy an AC right now. When looking to buy an AC for a small room, an AC with a capacity of 1 ton or lower should suffice. You should also understand if any filters help with giving clean air and the quality of the component of an AC. Below we discuss the features, prices and brands of the 10 Best ACs for Small Rooms in 2023.

1. Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split Air Conditioner

This 1-ton AC from the reputed brand Panasonic is suitable for rooms less than 120 sq. ft. With two control modes, this AC aims to provide fast cooling and act as a dehumidifier as well. It has a 3-star energy star rating ensuring less energy consumption.

Specifications

Modes: Powerful and Dry Mode

Noise Level: ‎37 dB

Annual Energy Consumption: 676.37 Kilowatt-hours

Special feature: PM 2.5 filter, Works with Google Assistant and Alexa, Anti Corrosion Technology

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Item Weight: 31 kg

Warranty: 1 Year on the product, 5 years on printed circuit board (PCB), & 10 years on Compressor

ProsCons
Smart ACCooling issues after continuous use
Energy efficient 
cellpic
Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split Air Conditioner (Copper, Auto Convertible, Shield Blu Anti-Corrosion Technology, 2022 Model, CS/CU-SU12XKYWA, White)
4.2 (646)
4.2 (646)
Get Price

2. LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC

Suitable for 110 sq. ft rooms, this AC from LG has a 6-in-1 cooling mode providing users more flexibility with cooling preferences. It has a 5-star energy rating and a four-way air swing that ensures uniform cooling.

Specifications

Modes: 6-in-1 cooling

Noise Level: ‎21 dB

Annual Energy Consumption: ‎521.20 Kilowatt-hours

Special features: HD filter with Anti-Virus Protection, Auto-clean, low gas detection

Voltage: ‎‎230 Volts

Item Weight: 35 kg

Warranty: 1 year for the product, 5 years on PCB, & 10 years on the compressor

ProsCons
Low noise levelInstallation issues
Decent cooling 
cellpic 34% off
LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, Super Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-virus Protection, 2023 Model, RS-Q14YNZE, white)
4.3 (1,120)
4.3 (1,120)
34% off
43,490 65,990
Buy now

3. Blue Star 0.8 Tons 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The brand Blue Star offers a 0.8 Ton AC, which is highly suitable for small rooms. It has a 3-star energy rating ensuring less energy consumption. This AC also features ambient operation at 50 degrees Celsius making it ideal for the Indian summer heat.

Specifications

Modes: Variable compressor, Turbo cooling

Noise Level: ‎32.5 dB

Annual Energy Consumption: 521.6 Kilowatt-hours

Special features: Dust Filter, Dehumidifier, Self-cleaning

Voltage: ‎240 Volts

Item Weight: 35 kg

Warranty: 1 year on the product, 1 year on the condenser, & 10 years on the compressor

ProsCons
Powerful cooling in Turbo modeNoise issues
cellpic
Blue Star 0.8 Tons 3 Star Inverter Split AC(Copper, 2023 Model, IC309RBTU, White)
4.2 (2,690)
4.2 (2,690)
Get Price

4. Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Lloyd’s 1.0-ton AC is great as an AC for a small room featuring a 7m air throw allowing for uniform cooling. Additionally, the turbo cooling mode ensures quick cooling and thus preferred temperature control.

Specifications

Modes: Variable compressor, Turbo cooling

Noise Level: ‎32 dB

Annual Energy Consumption: 698.49 Kilowatt-hours

Special features: Anti-Viral, PM 2.5 Air Filter, 7m Air Throw

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Item Weight: 31 kg

Warranty: 1 year on product & 10 years on compressor

ProsCons
Effective and superfast coolingWater leaking issues
 Poor customer service
cellpic
Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter (GLS12I3FWAVG, 100% Copper, Clean Filter Indication, Installation Check & Chrome Deco Strip), White with Chrome Deco Strip
4.2 (1,051)
4.2 (1,051)
Get Price

5. Amazon Basics 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Amazon’s budget-friendly brand, Amazon Basic’s 1-ton AC is a decent option as an AC for small rooms. This AC has a filtration system that traps microbes and other pollutants, thus giving filtered air. The AC also has an auto operates adjusting temperatures and fan speed to control energy consumption.

Specifications

Modes: Auto mode, fan mode, dry mode and sleep mode

Noise Level: ‎38 dB

Annual Energy Consumption: 685.26 Kilowatt-hours

Special features: Four-Stage Filtration System

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Item Weight: 9 kg

Warranty: 1 year on product & 5 years on compressor

ProsCons
Sufficient for a small roomCooling issues
 Poor customer service
cellpic
Amazon Basics 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (White, Anti Bacterial, Copper)
3.7 (3,139)
3.7 (3,139)
Get Price

6. Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC

This 0.8-ton AC offers a lot of features. Though this AC works with a fixed-speed compressor, the power chill mode provides quick cooling. This cooling is also maintained when in operation at 50 degrees Celsius. The PM 2.5 filter helps trap dust and micros ensuring clean air inside. Furthermore, the AC can detect errors and display them helping users to diagnose and report the issues.

Specifications

Modes: Power chill

Noise Level: ‎32 dB

Annual Energy Consumption: 548.84 Kilowatt-hours

Special features: PM 2.5 Filter, Dust Filter, Self-Diagnosis

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Item Weight: 36 kg

Warranty: 1 year on the product, 1 year on the condenser, & 5 years on the compressor

ProsCons
AC is ideal for its capacityPoor installation services 
Less noiseIssues with the remote control
cellpic 19% off
Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White)
4.1 (529)
4.1 (529)
19% off
30,320 37,400
Buy now

7. Voltas Invertor Split AC, 1 Ton, 3 star

Voltas 1.0-ton AC has a 3-star energy rating that ensures power saving. The dust filter maintains healthy air for the room environment. Several modes for cooling lets users choose their preferred ones.

Specifications

Modes: 4-in-1 cooling mode

Noise Level: ‎46 dB

Special features: Dust filter

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Item Weight: 27 kg

Warranty: 1 year on product & 10 years on compressor

ProsCons
Low NoiseInstallation issues and high charges
Quick cooling and stable temperature throughout the night-time 
cellpic 40% off
Voltas Invertor Split AC, 1 Ton, 3 star - SAC 123V CAZX
4.3 (655)
4.3 (655)
40% off
33,599 55,990
Buy now

8. Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Proudly made in India, this Godrej AC is an ideal option as an AC for small rooms. The special Nano coated anti-viral filter provides 99.9% sterilization providing clean air indoors. It also features smart diagnosis by recognizing internal errors and displaying them. The AC can even operate cooling during higher outside temperatures.

Specifications

Modes: Variable speed compressor

Noise Level: ‎39 dB

Annual Energy Consumption: 752.51Kilowatt-hours

Special features: Special Nano Coated Anti-viral filter, Anti-freeze thermostat, Smart diagnosis

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Item Weight: 10 kg

Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, & 10 years on compressor

ProsCons
Good coolingPoor customer service
Low noise 
cellpic
Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2022 model, Nano-Coated anti-viral filter, AC 1T GIC 12TTC3-GVA, White)
3.8 (382)
3.8 (382)
Get Price

9. Voltas 0.75 Ton 3 Star Split AC

Voltas has another option in AC ideal for small rooms. This AC is meant to be used during all weather conditions by providing ambient cooling. The dehumidifier helps control the moisture levels during the monsoon and the 4-stage filter removes allergens and dust ensuring clean air.

Specifications

Modes: Turbo cooling, sleep mode

Noise Level: ‎46 dB

Annual Energy Consumption: ‎572.84 Kilowatt-hours

Special features: Dust Filter, 4-stage filtration, Self-Diagnosis, Dehumidifier

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Item Weight: 9 kg

Warranty: 1 year on the product, 1 year on the condenser, & 5 years on the compressor

ProsCons
Decent coolingNoise issues
cellpic 51% off
Voltas 0.75 Ton 3 Star Dust Filter Split AC (Copper, 103DZX, White)
3.8 (23)
3.8 (23)
51% off
29,490 59,990
Buy now

10. Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Carrier’s 1-ton AC is suitable for small-sized rooms. The 4-in-1 cooling allows flexibility for preferred cooling amid varied weather conditions. With two sets of filters, PM 2.5 and HD, the AC helps removes numerous pollutants ensuring clean air in your home.

Specifications

Modes: 4-in-1 cooling

Noise Level: ‎ 42 dB

Annual Energy Consumption: 594.17 Kilowatt-hours

Special features: PM 2.5 filter, HD filter, Dehumidifier

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Item Weight: 34 kg

Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, & 10 years on compressor

ProsCons
Instant coolingGas leakage
cellpic 35% off
Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2019 Model, ESKO NEO HYBRIDJET INV R32CAI12EK5R39F0 White)
4 (48)
4 (48)
35% off
38,990 59,990
Buy now

Comparison of best three features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Panasonic 1 Ton 3 StarThe smart feature of working with Google Assistant and Alexa3-star energy star rating32 dB
LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC6-in-1 cooling modesHD filter with Anti-Virus Protection21 dB
Blue Star 0.8 Tons 3 Star Inverter Split ACTurbo cooling3-star energy star ratingAmbient operation at 50 degrees Celsius
Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC7m air throwAnti-Viral, PM 2.5 Air Filter32 dB
Amazon Basics 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split ACAuto operates adjusting temperaturesFour-Stage Filtration System38 dB
Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split ACPower ChillPM 2.5 Filter, Dust Filter‎32 dB
Voltas Invertor Split AC, 1 Ton, 3 star4-in-1 coolingDust filter3-star energy star rating
Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split ACAmbient operation at 50 degrees CelsiusSpecial Nano Coated Anti-viral filter39 dB
Voltas 0.75 Ton 3 Star Split ACTurbo cooling4-stage filtrationDehumidifier
Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC4-in-1 coolingPM 2.5 filterDehumidifier

Best value for money

Panasonic 1-ton 3 Star AC is a complete value for money as you are getting a smart AC from this reputed brand at Rs. 48,100. With smart features of connecting with Alexa and Google play and a 3-star energy rating, this AC has all the features you may require.

Best overall product

The best overall product is LG’s 1 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC. It has a 6-in-1 convertible cooling feature that lets you choose your preferred temperatures. The low decibel level ensures smooth operation with little to no noise. Additionally, the HD filter with anti-virus protection ensures clean air in the room. Though priced on the higher side, this AC is ideal AC for a small room ensuring the desired cooling.

How to find the best ACs for small rooms?

At present, there are a lot of options for ACs that are ideal for small rooms. Firstly, you need to decide on a budget. After deciding on the budget, you can first consider the cooling capacity of the AC, which means how much heat the AC can eliminate from the room. For small rooms, a capacity of 0.75 to 1 ton is enough. Next, you can think about an inverter AC in which the compressor remains on for regulating the temperature, leading to less energy consumption. You can also look for ACs that come with dust or anti-bacterial filters ensuring clean air circulation in the rooms. Other factors to ponder upon are dehumidifiers, auto-cleaning features, and self-diagnosis.

Product Price
Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split Air Conditioner (Copper, Auto Convertible, Shield Blu Anti-Corrosion Technology, 2022 Model, CS/CU-SU12XKYWA, White)
LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, Super Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-virus Protection, 2023 Model, RS-Q14YNZE, white) ₹ 43,490
Blue Star 0.8 Tons 3 Star Inverter Split AC(Copper, 2023 Model, IC309RBTU, White)
Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter (GLS12I3FWAVG, 100% Copper, Clean Filter Indication, Installation Check & Chrome Deco Strip), White with Chrome Deco Strip
Amazon Basics 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (White, Anti Bacterial, Copper)
Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White) ₹ 30,320
Voltas Invertor Split AC, 1 Ton, 3 star - SAC 123V CAZX ₹ 33,599
Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2022 model, Nano-Coated anti-viral filter, AC 1T GIC 12TTC3-GVA, White)
Voltas 0.75 Ton 3 Star Dust Filter Split AC (Copper, 103DZX, White) ₹ 29,490
Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2019 Model, ESKO NEO HYBRIDJET INV R32CAI12EK5R39F0 White) ₹ 38,990

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Home Appliances
RELATED STORIES
Top 10 hand vacuum cleaners for small cleaning jobs
10 best Fastrack smartwatches: A buyer's guide
Top 9 Fitbit to buy in 2023
10 best electric water heaters: Buying guide
Top 10 Samsung LED TVs: Buying guide

Best AC for small rooms

What AC temperature is ideal for health?

What type of AC consumes less electricity?

What type of AC is best?

Which mode is best during monsoon season?

What is the ideal mode for an AC during night-time?

View More
electronics FOR LESS