10 best air fryers in India; buying guide 

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain
  • Published on Jun 29, 2022 21:29 IST

Are you on the lookout for the best air fryer for your home? This buying guide will help you choose the best one for your needs. Here are the 10 best air fryers in India to check out!

You can find several amazing air fryers at the best prices in India. This helpful device allows you to cook a variety of different dishes in a healthier way, making it a good option for everyday use.

An air fryer is a useful kitchen appliance that is becoming very popular in modern homes. It’s used to grill, cook, fry, and bake food quickly and safely. It’s a great choice if you’re looking to enjoy the taste of fried food without the unhealthy flavours. An air fryer does not require a lot of oil, so it’s a healthier option to use when cooking your favourite foods.

If you’re looking for the best air fryers in India, then this guide will help you decide on the perfect one for your needs.

1. Solara Digital Air Fryer

The Solara air fryer is one of the best air fryers to buy. Available in a modern and sleek design, the food cooked in this air fryer is healthier as it contains 85% less fat. With the rapid 360° air circulation feature, you can cook your food quickly with just a little oil. This air fryer also features six cooking preset options.

  • Price: 5,499
  • Wattage: 1400 watts
  • Capacity: 3.5 litres
  • Item Weight: 2 kilograms
  • Item Dimension: 30 x 30 x 30 cm
  • Voltage: 240 volts
  • Control Method: Touch

ProsPrice
Sleek and modern designUnsatisfactory after-sale service
Affordable 
Rapid 360° air circulation 
Easy to use 
Detachable frying basket 
Dishwasher safe 
6 cooking pre-set modes 
SOLARA Large Digital Air Fryer for Home Kitchen with 6 Pre set modes for Indian cooking | 3.5L basket |Mobile app with 100+ recipe eBook and Videos | Green
28% off
5,799 7,999
Buy now

2. Inalsa Air Fryer

The Inalsa air fryer is a fully adjustable, non-stick air fryer with 1400 watts power capacity. It’s heats in just two to three minutes, ready to cook your favourite food. The quick-release button allows you to easily detach the basket for quick serving and easy cleaning purposes. One of the best air fryers on the market, it’s a great option to check out.

  • Price: 4,945
  • Wattage: 1400 watts
  • Capacity:4.2 litres
  • Item Weight:5.2 kilograms
  • Item Dimension:29 x 36.5 x 32 cm
  • Voltage: 240 volts
  • Control Method:Manual

ProsCons
Budget-friendlyHeavy
StylishCustomer service not satisfactory
Easy to useBuild quality could have been better.
Dishwasher safe 
Safety mechanism 
Consumes less energy 
Quick-release button for quick serving and easy cleaning 
Comes with an intelligent knob to adjust the temperature and timer according to your cooking needs. 
Inalsa Air Fryer Fry-Light-1400W with 4.2 Liters Cooking Pan Capacity, Timer Selection and Fully Adjustable Temperature Control, (Black/Silver)
36% off
4,945.05 7,695
Buy now

3. Philips Digital Air Fryer

This 4.1 litre digital air fryer allows you to cook tasty food with 90% less fat, making it a healthy appliance to add to your kitchen. With the rapid air technology feature, your food gets evenly fried without any flipping. You can now easily roast, bake, grill, and fry your favourite foods without hassle. The easy touch screen option with 7 presets allows you to try out new recipes with just a few clicks. This is one of the best air fryers on the Indian market.

  • Price: 8,998
  • Wattage: 1400 watts
  • Capacity:4.1 litres
  • Item Weight:4.54 kilograms
  • Item Dimension:35.5 x 35.5 x 33.8 cm
  • Voltage: 250 volts
  • Control Method:Touch

ProsCons
StylishNot suitable for occasions or large families as pre-programmed menus take around 20 minutes to prepare.
Easy to clean 
Easy to use 
Comes with rapid air technology 
Food can be cooked with 90% less oil 
Easy touch screen option with 7 presets 
PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 with Touch Panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 7 Pre-set Menu, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large
22% off
8,998 11,595
Buy now

4. Havells Prolife Grande Air Fryer

This air fryer comes with a well-built design, making it one of the best air fryers to opt for. The Aero Crisp technology of this air fryer allows 360° air circulation for quick and even cooking. The Havells air fryer also comes with 10 preset options for easy cooking. The LED display helps to keep you informed when the temperature and cooking time has been reached.

  • Price: 9,390
  • Wattage: 1700 watts
  • Capacity:5 litres
  • Item Weight:7 kg
  • Item Dimension:38.1 x 38.1 x 43.2 cm
  • Voltage: 230 volts
  • Control Method: Touch

ProsCons
Comes with Aero Crisp technologyUnsatisfactory customer service
Equipped with 10 auto preset optionsExpensive
Auto shut feature 
Overheating and safety lock function 
High capacity 
Havells Prolife Grande Air Fryer with Aero Crisp Technology 1700 Watts (Black), 5 Liters
42% off
9,599 16,495
Buy now

5. SToK Smart Rapid Digital Air Fryer

When it comes to choosing the best air fryers, then the SToK digital air fryer is another great option. Durable, affordable, and compact, this air fryer comes with rapid 3D air technology for precise cooking. This easy-to-cook air fryer comes with a one-touch screen menu that features 8 presets for cooking different dishes.

  • Price: 4,999
  • Wattage: 1500 watts
  • Capacity:4 litres
  • Item Weight:6.5 kg
  • Item Dimension:33 x 28 x 30 cm
  • Voltage: 220 volts
  • Control Method: Touch

ProsCons
Budget-friendlyAfter-sales service unsatisfactory
Easy to use 
Easy to clean 
Double layer grill 
Equipped with 8 preset options 
Dishwasher safe 
SToK 4 Liters 1500W Smart Rapid 3D Air Technology Digital Air Fryer With Double Layer Grill, Red
38% off
4,999 7,999
Buy now

6. Varada Pro Air Fryer

Another popular air fryer on the list of best air fryers is the Varada Pro air fryer that’s stylish and easy to use. It comes equipped with 3D rapid hot air circulation technology that allows you to enjoy tasty meals with 85% less oil. This air fryer comes with an overheat protection and auto shut-off feature to ensure safe cooking.

  • Price: 4,899
  • Wattage: 1500 watts
  • Capacity:4.5 litres
  • Item Weight:4 kg
  • Item Dimension:30.5 x 30.5 x 35.2 cm
  • Voltage: 240 volts
  • Control Method: Touch

ProsCons
StylishBuild quality of the air fryer could be better
Budget-friendly 
3D rapid hot air technology 
High power air fryer 
Easy to use 
Easy to clean 

7. Nutricook Air Fryer 2

If you’re looking for a stylish, efficient, and sleek air fryer, then the Nutricook air fryer is one of the best air fryers to choose. The SmartTemp technology automatically adjusts temperatures for precise cooking. Another impressive feature of this air fryer is the shake reminder technology that reminds you to shake the food contents for even cooking.

  • Price: 8,999
  • Wattage: 1700 watts
  • Capacity:5.5 litres
  • Item Weight:6 kg
  • Item Dimension:41.1 x 36 x 41.1 cm
  • Voltage: 220 volts
  • Control Method: Touch

ProsCons
Sleek designUnsatisfactory customer service
SmartTemp technology that automatically adjusts temperatures 
Shake reminder technology 
PFOA and BPA-free air fry basket 
Dishwasher safe 
Easy to use 
Nutricook AirFryer 2, 1700 Watts, Digital Control Panel Display, 10 Preset Programs with built-in Preheat function, 5.5 liter Black, 2 Years Warranty, AF205
23% off
9,999 12,999
Buy now

8. Proscenic T22 Air Fryer

The Proscenic T22 air fryer is a classy and easy-to-use air fryer that is a great option when looking for the best air fryers in India. With TurboAir technology, this air fryer is seven times more efficient than other regular air circulation technology air fryers. This air fryer comes with a 360° steric air circulation technology that heats and cooks the food evenly, thus helping to retain nutrients. With 11 preset options, you can now enjoy cooking your favourite foods.

  • Price: 9,990
  • Wattage: 1500 watts
  • Capacity:5 litres
  • Item Weight:5.3 kg
  • Item Dimension:40.4 x 37.6 x 32.8 cm
  • Voltage: 240 volts
  • Control Method: Touch

ProsCons
Classy and stylishExpensive
Easy to use 
TurboAir technology 
360° steric air circulation technology for even cooking 
11 preset options 
PFOA and BPA-free 
Dishwasher safe 
Proscenic T22 Air Fryer with 13 Presets & Shake Reminder, Oil Free Air Fryer 5L, Low-Noise, Compatible with APP & Alexa, 100+ Online Recipes, LED Touch Screen, Non-Stick, 1700W [Energy Class A+++]
41% off
9,990 16,990
Buy now

9. Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer

This Instant Vortex air fryer comes with 6 built-in programs that allow you to broil, roast, bake, dehydrate and reheat your food. With this smart appliance, you can save time as the air fryer heats faster than a regular oven. The crisp technology gives you perfectly cooked food with just a little oil. Easy to use and easy to clean, it’s one of the best air fryers to pick.

  • Price: 9,999
  • Wattage: 1500 watts
  • Capacity: 5 quarts
  • Item Weight: 7.1 kg
  • Item Dimension: 37.9 x 31.4 x 32.6 cm
  • Voltage: 120 volts
  • Control Method: Touch

ProsCons
Stylish designExpensive
Easy to use 
Easy to clean 
Saves time 
6 built-in smart programs 
95% less oil, making it a healthier option 
Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer, 6 Quart, 6 One-Touch Programs, Air Fry, Roast, Broil, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate
20,999
Buy now

10. Kent Classic Hot Air Fryer

The Kent air fryer is a classic, easy-to-use air fryer that comes at a budget-friendly price. It comes with a temperature control knob to easily adjust cooking temperatures. This 4-litre air fryer is perfect for three to four people. With 80% less oil, you can now get tasty food within just a few minutes. It also comes with an auto cut-off feature that shuts down the air fryer once the food is cooked.

  • Price: 4,749
  • Wattage: 1300 watts
  • Capacity:4 litres
  • Item Weight:4 kg
  • Item Dimension:35 x 26 x 31 cm
  • Voltage: 220 volts
  • Control Method: Manual

ProsCons
Budget-friendlyBuilt quality could be better
Easy to use 
Temperature control knows to adjust cooking temperatures 
Auto cut-off feature 
KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W | 80% Less Oil | Instant Electric Air Fryer | Auto Cut Off | Fry, Grill, Roast, Steam, and Bake | 1 Year Warranty | Black
41% off
4,749 8,000
Buy now

Price of best air fryers at a glance:

ProductPrice
Solara Digital Air FryerRs. 5499
Inalsa Air FryerRs. 4,954
Philips Digital Air FryerRs. 8,998
Havells Profile Grande Air FryerRs. 9,390
SToK Smart Rapid Digital Air FryerRs. 4,999
Varada Pro Air FryerRs. 4,899
Nutricook Air FryerRs. 8,999
Proscenic T22 Air FryerRs. 9,990
Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air FryerRs. 9,999
Kent Classic Hot Air FryerRs.4,749

Best 3 important features for consumers to check when selecting an air fryer:

Below are the three important features to check when selecting the best air fryers

1. Capacity

For large families, it’s best to opt for a larger unit that is around 5 litres or more. However, for a family of 4-5 people, a smaller unit with a capacity of 2 litres is enough when choosing thebest air fryers.

2. Wattage

Another important feature when looking for the best air fryers is the wattage. You must ensure that your kitchen outlets support the standard air fryer wattage of 800 to 1500 watts.

3. Power Consumption

Power consumption should also be looked at when purchasing the best air fryers. Most air fryers come with a power rating that is less than 1500 watts so these air fryers consume less than ½ units of electricity a day.

Best value for money

Available at 4749, the Kent Classic Hot Air Fryer gives you the best value for money. With the temperature control knob, you can easily adjust cooking temperatures according to your needs. It also comes with an auto cut-off feature that shuts down the air fryer once the food is cooked.

Best overall

When it comes to the best air fryers, then the Nutricook Air fryer 2 offers you the best value for money. With the SmartTemp technology, you can adjust the cooking temperature according to your needs. Also, another great feature is the shake reminder that reminds you to shake the food for even cooking.

How to find the perfect air fryer?

Choosing the best air fryers can be a daunting task as there are plenty of options available in the market. Hence, it’s important to plan before you select the right air fryer. Always, check the important features including the pros and cons before choosing the best one. Power consumption, capacity, temperature control, voltage, and safety are some of the important things to look at when choosing the best air fryer for your home.

FAQs

1. Which is the best air fryer that is budget-friendly?

The Kent Classic Hot Air Fryer is one of the best air fryers in the market if you’re looking for a budget-friendly option.

2. What can you cook in an air fryer?

An air fryer can be used to fry, grill, roast, heat, and even bake your favourite dishes. You can use an air fryer to cook several different tasty dishes quickly.

3. Which air fryer comes with the best features?

The Nutricook Air Fryer is one of the best air fryers. It comes with features like SmartTemp technology that automatically adjust temperatures for precise cooking. It also comes with the shake reminder technology that reminds you to shake the food contents for even cooking.

4. How do I choose air fryer capacity?

If you have a large family, then it’s best to opt for a larger unit that is around 5 litres or more. However, for a family of 4-5 people, a smaller unit with a capacity of 2 litres is enough when choosing the best air fryers.

5. What is a good wattage for an air fryer?

For faster cooking, an air fryer with 1500 watts is perfect when choosing the best air fryers for your home.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase

