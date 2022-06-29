10 best air fryers in India; buying guide By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain

Summary: Are you on the lookout for the best air fryer for your home? This buying guide will help you choose the best one for your needs. Here are the 10 best air fryers in India to check out!

Air fryers come in handy in preparing many delicious dishes.

You can find several amazing air fryers at the best prices in India. This helpful device allows you to cook a variety of different dishes in a healthier way, making it a good option for everyday use. An air fryer is a useful kitchen appliance that is becoming very popular in modern homes. It’s used to grill, cook, fry, and bake food quickly and safely. It’s a great choice if you’re looking to enjoy the taste of fried food without the unhealthy flavours. An air fryer does not require a lot of oil, so it’s a healthier option to use when cooking your favourite foods. If you’re looking for the best air fryers in India, then this guide will help you decide on the perfect one for your needs. 1. Solara Digital Air Fryer The Solara air fryer is one of the best air fryers to buy. Available in a modern and sleek design, the food cooked in this air fryer is healthier as it contains 85% less fat. With the rapid 360° air circulation feature, you can cook your food quickly with just a little oil. This air fryer also features six cooking preset options. Price: ₹ 5,499

5,499 Wattage: 1400 watts

1400 watts Capacity: 3.5 litres

3.5 litres Item Weight: 2 kilograms

2 kilograms Item Dimension: 30 x 30 x 30 cm

30 x 30 x 30 cm Voltage: 240 volts

240 volts Control Method: Touch

Pros Price Sleek and modern design Unsatisfactory after-sale service Affordable Rapid 360° air circulation Easy to use Detachable frying basket Dishwasher safe 6 cooking pre-set modes

2. Inalsa Air Fryer The Inalsa air fryer is a fully adjustable, non-stick air fryer with 1400 watts power capacity. It’s heats in just two to three minutes, ready to cook your favourite food. The quick-release button allows you to easily detach the basket for quick serving and easy cleaning purposes. One of the best air fryers on the market, it’s a great option to check out. Price: ₹ 4,945

4,945 Wattage: 1400 watts

1400 watts Capacity: 4.2 litres

4.2 litres Item Weight: 5.2 kilograms

5.2 kilograms Item Dimension: 29 x 36.5 x 32 cm

29 x 36.5 x 32 cm Voltage: 240 volts

240 volts Control Method:Manual

Pros Cons Budget-friendly Heavy Stylish Customer service not satisfactory Easy to use Build quality could have been better. Dishwasher safe Safety mechanism Consumes less energy Quick-release button for quick serving and easy cleaning Comes with an intelligent knob to adjust the temperature and timer according to your cooking needs.

3. Philips Digital Air Fryer This 4.1 litre digital air fryer allows you to cook tasty food with 90% less fat, making it a healthy appliance to add to your kitchen. With the rapid air technology feature, your food gets evenly fried without any flipping. You can now easily roast, bake, grill, and fry your favourite foods without hassle. The easy touch screen option with 7 presets allows you to try out new recipes with just a few clicks. This is one of the best air fryers on the Indian market. Price: ₹ 8,998

8,998 Wattage: 1400 watts

1400 watts Capacity: 4.1 litres

4.1 litres Item Weight: 4.54 kilograms

4.54 kilograms Item Dimension: 35.5 x 35.5 x 33.8 cm

35.5 x 35.5 x 33.8 cm Voltage: 250 volts

250 volts Control Method:Touch

Pros Cons Stylish Not suitable for occasions or large families as pre-programmed menus take around 20 minutes to prepare. Easy to clean Easy to use Comes with rapid air technology Food can be cooked with 90% less oil Easy touch screen option with 7 presets

4. Havells Prolife Grande Air Fryer This air fryer comes with a well-built design, making it one of the best air fryers to opt for. The Aero Crisp technology of this air fryer allows 360° air circulation for quick and even cooking. The Havells air fryer also comes with 10 preset options for easy cooking. The LED display helps to keep you informed when the temperature and cooking time has been reached. Price: ₹ 9,390

9,390 Wattage: 1700 watts

1700 watts Capacity: 5 litres

5 litres Item Weight: 7 kg

7 kg Item Dimension: 38.1 x 38.1 x 43.2 cm

38.1 x 38.1 x 43.2 cm Voltage: 230 volts

230 volts Control Method: Touch

Pros Cons Comes with Aero Crisp technology Unsatisfactory customer service Equipped with 10 auto preset options Expensive Auto shut feature Overheating and safety lock function High capacity

5. SToK Smart Rapid Digital Air Fryer When it comes to choosing the best air fryers, then the SToK digital air fryer is another great option. Durable, affordable, and compact, this air fryer comes with rapid 3D air technology for precise cooking. This easy-to-cook air fryer comes with a one-touch screen menu that features 8 presets for cooking different dishes. Price: ₹ 4,999

4,999 Wattage: 1500 watts

1500 watts Capacity: 4 litres

4 litres Item Weight: 6.5 kg

6.5 kg Item Dimension: 33 x 28 x 30 cm

33 x 28 x 30 cm Voltage: 220 volts

220 volts Control Method: Touch

Pros Cons Budget-friendly After-sales service unsatisfactory Easy to use Easy to clean Double layer grill Equipped with 8 preset options Dishwasher safe

6. Varada Pro Air Fryer Another popular air fryer on the list of best air fryers is the Varada Pro air fryer that’s stylish and easy to use. It comes equipped with 3D rapid hot air circulation technology that allows you to enjoy tasty meals with 85% less oil. This air fryer comes with an overheat protection and auto shut-off feature to ensure safe cooking. Price: ₹ 4,899

4,899 Wattage: 1500 watts

1500 watts Capacity: 4.5 litres

4.5 litres Item Weight: 4 kg

4 kg Item Dimension: 30.5 x 30.5 x 35.2 cm

30.5 x 30.5 x 35.2 cm Voltage: 240 volts

240 volts Control Method: Touch

Pros Cons Stylish Build quality of the air fryer could be better Budget-friendly 3D rapid hot air technology High power air fryer Easy to use Easy to clean

7. Nutricook Air Fryer 2 If you’re looking for a stylish, efficient, and sleek air fryer, then the Nutricook air fryer is one of the best air fryers to choose. The SmartTemp technology automatically adjusts temperatures for precise cooking. Another impressive feature of this air fryer is the shake reminder technology that reminds you to shake the food contents for even cooking. Price: ₹ 8,999

8,999 Wattage: 1700 watts

1700 watts Capacity: 5.5 litres

5.5 litres Item Weight: 6 kg

6 kg Item Dimension: 41.1 x 36 x 41.1 cm

41.1 x 36 x 41.1 cm Voltage: 220 volts

220 volts Control Method: Touch

Pros Cons Sleek design Unsatisfactory customer service SmartTemp technology that automatically adjusts temperatures Shake reminder technology PFOA and BPA-free air fry basket Dishwasher safe Easy to use

8. Proscenic T22 Air Fryer The Proscenic T22 air fryer is a classy and easy-to-use air fryer that is a great option when looking for the best air fryers in India. With TurboAir technology, this air fryer is seven times more efficient than other regular air circulation technology air fryers. This air fryer comes with a 360° steric air circulation technology that heats and cooks the food evenly, thus helping to retain nutrients. With 11 preset options, you can now enjoy cooking your favourite foods. Price: ₹ 9,990

9,990 Wattage: 1500 watts

1500 watts Capacity: 5 litres

5 litres Item Weight: 5.3 kg

5.3 kg Item Dimension: 40.4 x 37.6 x 32.8 cm

40.4 x 37.6 x 32.8 cm Voltage: 240 volts

240 volts Control Method: Touch

Pros Cons Classy and stylish Expensive Easy to use TurboAir technology 360° steric air circulation technology for even cooking 11 preset options PFOA and BPA-free Dishwasher safe

9. Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer This Instant Vortex air fryer comes with 6 built-in programs that allow you to broil, roast, bake, dehydrate and reheat your food. With this smart appliance, you can save time as the air fryer heats faster than a regular oven. The crisp technology gives you perfectly cooked food with just a little oil. Easy to use and easy to clean, it’s one of the best air fryers to pick. Price: ₹ 9,999

9,999 Wattage: 1500 watts

1500 watts Capacity: 5 quarts

5 quarts Item Weight: 7.1 kg

7.1 kg Item Dimension: 37.9 x 31.4 x 32.6 cm

37.9 x 31.4 x 32.6 cm Voltage: 120 volts

120 volts Control Method: Touch

Pros Cons Stylish design Expensive Easy to use Easy to clean Saves time 6 built-in smart programs 95% less oil, making it a healthier option

10. Kent Classic Hot Air Fryer The Kent air fryer is a classic, easy-to-use air fryer that comes at a budget-friendly price. It comes with a temperature control knob to easily adjust cooking temperatures. This 4-litre air fryer is perfect for three to four people. With 80% less oil, you can now get tasty food within just a few minutes. It also comes with an auto cut-off feature that shuts down the air fryer once the food is cooked. Price: ₹ 4,749

4,749 Wattage: 1300 watts

1300 watts Capacity: 4 litres

4 litres Item Weight: 4 kg

4 kg Item Dimension: 35 x 26 x 31 cm

35 x 26 x 31 cm Voltage: 220 volts

220 volts Control Method: Manual

Pros Cons Budget-friendly Built quality could be better Easy to use Temperature control knows to adjust cooking temperatures Auto cut-off feature

Price of best air fryers at a glance:

Product Price Solara Digital Air Fryer Rs. 5499 Inalsa Air Fryer Rs. 4,954 Philips Digital Air Fryer Rs. 8,998 Havells Profile Grande Air Fryer Rs. 9,390 SToK Smart Rapid Digital Air Fryer Rs. 4,999 Varada Pro Air Fryer Rs. 4,899 Nutricook Air Fryer Rs. 8,999 Proscenic T22 Air Fryer Rs. 9,990 Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer Rs. 9,999 Kent Classic Hot Air Fryer Rs.4,749