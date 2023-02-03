10 best affordable geysers: Buying guide

Life without a geyser is hard to imagine in Indian winters, particularly in north India.

Geysers are essential home appliances. Especially in the wintertime, it is an emergency need for getting hot water. It is available in different sizes for different places. Choosing the best geyser that will suit your needs is possible, but selecting one which meets your budget is an issue. We have considered the geyser price and created a list of the top 10 best affordable geysers for home use. This list not only gives you the best geysers available in the market to suit your needs but also ensures they are in an affordable price range. Let us inspect them in the list below so that you can choose the best product according to your criteria. Product List 1. Spring Chef Instant Portable Water Heater Geyser (with MCB) Spring Chef Instant Portable 1-litre Water Heater is an ideal geyser that you can buy at an affordable price with a one-year warranty. It has an automatic cut-off feature that automatically cuts off the power if the temperature reaches 65 degrees. It is easy to use and can be ported anywhere. The water heats instantly within 10 minutes, which is perfect for your home, or anywhere you need instant hot water. Specification Brand: Spring chef Colour: white Product dimension: 15 x 5 x 15 Capacity: 1 litre

Pros Cons This geyser offers instant hot water. For instant water heating, this geyser can consume high power. It can be ported easily.

2. Bajaj New Shakti Neo Water Heater (Geyser 15 litres) Bajaj New Shakti Neo Water Heater is the best geyser for your home as it has 15 litres capacity and a temperature control thermostat knob. You can set your water heating temperature according to your needs. The automatic power-cut system of this geyser is set to turn off when it reaches the 50-degree heating temperature to protect you or your family from accidental harm. And all these features come with a one-year warranty. Specification Brand: Bajaj Colour: White Product dimension: 33.5 x 31.5 x 46.1 Capacity: 15 litres

Pros Cons This geyser offers a temperature control system. This geyser does not offer instant water heating. It has an automatic power cut system.

3. Crompton Bliss 3-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser) Crompton Bliss offers the 3-litre instant geyser at a very reasonable price. It has a durable rust-proof body for heat resistance and is very easy to install. This geyser provides instant hot water whenever you want. With the help of a thermostat knob, the temperature of the water can be controlled, and the automatic power cut-off is protected from any accidental hazard and saves energy. This geyser is perfect for your home, bathroom, or kitchen. Specification Brand: Crompton Colour: White Product dimension: 18 x 21 x 37 Capacity: 3 litres

Pros Cons This geyser offers excellent safety features. This geyser has low storage capacity. It provides instant hot water.

4. Havells Adonia 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser) Harvell’s brings the all-new 25 litres Havells Adonia Vertical Storage geyser. This geyser is made with ultra-thick steel and rust-proof property capable of dealing with hard water. Apart from this, it has a shockproof plug that will protect you from accidental incidents. The newly integrated temperature-sensing LED knob indicates the water temperature, which makes this geyser an ideal choice for your home. Specification Brand: Havells Colour: White Product dimension: 46.6 x 38.8 x 46.6 Capacity: 25 litres

Pros Cons This geyser has a large capacity. This geyser gives a faster performance. This geyser does not offer instant hot water. It offers temperature-sensing technology.

5. Havells Monza EC 15-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser) There are numerous brands you will find online that provide the best geysers with promising features, but with Havells, you will experience the uniqueness of the product. The Havells Monza EC 15-Litre Vertical Storage geyser has excellent features and outstanding performance. It has 15 litres of storage capacity and a flexi pipe for long-lasting performance. It also features an adjustable temperature setting knob to set the temperature per your needs. It ensures a two-year warranty which makes this geyser perfect for your needs. Specification Brand: Havells Colour: Ivory Product dimension: 31 x 33.4 x 56.8 Capacity: 15 litres

Pros Cons Easy installation. This geyser does not offer a socket-proof plug. It offers to set the temperature as per needs.

6. Racold Omnis Lux Plus 25 Litres Vertical 5 Star Storage Water Heater (Geyser) Buying a geyser that will give you faster performance is easy, but finding one that will protect you and your family from accidental hazards is harder. The Racold Omnis Lux Plus geyser guarantees perfection with excellent performance and an auto-diagnosis system. It has a revolutionary microprocessor that automatically checks, notifies if there is a problem, and cuts off the power. This gives total protection from electrical shocks. Apart from these, this geyser offers temperature control knobs that set the water temperature as per your needs. Specification Brand: Racold Colour: Black Product dimension: 44.7 x 38.6 x 44.7 Capacity: 25 litres

Pros Cons This geyser offers three levels of safety features. It consumes a lot of electricity.

7. Surya Instant Gas Water Heater Geyser Surya is the most popular brand in India. This Surya Instant Gas Water Heater Geyser is true to its brand and is one of the best geysers in India. Buyers rate this product with a good review owing to its excellent features. It works on low pressure and heats water within the standard time. Apart from these, this geyser has a hot-cold water switch that works for cold and hot water and a safety protection system for any mishap. Specification Brand: Surya Colour: white Finish type: Smooth Capacity: 6 litres Rating: 4.1

Pros Cons This geyser provides standard performance. This geyser has a lower capacity.

8. Hindware Atlantic Ondeo Water Heater / Geyser Hindware Atlantic Ondeo Water Heater / Geyser is about giving you a superior quality that will suit your best needs. It has 25 litres of storage capacity protected by a titanium core shield, making it superior to others. It also has safety protection, such as a thermostat knob to control the temperature and a safety valve to save your family from any hazards. Specification Brand: Hindware Atlantic Colour: white Unique feature: temperature control system Capacity: 25 litres

Pros Cons This geyser offers a large capacity. This geyser has no instant water heating system. It provides safety features.

9. Crompton Solarium Neo 3-Litre, 3KW Instant Water Heater/Geyser Get instant hot water at an affordable price with the Crompton Solarium Neo 3KW Instant Water Heater/Geyser. This rust-proof durable geyser offers excellent performance with four levels of safety. You can get instant hot water with an automatic cut-off system and a temperature control knob to set your water temperature as per your needs. It is attached with a safety valve and a fusible plug. Specification Brand: Crompton Colour: Ivory Product dimension: 19 x 19 x 38.5 Capacity: 3 litres

Pros Cons This geyser provides instant hot water. This geyser has low capacity. It has excellent safety features.

10. AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015-DG- SILVER Storage 15 Litre Vertical Digital Display Remote Controlled Water Heater (Geyser) AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015-DG- Silver geyser is an ideal geyser that will suit your home perfectly. With this geyser, you don’t have to worry about a wire because it is wireless and functions with a remote-control system. Apart from that, this geyser offers faster performance and standard durability, making it ideal for long-term use. It also has an auto turn off and on mode, which saves energy from extra consumption and temperature control so that you can set the water temperature as per your use. Specification Brand: AO smith Colour: Silver Product dimension: 39.5 x 37 x 40.8 Capacity: 15 litres

Pros Cons This geyser offers a remote-control system. It is difficult to set up. It performs excellently.

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Spring Chef Instant Portable Water Heater Geyser (with MCB) Instant water heating Automatic power cut-off system. Portable to any place Bajaj New Shakti Neo Water Heater (Geyser 15 litres) Good storage capacity It has a temperature control system. Provides excellent performance Crompton Bliss 3-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser) Faster performance Easy to install Instant hot water Havells Adonia 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser) Better performance Has enough capacity Real-time temperature indication system Havells Monza EC 15-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser) Temperature control system Perfect durability Standard performance Racold Omnis Lux Plus 25 Litres Vertical 5 Star Storage Water Heater (Geyser) Great safety features Large storage capacity Super durability Surya Instant Gas Water Heater Geyser Excellent performance Affordable price Easy to install Hindware Atlantic Ondeo Water Heater / Geyser Value for money Easy installation Large storage capacity Crompton Solarium Neo 3-Litre, 3KW Instant Water Heater/Geyser Easy to install Temperature control system Energy saving AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015-DG- SILVER Storage 15 Litre Vertical Digital Display Remote Controlled Water Heater (Geyser) Excellent performance Wireless connectivity Power saver