10 best air fryers in India; buying guide 

You can find several amazing air fryers at the best prices in India. This helpful device allows you to cook a variety of different dishes in a healthier way, making it a good option for everyday use.
An air fryer is a useful kitchen appliance that is becoming very popular in modern homes. It’s used to grill, cook, fry, and bake food quickly and safely. It’s a great choice if you’re looking to enjoy the taste of fried food without the unhealthy flavours. An air fryer does not require a lot of oil, so it’s a healthier option to use when cooking your favourite foods.
If you’re looking for the best air fryers in India, then this guide will help you decide on the perfect one for your needs.
1. Solara Digital Air Fryer
The Solara air fryer is one of the best air fryers to buy. Available in a modern and sleek design, the food cooked in this air fryer is healthier as it contains 85% less fat. With the rapid 360° air circulation feature, you can cook your food quickly with just a little oil. This air fryer also features six cooking preset options.
|Pros
|Price
|Sleek and modern design
|Unsatisfactory after-sale service
|Affordable
|Rapid 360° air circulation
|Easy to use
|Detachable frying basket
|Dishwasher safe
|6 cooking pre-set modes
2. Inalsa Air Fryer
The Inalsa air fryer is a fully adjustable, non-stick air fryer with 1400 watts power capacity. It’s heats in just two to three minutes, ready to cook your favourite food. The quick-release button allows you to easily detach the basket for quick serving and easy cleaning purposes. One of the best air fryers on the market, it’s a great option to check out.
|Pros
|Cons
|Budget-friendly
|Heavy
|Stylish
|Customer service not satisfactory
|Easy to use
|Build quality could have been better.
|Dishwasher safe
|Safety mechanism
|Consumes less energy
|Quick-release button for quick serving and easy cleaning
|Comes with an intelligent knob to adjust the temperature and timer according to your cooking needs.
3. Philips Digital Air Fryer
This 4.1 litre digital air fryer allows you to cook tasty food with 90% less fat, making it a healthy appliance to add to your kitchen. With the rapid air technology feature, your food gets evenly fried without any flipping. You can now easily roast, bake, grill, and fry your favourite foods without hassle. The easy touch screen option with 7 presets allows you to try out new recipes with just a few clicks. This is one of the best air fryers on the Indian market.
|Pros
|Cons
|Stylish
|Not suitable for occasions or large families as pre-programmed menus take around 20 minutes to prepare.
|Easy to clean
|Easy to use
|Comes with rapid air technology
|Food can be cooked with 90% less oil
|Easy touch screen option with 7 presets
4. Havells Prolife Grande Air Fryer
This air fryer comes with a well-built design, making it one of the best air fryers to opt for. The Aero Crisp technology of this air fryer allows 360° air circulation for quick and even cooking. The Havells air fryer also comes with 10 preset options for easy cooking. The LED display helps to keep you informed when the temperature and cooking time has been reached.
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with Aero Crisp technology
|Unsatisfactory customer service
|Equipped with 10 auto preset options
|Expensive
|Auto shut feature
|Overheating and safety lock function
|High capacity
5. SToK Smart Rapid Digital Air Fryer
When it comes to choosing the best air fryers, then the SToK digital air fryer is another great option. Durable, affordable, and compact, this air fryer comes with rapid 3D air technology for precise cooking. This easy-to-cook air fryer comes with a one-touch screen menu that features 8 presets for cooking different dishes.
|Pros
|Cons
|Budget-friendly
|After-sales service unsatisfactory
|Easy to use
|Easy to clean
|Double layer grill
|Equipped with 8 preset options
|Dishwasher safe
6. Varada Pro Air Fryer
Another popular air fryer on the list of best air fryers is the Varada Pro air fryer that’s stylish and easy to use. It comes equipped with 3D rapid hot air circulation technology that allows you to enjoy tasty meals with 85% less oil. This air fryer comes with an overheat protection and auto shut-off feature to ensure safe cooking.
|Pros
|Cons
|Stylish
|Build quality of the air fryer could be better
|Budget-friendly
|3D rapid hot air technology
|High power air fryer
|Easy to use
|Easy to clean
7. Nutricook Air Fryer 2
If you’re looking for a stylish, efficient, and sleek air fryer, then the Nutricook air fryer is one of the best air fryers to choose. The SmartTemp technology automatically adjusts temperatures for precise cooking. Another impressive feature of this air fryer is the shake reminder technology that reminds you to shake the food contents for even cooking.
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek design
|Unsatisfactory customer service
|SmartTemp technology that automatically adjusts temperatures
|Shake reminder technology
|PFOA and BPA-free air fry basket
|Dishwasher safe
|Easy to use
8. Proscenic T22 Air Fryer
The Proscenic T22 air fryer is a classy and easy-to-use air fryer that is a great option when looking for the best air fryers in India. With TurboAir technology, this air fryer is seven times more efficient than other regular air circulation technology air fryers. This air fryer comes with a 360° steric air circulation technology that heats and cooks the food evenly, thus helping to retain nutrients. With 11 preset options, you can now enjoy cooking your favourite foods.
|Pros
|Cons
|Classy and stylish
|Expensive
|Easy to use
|TurboAir technology
|360° steric air circulation technology for even cooking
|11 preset options
|PFOA and BPA-free
|Dishwasher safe
9. Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer
This Instant Vortex air fryer comes with 6 built-in programs that allow you to broil, roast, bake, dehydrate and reheat your food. With this smart appliance, you can save time as the air fryer heats faster than a regular oven. The crisp technology gives you perfectly cooked food with just a little oil. Easy to use and easy to clean, it’s one of the best air fryers to pick.
|Pros
|Cons
|Stylish design
|Expensive
|Easy to use
|Easy to clean
|Saves time
|6 built-in smart programs
|95% less oil, making it a healthier option
10. Kent Classic Hot Air Fryer
The Kent air fryer is a classic, easy-to-use air fryer that comes at a budget-friendly price. It comes with a temperature control knob to easily adjust cooking temperatures. This 4-litre air fryer is perfect for three to four people. With 80% less oil, you can now get tasty food within just a few minutes. It also comes with an auto cut-off feature that shuts down the air fryer once the food is cooked.
|Pros
|Cons
|Budget-friendly
|Built quality could be better
|Easy to use
|Temperature control knows to adjust cooking temperatures
|Auto cut-off feature
|Product
|Price
|Solara Digital Air Fryer
|Rs. 5499
|Inalsa Air Fryer
|Rs. 4,954
|Philips Digital Air Fryer
|Rs. 8,998
|Havells Profile Grande Air Fryer
|Rs. 9,390
|SToK Smart Rapid Digital Air Fryer
|Rs. 4,999
|Varada Pro Air Fryer
|Rs. 4,899
|Nutricook Air Fryer
|Rs. 8,999
|Proscenic T22 Air Fryer
|Rs. 9,990
|Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer
|Rs. 9,999
|Kent Classic Hot Air Fryer
|Rs.4,749
Best 3 important features for consumers to check when selecting an air fryer:
Below are the three important features to check when selecting the best air fryers
1. Capacity
For large families, it’s best to opt for a larger unit that is around 5 litres or more. However, for a family of 4-5 people, a smaller unit with a capacity of 2 litres is enough when choosing thebest air fryers.
2. Wattage
Another important feature when looking for the best air fryers is the wattage. You must ensure that your kitchen outlets support the standard air fryer wattage of 800 to 1500 watts.
3. Power Consumption
Power consumption should also be looked at when purchasing the best air fryers. Most air fryers come with a power rating that is less than 1500 watts so these air fryers consume less than ½ units of electricity a day.
Best value for money
Available at ₹4749, the Kent Classic Hot Air Fryer gives you the best value for money. With the temperature control knob, you can easily adjust cooking temperatures according to your needs. It also comes with an auto cut-off feature that shuts down the air fryer once the food is cooked.
Best overall
When it comes to the best air fryers, then the Nutricook Air fryer 2 offers you the best value for money. With the SmartTemp technology, you can adjust the cooking temperature according to your needs. Also, another great feature is the shake reminder that reminds you to shake the food for even cooking.
How to find the perfect air fryer?
Choosing the best air fryers can be a daunting task as there are plenty of options available in the market. Hence, it’s important to plan before you select the right air fryer. Always, check the important features including the pros and cons before choosing the best one. Power consumption, capacity, temperature control, voltage, and safety are some of the important things to look at when choosing the best air fryer for your home.
FAQs
1. Which is the best air fryer that is budget-friendly?
The Kent Classic Hot Air Fryer is one of the best air fryers in the market if you’re looking for a budget-friendly option.
2. What can you cook in an air fryer?
An air fryer can be used to fry, grill, roast, heat, and even bake your favourite dishes. You can use an air fryer to cook several different tasty dishes quickly.
3. Which air fryer comes with the best features?
The Nutricook Air Fryer is one of the best air fryers. It comes with features like SmartTemp technology that automatically adjust temperatures for precise cooking. It also comes with the shake reminder technology that reminds you to shake the food contents for even cooking.
4. How do I choose air fryer capacity?
If you have a large family, then it’s best to opt for a larger unit that is around 5 litres or more. However, for a family of 4-5 people, a smaller unit with a capacity of 2 litres is enough when choosing the best air fryers.
5. What is a good wattage for an air fryer?
For faster cooking, an air fryer with 1500 watts is perfect when choosing the best air fryers for your home.
